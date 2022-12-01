Coeur d'Alene Casino opens new Little Dragon Eatery, plus more local food news

click to enlarge CDA Casino photo Choose from seven savory entrees at Little Dragon Eatery.

For anyone wondering what would replace the Coeur d'Alene Resort and Casino's High Mountain Buffet, which closed in March 2020, the answer is Little Dragon Eatery.

Serving Asian-inspired dishes for dine-in or to-go, Little Dragon offers seven savory entrees served over choice of rice or yakisoba noodles. In addition to honey garlic beef with broccoli ($11.95/small, $14.95/large), options include sweet and sour chicken or pork, cashew chicken or pork, and orange chicken or pork ($10.95/small, $13.95/large). Substitute pork fried rice ($2) or order it as a standalone entrée ($8.95/small, $11.95/large). All large entrees also include an egg roll.

Little Dragon is the first new eatery in the casino's revamped Smukwe 'shn food court, which means sunflower in the tribe's southern interior Salish language.

Additional dining venues inside the casino, which is located in Worley, Idaho, include Red Tail Bar & Grill, Nighthawk Lounge and Chinook Restaurant Crafted by Chef Adam Hegsted. Find out more at cdacasino.com/dining/little-dragon-eatery.

OPENINGS

THE GRAIN SHED recently added a taproom in the freshly vacated Golden Handle Brewing spot at 111 S. Cedar St. The Grain Shed opened in the Perry District in 2018, and unites baker Shaun Thompson Duffy's Culture Breads and the brewing expertise of Joel Williamson and Teddy Benson along with the landrace grain-growing expertise of Palouse Heritage's Don Scheuerman. Grain Shed's new Cedar Tap House features all the beers available at the brewery, plus hot dogs to go-with. Visit thegrainshed.coop.

THE BURGER DOCK opened a Coeur d'Alene location (200 N. Fourth St.), adding to the original spot in Sandpoint. Both locations feature assorted burgers using North Idaho-based Wood's Meats, scratch-made shakes, hand cut fries and local Tractor soda.

TRANSITIONS

Two vendors inside Pullman's Lumberyard have recently relocated. IT'S POKE-MAN has moved to 100 E. Main St., inside Grander Goods natural market. Choose from standard combinations like the Sea-King ($11-$17) with salmon, onion, cabbage and edamame, or build-your-own, choosing from various proteins, sauces and toppings over a base of rice, greens, or a combination of both. Visit facebook.com/itspokemanpullman.

MAL CATERS recently left Pullman for Moscow, and a space formerly occupied by Mela Bangladeshi, at 137 E. Second St. Look for island-style dishes such as crispy mochiko chicken ($14) and kalua pulled pork ($13). Visit facebook.com/malocaters.

When you have three locations, you get to call yourself a local chain. In addition to Spokane Valley (7905 E. Trent Ave.) and the North Side (4903 N. Division St.), SUSHI HOUSE ASIAN FOOD & BAR recently opened a spot in Mead, replacing SUSHIWA (603 W. Hastings Rd.). Visit sushispokane.com.

If finger sandwiches and Earl Grey are your cup of tea, visit LA TEA DA TEA ROOM (4009 Riverbend Ave., Post Falls), which is under new ownership. Pam Kyes and her daughter Emily Nuss now operate the business, which offers tea parties for children and adults in any of four themed tea rooms. Visit lateada.org.

CELEBRATIONS

In October, Spokane's PERRY STREET BREWING won gold for its Mistadobalina in the fresh hop beer category at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival competition. That's a nice affirmation for the 8-year-old brewery, which also won gold in 2020 for its flagship American-style IPA. Another 2022 festival winner is Sandpoint's MATCHWOOD BREWING, which won bronze in the herb and spice beer category for its Spruce Tip Pale Ale.

Also, congratulations to VINE & OLIVE EATERY AND WINE BAR in Coeur d'Alene, which is celebrating five years in business. ♦

