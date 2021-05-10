CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENTS: Northern Quest adds Roger Daltrey, Sublime with Rome, Old Dominion to summer

Summer can't get here soon enough, and one of the reasons we're most anticipating the warmer weather is Northern Quest Resort & Casino's concert series, which just announced some more big names.
Roger Daltrey, legendary frontman of The Who, is set to perform on Sept. 1. Known for his microphone swinging swagger and C.S.I.-approved vocal howls, Daltrey should deliver a reliably killer show. Tickets will range from $49 to $99.
On Sept. 19, the reggae-rock sounds of Sublime with Rome returns to Northern Quest, and they're laidback vibes are perfect for the summer months. They'll be joined by alt-rock band Lifehouse, best known for their 2000 single "Hanging by a Moment." Tickets start at $59.
And finally, you can get your dose of country with the Sept. 25 performance by Old Dominion, whose Top 10 singles have included "One Man Band" and "Written in the Sand." The show will also feature singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith, and tickets run $59 to $109.
You'll be able to purchase tickets for all three of these shows on Friday, May 14, through Northern Quest's website or at (509) 481-2800.