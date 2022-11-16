City wanted list of campers' names, removal deadline in exchange for water and electricity at Camp Hope

W

In September, WSDOT put up a chain-link security fence around Camp Hope. They added a mesh privacy screen a few days later. The city has voiced concerns about police not being able to see into the camp.Before the privacy screen went up, Overton says campers were putting their own tarps on the fence for privacy, which made parts of it impossible to see through. He argues that the new mesh screening is still allows for some visibility into the camp, while still offering privacy for the residents.

The city has previously asked for Washington State Patrol's presence at the camp. Overton says it not something that can happen because the agency is understaffed, and because Camp Hope is outside their usual jurisdiction. (Coddington questions the accuracy of WSDOT's jurisdictional argument.) For months, the city has been paying police officers overtime to patrol outside the camp on a daily basis. Overton notes that WSDOT never actually asked the city to station police outside the camp in the first place, and that the state agency is already paying for a private security company to patrol the camp. 3. Provide a list of the campers' names





5. Agree to a Dec. 1 deadline for decommissioning the camp



"Obviously we can't do [that]," Overton says, "because there's not enough housing available."

The city has been paying for dumpsters and waste removal at Camp Hope since spring. Overton says the city started doing that on their own accord, and that he's not sure why they're asking for payment now.

The city has repeatedly asked the state to agree to a near-term deadline for clearing the camp, and the state has repeatedly refused and said Spokane doesn't have enough housing and shelter to accommodate everyone.



Since September, the Empire Health Foundation has been issuing ID badges and conducting a census of Camp Hope residents. On Nov. 9, WSDOT reported that badges have been issued to 467 people at Camp Hope. Overton doesn't know why the city wanted a list of the names, and says WSDOT doesn't even have access to the list. (The Empire Health Foundation is an independent entity, but their work at Camp Hope is being funded by a contract with the state.)Coddington says the city wanted the list of names so they could verify how many people are actually at the camp. He says the city is concerned the camp might be growing. WSDOT and service providers have said new residents are no longer allowed to move into the camp, and that the total population has been steadily shrinking.When asked if the city wanted the list of names so police could check for warrants, Coddington says no, and adds that he doesn't think all the names on the list are valid legal names anyway.