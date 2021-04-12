CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Northern Quest adds Billy Idol, Jeff Dunham to summer lineup

By

click to enlarge "White Wedding" hitmaker Billy Idol will perform at Northern Quest on Aug. 12. - MICHAEL MULLER
Michael Muller
"White Wedding" hitmaker Billy Idol will perform at Northern Quest on Aug. 12.

Northern Quest Resort & Casino announced a bunch of additions to its outdoor summer concert series last week, and they've added two more big names to their roster.

First up, comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham returns to Airway Heights on July 10. One of the most successful stand-up comics of his era, Dunham's most beloved puppet characters include grumpy old man Walter and grinning yokel Bubba J. Tickets start at $59 and run up to $99.

Punk icon Billy Idol is then set to perform Aug. 12, bringing his trademark grimace to the Inland Northwest. A founder of the influential band Generation X and best known for his '80s solo hits "White Wedding" and "Rebel Yell," Idol's most recent album was 2014's Kings & Queens of the Underground. Tickets range from $49 to $99.


Both shows go on sale this coming Friday, April 16, through the Northern Quest box office.

Trending

An Airway Heights police officer — honored as a leader combating domestic violence — is accused of abusing numerous women
The Get Lit! Festival goes worldwide (web) in 2021
For our tax dollars, neighborhoods, businesses and kids, Spokane's city center is the right place to build a new stadium
10 underrated and overlooked movies on the new Paramount+ streaming service
Escape to Summer Camp
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Speaking of Billy Idol , Northern Quest

Northern Quest's summer concert series books Smokey Robinson, Foreigner, Darius Rucker and more

By Nathan Weinbender

Darius Rucker headlines in September at Northern Quest.

How I learned to stop worrying and love Weezer

By Nathan Weinbender

Weezer: So good and so bad.

Northern Quest postpones its outdoor summer concert series

By Nathan Weinbender

Ice Cube, one of several artists originally scheduled for summer shows at Northern Quest, won't hit the Inland Northwest til 2021.

Best Outdoor Concert: Snoop Dogg at Northern Quest

By Dan Nailen

No one does it like Snoop.
More »

Latest in Music News

CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Country star Eric Church will return to Spokane Arena April 16, 2022

By Nathan Weinbender

CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Country star Eric Church will return to Spokane Arena April 16, 2022

Slowly but surely, live music is coming back to Spokane venues

By Nathan Weinbender

Lucas Brookbank Brown at the &#10;Red Room Lounge

Tina Turner reconsiders her own legacy in the new HBO documentary Tina

By Nathan Weinbender

Tina Turner reconsiders her own legacy in the new HBO documentary Tina

Northern Quest's summer concert series books Smokey Robinson, Foreigner, Darius Rucker and more

By Nathan Weinbender

Darius Rucker headlines in September at Northern Quest.
More »
More Music News »
All Music »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Things To Do

The Jukers

The Jukers @ 1210 Tavern

Sun., April 18, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Nathan Weinbender

Nathan Weinbender is the Inlander's Music & Film editor. He is also a film critic for Spokane Public Radio, where he has co-hosted the weekly film review show Movies 101 since 2011.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 8-14, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation