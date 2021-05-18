CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENTS: Riverfront Park Pavilion adds Death Cab for Cutie, My Morning Jacket shows in September

The summer lineup at the Riverfront Park Pavilion is already stacked, but the venue announced two more big shows set for September.
First up is Death Cab for Cutie, who will perform on Sept. 8, returning to Spokane for the first time since 2015. The Ben Gibbard-fronted pop quintet will be supported by Seattle's Deep Sea Diver, who are always worth seeing under any circumstance. Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale this Friday.
Then My Morning Jacket takes the Pavilion stage Sept. 29, touring behind their most recent album The Waterfall II, a collection of studio outtakes that was released during the pandemic. Durand Jones and the Indications, whose soulful R&B will transport you back to the 1960s, are set to open. Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 the day of the show; they go on sale tomorrow at 10 AM.