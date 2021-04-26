CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENTS: Machine Gun Kelly, Sammy Hagar to headline Spokane shows

By

click to enlarge Sammy Hagar and the Circle returns to Northern Quest on Aug. 22.
Sammy Hagar and the Circle returns to Northern Quest on Aug. 22.

Spokane's upcoming concert schedule keeps adding some big names, and one of them is rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who is set perform in the Riverfront Park Pavilion on Oct. 12. His recent album Tickets to My Downfall was released mid-pandemic and found him pivoting to a punk-influenced sound, and his delayed tour kicks off in the fall.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 30, and start at $35.

Northern Quest Resort & Casino has also added some new shows to their outdoor summer concert series. On Aug. 20, '90s alt-rock hitmakers Collective Soul ("Shine"), Better Than Ezra ("Good") and Tonic ("If You Could Only See") are all performing in Airway Heights, and then on Aug. 22, Sammy Hagar and the Circle will hit the Northern Quest Stage.

Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday.

Trending

When the pandemic's past, will we mend our real-life communities or keep up the social media brawling?
We're picking who will - and who should - win at this weekend's Academy Awards
South Perry's Southern-style eatery Casper Fry reopens after a yearlong hiatus with a new chef, menu
With the return of big concerts on the horizon, we run down some of our favorite live albums
The city of Spokane wants you to ditch your lawn - or maybe just water it a little less
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Speaking of...

CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Northern Quest adds Billy Idol, Jeff Dunham to summer lineup

By Nathan Weinbender

"White Wedding" hitmaker Billy Idol will perform at Northern Quest on Aug. 12.

Northern Quest's summer concert series books Smokey Robinson, Foreigner, Darius Rucker and more

By Nathan Weinbender

Darius Rucker headlines in September at Northern Quest.

How I learned to stop worrying and love Weezer

By Nathan Weinbender

Weezer: So good and so bad.

Northern Quest postpones its outdoor summer concert series

By Nathan Weinbender

Ice Cube, one of several artists originally scheduled for summer shows at Northern Quest, won't hit the Inland Northwest til 2021.
More »

Latest in Music News

With the return of big concerts on the horizon, we run down some of our favorite live albums

By Dan Nailen and Nathan Weinbender

Neil Diamond's &#10;Hot August Night

Monsters of Rock organizers waiting on downtown stadium decision, just like everyone else

By Dan Nailen

Metallica headlined Spokane Arena in 2018. Could their next show here be at a Monsters of Rock reunion?

Hoffman Music is hosting virtual concerts, bringing sounds back to the beloved local shop

By Nathan Weinbender

Hoffman Music son and father owners &#10;Allan (left) and Earl Smith

CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Northern Quest adds Billy Idol, Jeff Dunham to summer lineup

By Nathan Weinbender

"White Wedding" hitmaker Billy Idol will perform at Northern Quest on Aug. 12.
More »
More Music News »
All Music »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Things To Do

Across the Miles: Chopin Re-imagined & All Jazzed Up!

Across the Miles: Chopin Re-imagined & All Jazzed Up!

Through April 26

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Nathan Weinbender

Nathan Weinbender is the Inlander's Music & Film editor. He is also a film critic for Spokane Public Radio, where he has co-hosted the weekly film review show Movies 101 since 2011.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 22-28, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation