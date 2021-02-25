Check out this year's Bloomsday poster

When the pandemic forced Bloomsday 2020 go to virtual, Bloomies all over the world made the online version of Spokane's favorite road race a surprising success. Some 26,000 runners joined Virtual Bloomsday, representing more than 20 countries.
Bloomsday is virtual again this year, and back on schedule. Well, sort of. Runners can complete their 12k any time between April 30 and May 9, and finishers will of course get their T-shirts. You can register for this year's Bloomsday, dubbed "Bloomsday Worldwide," right here.
And take a look at this year's poster, revealed Thursday and meant to represent "the celebration of the Bloomsday spirit across the globe." It was designed by artist Steve Merryman of SIGMADOG, and you can get one sent your way for $20 when you register for the race.