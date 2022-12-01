Coeur d'Alene Casino opens new Little Dragon Eatery, plus more local food news

By

click to enlarge Coeur d'Alene Casino opens new Little Dragon Eatery, plus more local food news
CDA Casino photo
Choose from seven savory entrees at Little Dragon Eatery.

For anyone wondering what would replace the Coeur d'Alene Resort and Casino's High Mountain Buffet, which closed in March 2020, the answer is Little Dragon Eatery.

Serving Asian-inspired dishes for dine-in or to-go, Little Dragon offers seven savory entrees served over choice of rice or yakisoba noodles. In addition to honey garlic beef with broccoli ($11.95/small, $14.95/large), options include sweet and sour chicken or pork, cashew chicken or pork, and orange chicken or pork ($10.95/small, $13.95/large). Substitute pork fried rice ($2) or order it as a standalone entrée ($8.95/small, $11.95/large). All large entrees also include an egg roll.

Little Dragon is the first new eatery in the casino's revamped Smukwe 'shn food court, which means sunflower in the tribe's southern interior Salish language.

Additional dining venues inside the casino, which is located in Worley, Idaho, include Red Tail Bar & Grill, Nighthawk Lounge and Chinook Restaurant Crafted by Chef Adam Hegsted. Find out more at cdacasino.com/dining/little-dragon-eatery.

OPENINGS

THE GRAIN SHED recently added a taproom in the freshly vacated Golden Handle Brewing spot at 111 S. Cedar St. The Grain Shed opened in the Perry District in 2018, and unites baker Shaun Thompson Duffy's Culture Breads and the brewing expertise of Joel Williamson and Teddy Benson along with the landrace grain-growing expertise of Palouse Heritage's Don Scheuerman. Grain Shed's new Cedar Tap House features all the beers available at the brewery, plus hot dogs to go-with. Visit thegrainshed.coop.

THE BURGER DOCK opened a Coeur d'Alene location (200 N. Fourth St.), adding to the original spot in Sandpoint. Both locations feature assorted burgers using North Idaho-based Wood's Meats, scratch-made shakes, hand cut fries and local Tractor soda.

TRANSITIONS

Two vendors inside Pullman's Lumberyard have recently relocated. IT'S POKE-MAN has moved to 100 E. Main St., inside Grander Goods natural market. Choose from standard combinations like the Sea-King ($11-$17) with salmon, onion, cabbage and edamame, or build-your-own, choosing from various proteins, sauces and toppings over a base of rice, greens, or a combination of both. Visit facebook.com/itspokemanpullman.

MAL CATERS recently left Pullman for Moscow, and a space formerly occupied by Mela Bangladeshi, at 137 E. Second St. Look for island-style dishes such as crispy mochiko chicken ($14) and kalua pulled pork ($13). Visit facebook.com/malocaters.

When you have three locations, you get to call yourself a local chain. In addition to Spokane Valley (7905 E. Trent Ave.) and the North Side (4903 N. Division St.), SUSHI HOUSE ASIAN FOOD & BAR recently opened a spot in Mead, replacing SUSHIWA (603 W. Hastings Rd.). Visit sushispokane.com.

If finger sandwiches and Earl Grey are your cup of tea, visit LA TEA DA TEA ROOM (4009 Riverbend Ave., Post Falls), which is under new ownership. Pam Kyes and her daughter Emily Nuss now operate the business, which offers tea parties for children and adults in any of four themed tea rooms. Visit lateada.org.

CELEBRATIONS

In October, Spokane's PERRY STREET BREWING won gold for its Mistadobalina in the fresh hop beer category at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival competition. That's a nice affirmation for the 8-year-old brewery, which also won gold in 2020 for its flagship American-style IPA. Another 2022 festival winner is Sandpoint's MATCHWOOD BREWING, which won bronze in the herb and spice beer category for its Spruce Tip Pale Ale.

Trending

Also, congratulations to VINE & OLIVE EATERY AND WINE BAR in Coeur d'Alene, which is celebrating five years in business. ♦

To-Go Box is the Inlander's regular dining news column, offering tasty tidbits and updates on the region's food and drink scene. Send tips and updates to food@inlander.com.

The original print version of this article was headlined "All Fired Up"

Tags

Speaking of...

Golden Handle Brewing relocates and adds food menu; plus, other tasty tidbits

By Carrie Scozzaro

Golden Handle Brewing relocates and adds food menu; plus, other tasty tidbits

To-Go Box: Coeur d’Alene pop-up MAK Bread changes name and moves, plus more food news

By Carrie Scozzaro

To-Go Box: Coeur d’Alene pop-up MAK Bread changes name and moves, plus more food news

Orlando's at Spokane Community College reopens with all-new format, and other food news

By Carrie Scozzaro

Orlando's at Spokane Community College reopens with all-new format, and other food news

Side Hustle Syrups' new production facility includes The Boneyard tasting room, plus more local culinary openings

By Carrie Scozzaro

Side Hustle Syrups' new production facility includes The Boneyard tasting room, plus more local culinary openings
More »

Latest in Food News

Photographer Ari Nordhagen captures Spokane's diverse and continually evolving culinary community in a new cookbook

By Carrie Scozzaro

Photographer Ari Nordhagen captures Spokane's diverse and continually evolving culinary community in a new cookbook

McKenzie DonTigny opens Billie's Diner in Airway Heights as a tribute to family and farmers

By Carrie Scozzaro

McKenzie DonTigny opens Billie's Diner in Airway Heights as a tribute to family and farmers

Team Inlander dishes on its top three local apple pie picks, plus where else to find pies this season

By Carrie Scozzaro

Team Inlander dishes on its top three local apple pie picks, plus where else to find pies this season

After starting as delivery-only, Breaüxdoo Bakery debuts a storefront in Spokane Valley

By Cate Wilson

After starting as delivery-only, Brea&uuml;xdoo Bakery debuts a storefront in Spokane Valley
More »
More Food News
All Food

Things To Do

World Cup Brazilian Soccer & Brazilian Food

World Cup Brazilian Soccer & Brazilian Food @ Feast World Kitchen

Fri., Dec. 2, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Carrie Scozzaro

Carrie Scozzaro spent nearly half of her career serving public education in various roles, and the other half in creative work: visual art, marketing communications, graphic design, and freelance writing, including for publications throughout Idaho, Washington, and Montana.
Read More about Carrie Scozzaro

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 1- 7, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation