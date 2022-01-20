Community Pint continues to deliver craft beer to Spokane under new ownership

click to enlarge Derek Harrison photo Joss Tribble (left) and Rachel Nalley took over the craft beer bar last year.

Beer can be more than a drink. It can bring a sense of community to the casual bar-goer. Consider all the friendships and ideas that have been developed throughout history with a beer in hand.

That's been the idea behind Community Pint since TJ and Sarah Wallin opened the craft beer-focused bar in 2017. The Wallins sold the Sprague Union District spot shortly before opening Garland Brew Werks in late July last year, but longtime regulars Rachel Nalley and Joss Tribble purchased the business with the intention of keeping its original spirit alive.

Nalley and Tribble have proven such in their first six months of ownership. Walking in today, you'd be hard-pressed to find many surface-level changes. The tap list is sure to impress craft beer drinkers of all levels, and the fridges are stocked with beer from all over the region, thanks in part to the couple's continuing Community Pint's tradition of traveling to places such as Portland and Missoula to grab cans and kegs that aren't locally distributed.

Nalley is also no stranger to the industry. She holds a degree in craft brewing from Central Washington University and, on top of now managing Community Pint, she's the head brewer for TTs Old Iron Brewery & BBQ in Spokane Valley. Getting her start at the now-defunct Orlison Brewing, she worked her way up to head brewer and won a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival in 2017. She's also worked on the production side of things at No-Li Brewhouse and Iron Goat Brewing.

"Throughout all that, Community Pint has always been one of the places that I'd like to go just to have a beer," Nalley recalls. "And when the opportunity came up to become owners, we jumped on it."

Nalley and Tribble are also the owners of Vandervert Automotive Services, an auto repair shop in North Spokane. Tribble still spends his days managing Vandervert and helps run things on the back end of Community Pint.

The couple says taking over a business in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic made for some challenges, and Sprague Avenue being closed for revitalization for the first few months didn't help. However, that never hindered their excitement of keeping Community Pint alive.

"It's easy to get bogged down in what's going on right now and in the problems that you're facing," Nalley says. "But knowing what this place is capable of is more important than the struggles that we're facing now."

The road reopened in November, and the bar has already seen an increase in business. The project added designated parking spots on the street and more sidewalk space, and new landscaping includes redesigned light poles and planter boxes made from reclaimed concrete.

"We look forward to being part of the revival of this area," Tribble explains. "It's important that there's active owners in this neighborhood to help promote the change that I think everyone is wanting to see happen."

Nalley and Tribble are also working to make Community Pint more inclusive and inviting. While they'll remain focused on craft beer, they've been slowly adding more hard seltzer and nonalcoholic options. They've embraced the business being known as a sort of "soccer bar," showing every Portland Timbers match, and have added other sports to the mix as well. They'd also like to eventually bring back a trivia night.

Nalley says the goal is to highlight the community aspect of Community Pint. "A place where anybody in your group can go and enjoy their time here," she says.

They're currently preparing for a grand reopening party and delayed four-year anniversary celebration. From Feb. 24-27, they'll tap various barrel-aged stouts and sours from Community Pint's cellar, a triple IPA from Imagine Nation in Missoula, and multiple beers from Great Notion in Portland. They'll also be releasing limited anniversary glassware. ♦

NO DROUGHT BREWING CO. OPENS IN SPOKANE VALLEY

ast year ended with No Drought Brewing Co. (10604 E. 16th Ave.) opening its doors on Dec. 11. Owned by husband-wife duo Damon Netz and Magen Potter-Netz, the brewery and taproom is located in south Spokane Valley — sandwiched between a gas station and Northwest Pizza Co.

Netz decided to open his own brewery after befriending the owners of Genus Brewing and Supply, who helped Netz get his start in homebrewing. He spent a year learning the hobby before licensing No Drought in 2018. The first two years operating the business were spent distributing kegs to local bars and restaurants as a side project, while Netz slowly worked at opening his own taproom.

Now, a month after No Drought's debut in its new home, Netz says he's seen amazing support from the neighborhood. The one-barrel brewhouse is focused on German-style beers.

"Oktoberfest is my favorite time of year," he says.

The current lineup of beers consists mostly of those German beers like Kölsch, altbier, schwarzbier, hefeweizen and a Pilsner. Also on tap is an IPA still using Netz's first recipe and a chocolate baltic porter on nitro. Along with beer made in-house, the taproom serves cider, kombucha and a cream soda.

