Community Pint continues to deliver craft beer to Spokane under new ownership

By

click to enlarge Joss Tribble (left) and Rachel Nalley took over the craft beer bar last year. - DEREK HARRISON PHOTO
Derek Harrison photo
Joss Tribble (left) and Rachel Nalley took over the craft beer bar last year.

Beer can be more than a drink. It can bring a sense of community to the casual bar-goer. Consider all the friendships and ideas that have been developed throughout history with a beer in hand.

That's been the idea behind Community Pint since TJ and Sarah Wallin opened the craft beer-focused bar in 2017. The Wallins sold the Sprague Union District spot shortly before opening Garland Brew Werks in late July last year, but longtime regulars Rachel Nalley and Joss Tribble purchased the business with the intention of keeping its original spirit alive.

Nalley and Tribble have proven such in their first six months of ownership. Walking in today, you'd be hard-pressed to find many surface-level changes. The tap list is sure to impress craft beer drinkers of all levels, and the fridges are stocked with beer from all over the region, thanks in part to the couple's continuing Community Pint's tradition of traveling to places such as Portland and Missoula to grab cans and kegs that aren't locally distributed.

Nalley is also no stranger to the industry. She holds a degree in craft brewing from Central Washington University and, on top of now managing Community Pint, she's the head brewer for TTs Old Iron Brewery & BBQ in Spokane Valley. Getting her start at the now-defunct Orlison Brewing, she worked her way up to head brewer and won a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival in 2017. She's also worked on the production side of things at No-Li Brewhouse and Iron Goat Brewing.

"Throughout all that, Community Pint has always been one of the places that I'd like to go just to have a beer," Nalley recalls. "And when the opportunity came up to become owners, we jumped on it."

Nalley and Tribble are also the owners of Vandervert Automotive Services, an auto repair shop in North Spokane. Tribble still spends his days managing Vandervert and helps run things on the back end of Community Pint.

The couple says taking over a business in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic made for some challenges, and Sprague Avenue being closed for revitalization for the first few months didn't help. However, that never hindered their excitement of keeping Community Pint alive.

"It's easy to get bogged down in what's going on right now and in the problems that you're facing," Nalley says. "But knowing what this place is capable of is more important than the struggles that we're facing now."

"We look forward to being part of the revival of this area."

tweet this

The road reopened in November, and the bar has already seen an increase in business. The project added designated parking spots on the street and more sidewalk space, and new landscaping includes redesigned light poles and planter boxes made from reclaimed concrete.

"We look forward to being part of the revival of this area," Tribble explains. "It's important that there's active owners in this neighborhood to help promote the change that I think everyone is wanting to see happen."

Nalley and Tribble are also working to make Community Pint more inclusive and inviting. While they'll remain focused on craft beer, they've been slowly adding more hard seltzer and nonalcoholic options. They've embraced the business being known as a sort of "soccer bar," showing every Portland Timbers match, and have added other sports to the mix as well. They'd also like to eventually bring back a trivia night.

Nalley says the goal is to highlight the community aspect of Community Pint. "A place where anybody in your group can go and enjoy their time here," she says.

They're currently preparing for a grand reopening party and delayed four-year anniversary celebration. From Feb. 24-27, they'll tap various barrel-aged stouts and sours from Community Pint's cellar, a triple IPA from Imagine Nation in Missoula, and multiple beers from Great Notion in Portland. They'll also be releasing limited anniversary glassware. ♦

Trending

NO DROUGHT BREWING CO. OPENS IN SPOKANE VALLEY

Last year ended with No Drought Brewing Co. (10604 E. 16th Ave.) opening its doors on Dec. 11. Owned by husband-wife duo Damon Netz and Magen Potter-Netz, the brewery and taproom is located in south Spokane Valley — sandwiched between a gas station and Northwest Pizza Co.

Netz decided to open his own brewery after befriending the owners of Genus Brewing and Supply, who helped Netz get his start in homebrewing. He spent a year learning the hobby before licensing No Drought in 2018. The first two years operating the business were spent distributing kegs to local bars and restaurants as a side project, while Netz slowly worked at opening his own taproom.

Now, a month after No Drought's debut in its new home, Netz says he's seen amazing support from the neighborhood. The one-barrel brewhouse is focused on German-style beers.

"Oktoberfest is my favorite time of year," he says.

The current lineup of beers consists mostly of those German beers like Kölsch, altbier, schwarzbier, hefeweizen and a Pilsner. Also on tap is an IPA still using Netz's first recipe and a chocolate baltic porter on nitro. Along with beer made in-house, the taproom serves cider, kombucha and a cream soda.

— DEREK HARRISON

The original print version of this article was headlined "Suds on Sprague"

Tags

Speaking of...

Local wineries share their top picks for Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's and more

By LeAnn Bjerken

This Liberty Lake Wine Cellars selection could make a great gift.

Mocktails are becoming common as drink menu standards, giving both nondrinkers and imbibers more options

By Madison Pearson

A Bijou mocktail with elderflower and lavender syrup, butterfly pea flower tea, lemon juice and soda water.

Heavenly Special Teas has transformed a former North Division bar into a charming tea room and cafe

By Hannah Mumm

Heavenly Special Teas offers a variety of high tea packages.

Saturday’s West End Oktoberfest is a first-of-its-kind event in downtown Spokane

By Derek Harrison

Saturday’s West End Oktoberfest is a first-of-its-kind event in downtown Spokane
More »

Latest in Food News

To Go Box: Covid + weather closures, chef-made meal kits and more

By Chey Scott and Carrie Scozzaro

Eat Like a Chef's new meal kit line is now available online and at select Super One Foods.

Regional restaurant owners capitalize on opportunities to expand their concepts with additional locations

By Carrie Scozzaro

Panhandle Coffee &amp; Cone now has three North Idaho locations.

A recap of happenings in the Inland Northwest's dining scene throughout 2021

By Chey Scott and Carrie Scozzaro

FROM LEFT: Vieux Carre's shrimp and grits, &#10;Patty Tully at the Baby Bar and Little Noodle's Asian-inspired eats.

The full-service kitchen is now open at Dry Fly Distilling's downtown Spokane headquarters

By Carrie Scozzaro

Cocktails can now be enjoyed with a bite at Dry Fly Distilling.
More »

Readers also liked…

Prohibition Gastropub changes hands from one local chef to another

By Chey Scott

Prohibition Gastropub changes hands from one local chef to another
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

Vino! Small Plates Tasting @ Spokane Club

Tue., Jan. 25, 6-8:30 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Derek Harrison

Derek Harrison is the Inlander art director. He has received national recognition for his editorial layout. A graduate from Washington State University, he joined the Inlander in 2016 with a background in editorial design and photojournalism.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 20-26, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation