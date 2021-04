CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Northern Quest adds Billy Idol, Jeff Dunham to summer lineup

click to enlarge Michael Muller "White Wedding" hitmaker Billy Idol will perform at Northern Quest on Aug. 12.

N

announced a bunch of additions to its outdoor summer concert series last week , and they've added two more big names to their roster.First up, comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham returns to Airway Heights on July 10 . One of the most successful stand-up comics of his era, Dunham's most beloved puppet characters include grumpy old man Walter and grinning yokel Bubba J. Tickets start at $59 and run up to $99.Punk icon Billy Idol is then set to perform Aug. 12 , bringing his trademark grimace to the Inland Northwest. A founder of the influential band Generation X and best known for his '80s solo hits "White Wedding" and "Rebel Yell," Idol's most recent album was 2014's. Tickets range from $49 to $99.Both shows go on sale this coming Friday, April 16, through the Northern Quest box office