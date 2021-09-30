New North Idaho eats

If you've been north of Hayden on Highway 95 in the past year or so, you'll have noticed quite a bit more development, both of businesses and, mostly tucked away behind pine trees, residential housing.

All those folks gotta eat, right? For pizza fans, there are two new options in Athol. Iron Pizza Athol is a sister restaurant to Iron Pizza Coeur d'Alene, so expect to find the same sourdough crust, really big and filling pizzas from $17 to $24, and a smattering of appetizers like salads and bone-in wings ($10/pound). Also look for daily specials, live music and a hearty beer list.

Also in the neighborhood, Beacon Pizza Tap House and Pub is lighting up the corner of Highways 95 and 54 in a spacious spot that had previously been unoccupied for many years. Try the Tree Hugger with tomatoes, peppers, broccoli, olives, onion, spinach and mushrooms ($17-$23) or the really popular Meat Eater, with ham, sausage, bacon, and pepperoni ($18-$25). Also expect specials like Sunday breakfast during football season and the occasional prime rib.

Heading into next year, look for even more new places in the Athol area, including a third location for Sweet Lou's in a retail development called The Crossings. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Big Switch-Up"

The original print version of this article was headlined "Athol Adds Pizza"

