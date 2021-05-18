CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENTS: Riverfront Park Pavilion adds Death Cab for Cutie, My Morning Jacket shows in September

By

click to enlarge Death Cab for Cutie returns to Spokane Sept. 8.
Death Cab for Cutie returns to Spokane Sept. 8.

The summer lineup at the Riverfront Park Pavilion is already stacked, but the venue announced two more big shows set for September.

First up is Death Cab for Cutie, who will perform on Sept. 8, returning to Spokane for the first time since 2015. The Ben Gibbard-fronted pop quintet will be supported by Seattle's Deep Sea Diver, who are always worth seeing under any circumstance. Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale this Friday.

Then My Morning Jacket takes the Pavilion stage Sept. 29, touring behind their most recent album The Waterfall II, a collection of studio outtakes that was released during the pandemic. Durand Jones and the Indications, whose soulful R&B will transport you back to the 1960s, are set to open. Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 the day of the show; they go on sale tomorrow at 10 AM.

Trending

95 Reasons to Please, Please, Please get Vaccinated
Myles Kennedy's time in lockdown inspired a new album, The Ides of March, with an expansive view of humanity
The federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund is a vital safety net for some local restaurant and bar owners
How SPD compares to other departments
The Spokane Symphony's on-demand concert series is ambitious in its content, execution and impact
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Speaking of...

MUSIC NEWS: Jam out this weekend at outdoor festival benefit; plus Leslie Odom Jr. and REO Speedwagon

By Nathan Weinbender

MUSIC NEWS: Jam out this weekend at outdoor festival benefit; plus Leslie Odom Jr. and REO Speedwagon

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney reschedule for Aug. 5, and the Monkees, Porter Robinson, Jake Owen and Shakey Graves book area shows

By Nathan Weinbender

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney are coming back (again) to Spokane on Aug. 5.

CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENTS: Northern Quest adds Roger Daltrey, Sublime with Rome, Old Dominion to summer

By Nathan Weinbender

Sublime with Rome headlines Northern Quest's outdoor stage on Sept. 19.

The Festival at Sandpoint to return July 29 with St. Paul and the Broken Bones

By Nathan Weinbender

St. Paul and the Broken Bones kick off the Festival at Sandpoint on July 29.
More »

Latest in Music News

MUSIC NEWS: Jam out this weekend at outdoor festival benefit; plus Leslie Odom Jr. and REO Speedwagon

By Nathan Weinbender

MUSIC NEWS: Jam out this weekend at outdoor festival benefit; plus Leslie Odom Jr. and REO Speedwagon

Myles Kennedy's time in lockdown inspired a new album, The Ides of March, with an expansive view of humanity

By Dan Nailen

Myles Kennedy spent some serious quality time in Spokane during the pandemic.

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney reschedule for Aug. 5, and the Monkees, Porter Robinson, Jake Owen and Shakey Graves book area shows

By Nathan Weinbender

Wilco and Sleater-Kinney are coming back (again) to Spokane on Aug. 5.

CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENTS: Northern Quest adds Roger Daltrey, Sublime with Rome, Old Dominion to summer

By Nathan Weinbender

Sublime with Rome headlines Northern Quest's outdoor stage on Sept. 19.
More »
More Music News »
All Music »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Things To Do

'90s Hip-Hop Night with DJ Rosethrow @ The Longshot

Sat., May 22, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Nathan Weinbender

Nathan Weinbender is the Inlander's Music & Film editor. He is also a film critic for Spokane Public Radio, where he has co-hosted the weekly film review show Movies 101 since 2011.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • May 13-19, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation