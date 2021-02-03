CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: R&B star The Weeknd to play Spokane Arena on April 30, 2022

By

click to enlarge weeknd.jpg

It's been a long, long, long time since we've been able to write about a giant concert, but this morning brought a big announcement — although it comes with quite a waiting period.

R&B star The Weeknd is kicking off his world tour in January of next year, and it'll bring him to the Spokane Arena on April 30, 2022. Tickets go on sale this coming Monday, Feb. 8, at 10 AM. Prices start at $29.75 and go all the way up to $425 for VIP packages.

The project of Canadian musician Abel Tesfaye, The Weeknd is one of the biggest acts around. Starting out as a buzzy, anonymous electronic producer in the early 2010s, he began scoring No. 1 pop hits like "Can't Feel My Face" and "The Hills" after putting a face to his nom de plume. The Weeknd's most recent album, 2020's After Hours, was a massive bestseller that spawned four Top 10 singles, and he is scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show this Sunday.


Tickets for the April 2022 show will be available through all TicketsWest outlets.

Nathan Weinbender

Nathan Weinbender is the Inlander's Music & Film editor. He is also a film critic for Spokane Public Radio, where he has co-hosted the weekly film review show Movies 101 since 2011.
