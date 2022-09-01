College Football Preview 2022

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

HEAD COACH: Jake Dickert

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 7-6 (6-3 Pac-12)

THE LOWDOWN: The Cougs had a drama-filled 2021 season, and that wasn't such a bad thing! The year started under the cloud of soon-to-be-fired head coach Nick Rolovich refusing to get vaccinated against COVID, and ended on a hot streak under his replacement Jake Dickert, including a dominating win in Seattle in the Apple Cup. While Dickert is back this year, the Cougs will have to replace a lot of lost firepower (most notably running back Max Borghi, currently signed to the Denver Broncos) and quarterback Jayden de Laura (transferred to Arizona).

BEST ROAD TRIP: The University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium is legendary, and getting a taste of Big Ten country in the fall on a trip to watch the Cougs sounds like a perfect football experience.

SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 vs. Idaho

Sept. 10 at Wisconsin

Sept. 17 vs. Colorado St.

Sept. 24 vs. Oregon

Oct. 1 vs. California

Oct. 8 at USC

Oct. 15 at Oregon St.

Oct. 27 vs. Utah

Nov. 5 at Stanford

Nov. 12 vs. Arizona St.

Nov. 19 at Arizona

Nov. 26 vs. Washington

EASTERN WASHINGTON EAGLES

HEAD COACH: Aaron Best

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 10-3 (6-2 Big Sky)

THE LOWDOWN: Last year's Eagles had all the markings of a team ready for a deep playoff run. They opened the season by knocking off UNLV on the road, and put together a 10-2 overall record before having to go on the road in the playoffs and losing to Montana in a game the Eags' arguably should have been hosting. This season they'll have to replace all-world quarterback Eric Barriere, but as coach Aaron Best heads into his sixth season at the helm, he's proved capable of reloading the team's high-octane offense year after year.

BEST ROAD TRIP: All due respect to the Ducks, but it's hard to imagine a better experience for Eagles fans than a trip to the Swamp for a showdown against the Florida Gators.

SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 vs. Tennessee St.

Sept. 10 at Oregon

Sept. 24 vs. Montana St.

Oct. 1 at Florida

Oct. 8 at Weber St.

Oct. 15 vs. Sacramento St.

Oct. 22 at Cal Poly

Oct. 29 vs. Portland St.

Nov. 5 at Idaho

Nov. 12 at Montana

Nov. 19 vs. Northern Colorado

UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO VANDALS

HEAD COACH: Jason Eck

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 4-7 (3-5 Big Sky)

THE LOWDOWN: The Vandals' return to the Big Sky Conference has not exactly meant a return to the heights of the Football Championship Subdivision. The struggles last year ultimately cost longtime head coach Paul Petrino his job, so 2022 marks a fresh beginning under new head coach Jason Eck, most recently the offensive coordinator for South Dakota State. Eck, a former Vandals assistant coach under Dennis Erickson and Nick Holt, will try to bring some of the high-scoring mojo he established with the Jackrabbits to Moscow.

BEST ROAD TRIP: If Indiana was a football school, you'd think a trip to Bloomington would be obvious here, but why go to the Midwest when you can hit Missoula? It's closer, it's prettier, and it's only one time zone away.

SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 at Washington St.

Sept. 10 at Indiana

Sept. 17 vs. Drake

Sept. 24 at Northern Arizona

Oct. 1 vs. Northern Colorado

Oct. 15 at Montana

Oct. 22 vs. Portland St.

Oct. 29 at Sacramento St.

Nov. 5 vs. Eastern Washington

Nov. 12 vs. UC Davis

Nov. 19 at Idaho St.

WHITWORTH PIRATES

HEAD COACH: Rod Sandberg

LAST YEAR'S RECORD: 7-3 (4-3 NWC)

THE LOWDOWN: Last season found the Pirates in unfamiliar territory, that of the middle of the pack in their conference. In order to get back to contending for the Northwest Conference title and the playoffs, they'll of course have to go through the powerhouse Linfield squad. Helping the cause will be the hiring of Pirates legend Ian Kolste as offensive coordinator. Kolste graduated as the school's all-time leader in pretty much every passing category you can imagine, and he'll lead 10 returning starters on the offensive side of the ball.

BEST ROAD TRIP: This is a no-brainer. Carnegie Mellon is in Pittsburgh, home to the Andy Warhol Museum, Steelers and Pirates home games, and the Strip, land of great Italian food.

SCHEDULE

Sept. 2 at Carnegie Mellon

Sept. 10 vs. Eastern Oregon

Sept. 17 vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

Oct. 1 at Lewis & Clark

Oct. 8 vs. Linfield

Oct. 15 at Pacific Lutheran

Oct. 22 at Willamette

Oct. 29 vs. Puget Sound

Nov. 5 at Pacific (Ore.)

Nov. 12 vs. George Fox