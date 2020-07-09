Coeur d'Alene Casino postpones summer concerts; Wilco and Sleater-Kinney reschedule Spokane stop

By

click to enlarge Coeur d'Alene Casino has postponed summer concerts, including TLC's Aug. 13 show.
Coeur d'Alene Casino has postponed summer concerts, including TLC's Aug. 13 show.

It's becoming a sad reality that most large-scale events will likely be canceled for the remainder of the year, and Coeur d'Alene Casino has joined the fray in postponing its previously scheduled summer concerts and all large-scale events scheduled for the rest of 2020.

Here are the upcoming casino concerts that won't be happening this year:

Other postponed summer events include the annual Julyamsh celebrations (July 24-26), live MMA hosted by House of Fury (Aug. 20) and comedian Bill Engvall (Sept. 3). Country singer Gary Allan's Oct. 15 show is also being pushed.

It doesn't appear that any new dates have been announced just yet, but previously purchased tickets will be honored for rescheduled dates. If you'd like a refund instead, contact 800-523-2564 ext. 7480.


Meanwhile, Wilco and Sleater-Kinney's co-headlining tour, which was slated to kick off in Spokane on Aug. 6, will instead happen on Aug. 5, 2021, at the First Interstate Center for the Arts.

Tickets that have already been purchased will roll over to the new date, but if you're looking to be refunded, it's recommended that you fill out a refund request form before Aug. 8 of this year.

