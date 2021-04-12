CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Northern Quest adds Billy Idol, Jeff Dunham to summer lineup

Northern Quest Resort & Casino announced a bunch of additions to its outdoor summer concert series last week, and they've added two more big names to their roster.
First up, comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham returns to Airway Heights on July 10. One of the most successful stand-up comics of his era, Dunham's most beloved puppet characters include grumpy old man Walter and grinning yokel Bubba J. Tickets start at $59 and run up to $99.
Punk icon Billy Idol is then set to perform Aug. 12, bringing his trademark grimace to the Inland Northwest. A founder of the influential band Generation X and best known for his '80s solo hits "White Wedding" and "Rebel Yell," Idol's most recent album was 2014's Kings & Queens of the Underground. Tickets range from $49 to $99.
Both shows go on sale this coming Friday, April 16, through the Northern Quest box office.