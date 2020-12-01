Chick-fil-What? Eat these local chicken sandwiches instead.

A

- and -I’d just started high school in the mid-’80s when I first encountered Chick-fil-A. It was one of the few food options in the Ogden City Mall, and the only reason we ever went there instead of grabbing a slice of pizza was because some of my friends liked the waffle fries. The chicken sandwich? Pretty run of the mill, nothing to make it stand out from a KFC or Popeye’s, certainly, unless a couple of limp dill pickle chips is what puts a chicken sandwich over the top for you. Worth sitting in a drive-thru line for hours? Definitely not — and yes, I’ve tried one since that long-ago mall shop, and the Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich hasn’t changed.Know whatchanged? The quality of Spokane’s restaurant scene the past decade or so, and there are plenty of places offering damn fine friend chicken sandwiches far better than Chick-fil-A, and without any of your money going to company based in Georgia with a long history of anti-LGBTQ donations. My two favorites are from Cascadia Public House and Lucky You Lounge. Cascadia’s crispy chicken sandwich ($16), like most of their menu, leans on remarkably fresh produce (butter lettuce, tomato) as well as thick bacon, a spicy aioli and pepperjack cheese to give its thick, juicy chicken breast a boost toward greatness. Put it on the locally made Alpine Bakery bun, and you’re there. Lucky You’s crispy chicken ($15) is a bit more basic, but no less delicious, with the chicken breast accompanied by a spiced mayo, lettuce and pickles. Both come with your choice of a side dish, and both will keep your money in the local economy for ya. (DAN NAILEN)Chicken-N-More’s menu features a wide selection of southern food options, from chicken dinners to ribs and catfish. But I have to be honest. Every time I’ve gone to Chicken-N-More, I’ve ordered one thing, and one thing only: the Tiger Double Chicken Patty.There’s not much to it. It’s two chicken patties inside a hoagie and drizzled with barbecue sauce. Add some hot sauce, have some hand wipes ready and dig in. Not only is it delicious, but at just $5.09, it’s a cheap way to stuff yourself. You may find yourself coming back over and over again for more, just like I have since high school. The Tiger Double Chicken Patty carries the name of the Lewis and Clark High School mascot, something that makes sense because the sandwich has always been the go-to choice for those lucky teenagers who go to school just a blocks away from Chicken-N-More, at 414 1/2 W Sprague Ave. I was one of those students more than a decade ago. At lunch — when LC had no cafeteria — my options were either to go out to one of the fast food restaurants for a chicken sandwich and get back just in time for fourth period, or walk a little longer to Chicken-N-More and pay about the same price for a better sandwich. On Fridays, I would choose the latter. Was I sometimes late for fourth period? Yes. Do I have any regrets? Absolutely not. And neither will you if you opt for this chicken sandwich and skip the drive-thru. (WILSON CRISCIONE)In the depths of the pandemic, when my cupboards run bare, when I’m too hungry to cook, The Elk hears my voice on the other end of the phone once again, with the same old story: “Santa Fe Chicken, with a side of corn pasta.” The chicken breast is breaded just enough to compliment the chicken but not distract from it. And it’s topped with creamy melted Monterey Jack, roasted poblano peppers and honey cream cheese that bumps the sandwich ($15) up from mere “delicious” to “hedonism.” And every time, in those brief moments between when I pop open the to-go box and scarf down the sandwich, I forget this flawed world, with its misery and its loneliness and its politics and virus and death and grief. Quiet, I say. I’m eating here. There is a void inside me, but one that can be filled, if oh-so-temporarily, by a damn good chicken sandwich. I swear, I do believe in variety, in expanding my palate, in trying new things, in not being so predictable. But with a sandwich that tasty on the menu, does it really make sense to ever order anything else? (DANIEL WALTERS)While I’ll be the first to (blasphemously) admit here that fried chicken is usually not my first pick on most menus (I’m more of a burger girl) ittop of the list at Hogwash Whiskey Den. Chef CJ Callahan’s The Jamboni ($16) is a tasty classic with a twist: buttermilk soaked fried chicken topped with ham, Swiss cheese, honey mustard, house pickles and white barbecue sauce. The swiss melts into all those tiny, fried crevices of the battered chicken, and layers of salty ham push this creation over the top. According to legend, Callahan was inspired by a similar sandwich once tasted at a truck stop. We hope this sandwich never departs the menu, but knowing it’s a consistent bestseller gives us confidence it won’t. Fried chicken in other many form graces Hogwash’s menu, including the “Chick Korea” sandwich ($16), a version with American cheese, housemade kimchi and togarashi aioli. When weekend brunch service is offered, you can also bet on the classic chicken and waffles and Callahan’s own twist on the Jamboni when it takes a biscuit form, topped with fried eggs for just a buck more. (CHEY SCOTT)