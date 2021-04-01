CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Country star Eric Church will return to Spokane Arena April 16, 2022

Eric Church has just announced a tour that kicks off in September, and it'll bring the country superstar back to the Spokane Arena on April 16, 2022. It's the second major addition to the Arena's spring 2022 lineup, having added recent Super Bowl performer The Weeknd for an April 30, 2022, gig.

Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

The tour announcement coincides with the April 16 release of Church's new EP Heart, which will be followed by the releases of companion albums & on April 20 and Soul on April 23.


Church last performed at the Arena in 2017, and he played a two-night stint at the Gorge Amphitheater in 2019. Best known for his No. 1 smashes "Springsteen" and "Drink in My Hand," as well as radio staples "Record Year" and "Talladega," Church is one of the few mainstream country artists to receive attention from non-country music outlets, with his 2018 album Desperate Man getting positive write-ups from Rolling Stone and Pitchfork.

Tickets for Church's Spokane gig go on sale Fri, May 7, at 10 am through TicketsWest.

