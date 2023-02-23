Check out these restaurants new to or rejoining Inlander Restaurant Week

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Burrata and blood oranges from Outsider

There's something for everyone during Inlander Restaurant Week, which this year welcomes back several past participants, as well as several buzzworthy newcomers excited to meet you. Whether you're discovering a new place or rediscovering a longtime favorite, you can't miss with this year's roll-out.

BANGKOK THAI $35

Our newcomers list starts with a bang, featuring Bangkok Thai's authentic Thai dishes. Start with crunchy spring rolls or a savory chicken satay, followed by a choice of crab fried rice (with real crab!) or the pineapple chicken beautifully served in a pineapple "boat." Or maybe you're a fan of classic pad Thai with crunchy veggies and house-made sauce. For dessert, discover a new favorite: Thai-style fried bananas with vanilla ice cream. Even better, all three of Bangkok Thai's Spokane locations — on Grand Boulevard, Trent Avenue and Argonne Road — are participating.

THE CEDARS FLOATING RESTAURANT $45

From its location on Lake Coeur d'Alene to its elegant yet understated interior, Cedars is a must-try place. Your memorable meal begins with a choice of steak skewers, lobster bisque or zesty smoked trout crostini. Should you have the gorgeously grilled New York steak or Cedar's famous salmon? Dessert choices are equally challenging: a huckleberry ice cream sundae, rich chocolate pot de crème, or assorted crème brulee bites.

DE ESPAÑA $45

Spanish-inspired flavors await diners at de España, Eat Good Group's newest Spokane eatery, which opened in mid-2022. Discover creamy nduja sausage and crunchy almonds in first-course options like deviled eggs or marinated anchovies known as boquerones. For your entrée, try the vegetarian version of paella, the national dish of Spain, or savory pork loin stuffed with tangy Manchego cheese. Dessert means crispy churros, salted caramel cheesecake or — for grownups — an horchata-like cocktail with spiced rum. If your palate prefers French-inspired food, travel to the South Perry neighborhood for Eat Good's other newcomer, Française.

DOCKSIDE $45

Be one of the first to experience the newly remodeled Dockside restaurant at The Coeur d'Alene Resort, which is bringing back all of its restaurants for Inlander Restaurant Week this year after a two-year pandemic-prompted absence. The first course is Dockside's rendition of Northwest fresh with Idaho smoked trout deviled eggs, or an arugula and roasted beet salad with huckleberry vinaigrette. Entrees are all about upscale classics, from braised short ribs to chicken parmesan with a prosciutto and mushroom cream sauce. Add a glass of Coeur d'Alene Cellars cabernet to go with dessert, like the chocolate "obsession" sundae with frosted brownies, chocolate and vanilla ice cream, and dark chocolate mousse.

HAY J'S BISTRO $45

This longtime favorite Liberty Lake spot is rolling out classic menu items for its return to Restaurant Week with upscale dining options. Start with halibut cakes and zesty cilantro cream sauce, or have that same delightful fish for your entrée, encased in a crispy parmesan exterior and served over basmati rice and vegetables. Celebrate the perfect marriage of beef medallions and gorgonzola cheese with a rich cabernet demi glace. For dessert, you'll swoon to the French chocolate cake with raspberry sauce.

HOGWASH WHISKEY DEN $35

Under type of cuisine for its Restaurant Week debut, Hogwash Whiskey Den put "eclectic." No kidding! Start with a Mediterranean-inspired flatbread with eggplant and tahini spread or Hogwash's spin on Southern-style chicken wings. Its burgers are legendary (also available meatless with a Beyond patty) and Thai tom kha soup is both vegan and gluten-free. Enjoy the underground vibe in one of Spokane's fave subterranean spots as you nibble on dessert, like beer bread pudding or fried Italian dough known as zeppole served with raspberry curd and white chocolate ganache. Hogwash is known for its cocktails, too, including zero-proof drinks.

KASA RESTAURANT & TAPHOUSE $25

You'll be surprised at what you get for the price point at Kasa Restaurant & Taphouse, the first of two new restaurants from chef-owner Juli Norris inside the Papillon Building near Riverfront Park. Start with a loaded hummus platter featuring olives, feta and flatbread or spring for the daily soup and be surprised. Your entree choices include grilled chicken in a red curry and peanut sauce with pineapple and jalapeño salsa, a pulled pork adobo sandwich and veggie-forward, Moroccan-inspired carrot and chickpea stew. Don't forget dessert! The vanilla porter brownie with house hazelnut ganache goes surprisingly well with a glass of the malbec from local Townshend Cellars.

OUTSIDER $35

It's been a minute since longtime chef Ian Wingate ran fine-dining spot Moxie in downtown Spokane, but his many food fans will be tickled to know that the beloved Moxie meatloaf is one of three entrée options at his new Outsider restaurant, which opened in fall 2022. Also known for its rotisserie chicken, Wingate is featuring it in both the woodfired cacio e peppe (cheese and pepper) pizza and Outsider's fragrant Indonesian soto ayam soup. Bookend your entrée choices with the smoked brisket French onion soup or vibrant beet and tangerine salad as a first course choice, as well as crème brulee or a genoise sponge cake with orange and chocolate — known as jaffa cake — for dessert. Outsider has all the appeal of a casual spot with fine dining finesse.

STEELHEAD BAR & GRILLE $35

When Inlander Restaurant Week first started in 2013, Steelhead Bar & Grille was right there, offering upscale pub food in its family-friendly downtown space with plenty of flair. Like everyone else, we were glad to see them reopen post-pandemic, and are excited to welcome them back this year with their famous smoked steelhead dip as a possible first course. Second course options include the steelhead fillet, as well as a spicy andouille sausage pasta dish. And for dessert, call us old fashioned, but we think Steelhead's ice cream old fashioned is the perfect marriage of whiskey and smoked maple bourbon ice cream.

VICTORY BURGER $25

Located inside Spokane's Wonder Building, Victory Burger replaced the former Bosco Pasta & Panini space in 2022. An Ethan Stowell Restaurant Group eatery — try its fine dining sister spot, Tavolàta — Victory Burger offers several salads for your first course, followed by meat and more meat. Choose from the classic Victory Burger with American cheese and all the fixin's, the Blue Moon with blue cheese and bacon or the chicken-based Super Bird. For dessert, nibble on a cherry pistachio cookie or fork into the classic Italian olive oil cake. Does whiskey go with burgers? Yes. Add a Dry Fly-based, Gold Rush cocktail with citrine, honey and lemon to your meal for a few bucks more.

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Tuna belly tartare from Zona Blanca

ZONA BLANCA $45

Chef Chad White fans will be glad to see the Restaurant Week debut of Zona Blanca, featuring White's trademark innovation starting with the first course: tuna belly tartare, roasted Brussels sprouts on a house-made tortilla, or a creamy squash soup with housemade cottage cheese called requesón. Roasted shrimp with hominy porridge and chicharrones or smoked pork shoulder are two of your entrée choices, while dessert will be equally difficult to choose from. Zona Blanca's rich, milk-soaked tres leches cake sounds delightful, but if you bring along several friends to dinner, you won't have to choose — just share and enjoy!

ALL NEW RESTAURANTS IN 2023

