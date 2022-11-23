Concerts for the holidays, from country to Celtic, jazz to synth

click to enlarge Jake Shimabukuro brings his holiday uke to the Bing.

"MELE KALIKIMAKA!"

Our Christmas songs help set our expectations of what an idealized Christmas should be. In these sonic dreams, we want to be home for a white Christmas. That warm family gathering set against a cold snowy backdrop is great and all, but you know what also doesn't sound like too bad of a time? A Hawai'ian holiday getaway. And while that's probably logistically and financially unfeasible for most of us, the Bing Crosby Theater brings a festive taste of the islands to Spokane via two Christmas-themed concerts.

First up, Maui native ANUHEA comes to town to share her pop-infused Hawai'ian reggae to brighten up our dark December days. As her 2016 holiday EP All Is Bright showcased, both her seasonal originals (like "No Snow") and her takes on Christmas classics ("Silent Night," "Oh Holy Night") feel warm as a tropical breeze.

The following week, ukulele maestro JAKE SHIMABUKURO brings Christmas in Hawai'i to the Bing. This will be the first Christmas tour for the "ambassador of aloha," whose virtuosic playing has transformed what many consider to be a niche instrument into a tool for fresh jazz, blues, funk, and rock sounds. Musical icons recognize his skills, as evidenced by his 2021 LP Jake & Friends featuring guest spots by everyone from Willie Nelson and Jimmy Buffet to Ziggy Marley and Bette Midler. Expect his own tunes to be mixed with holiday favs like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "We Three Kings."

Anuhea, Dec. 9 at 8 pm, $29-$49; Jake Shimabukuro, Dec. 14 at 7:30pm, $37-$67, Bing Crosby Theater, bingcrosbytheater.com

Dec. 3

A VERY WAZZU WINTER

'Tis the season for giving, and A Very Wazzu Winter allows the public to give back to WSU's music program while taking in the festive joy of its musicians' skills. The event features holiday tunes performed by WSU's Concert Choir, Symphony Orchestra, University Singers, Crimson Ties (world music ensemble), Guitar Ensemble and more. While taking in the sounds, you can bid on silent auction items (ranging from Mariners tickets to a chance to conduct the Coug marching band at a home football game) with proceeds going toward music student scholarships. 2-4 pm, Free, Bryan Hall Theatre at Washington State University, events.wsu.edu

Dec. 8

JEREMY MCCOMB: CHRISTMAS, COWBOY-STYLE

If you'd rather wear a Stetson than a Santa hat, then Christmas, Cowboy-Style, is probably your idea of a holiday bash. Country troubadour and Nashville North co-owner Jeremy McComb takes the audience on a holiday celebration through the lens of the dusty West — packing in the familiar tunes, storytelling and a little cowboy poetry. In addition to the standard admittance, a limited number of dinner and show tickets are available for those who want to make a full country date night out of it. 6:45 pm, $15-$35, Nashville North, thenashvillenorth.com



Dec. 14

EVERDREAM: A CELTIC CHRISTMAS

For many families, holiday traditions run deep — like they go back generations upon generations. If you happen to have some of that Celtic blood from your ancestors, then Everdream's A Celtic Christmas might be a perfect seasonal dose of cheer. The Irish trio (formerly known as Affinití) consists of soprano Emer Barry, violist Mary McCague and harpist Teresa O'Donnell are back on the road after two years off due to COVID, so no one can be blamed if folks end up step dancing in the aisles with excitement. 7 pm, $29, Kroc Center Theater, kroccda.org

Dec. 16

LUCKY YOU HOLIDAY SHOW

The branch of the local music scene that frequents Lucky You gathers together to share some communal cheer at the venue's annual holiday bash. The event mixes an array of local singer-songwriters and musicians — Jenny Anne Mannan, Water Monster, Rosie Cerquone, True Hoods and more — spreading that yuletide spirit, while the general hangout vibe of Lucky You makes it akin to the super cool Christmas party you wish your office could pull off. 8 pm, $12-$15, Lucky You Lounge, luckyyoulounge.com

Dec. 17

SPOKANE JAZZ ORCHESTRA: A PEANUTS CHRISTMAS

No Christmas special is more iconic than A Charlie Brown Christmas. So the fact that the soundtrack for the animated classic somehow is just as beloved as the cartoon itself really says something about the timeless resonance of Vince Guaraldi's jazz score. Musically transport yourself to that sonic comfort spot when Spokane Jazz Orchestra performs those classic arrangements. *Heartwarmingly weak Christmas trees not included.* 7:30 pm, $27-$32, Bing Crosby Theater, bingcrosbytheater.com

Dec. 17

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS

There's a case to be made that Mannheim Steamroller is the king of Christmas music. Led by composer Chip Davis, the instrumental neoclassical new-age group has had 14 Christmas albums crack the Top 100 on the Billboard charts, including eight that went platinum. Mixing jaunty rocking vibes with smooth synth infusions, Mannheim Steamroller became the only act that has two records among the top 10 best-selling Christmas albums of all-time. Even nearly 50 years after the group's formation MS keeps (steam)rollin' on. 7:30 pm, $49-$94, First Interstate Center for the Arts, firstinterstatecenter.org

Dec. 17 & 18

SPOKANE SYMPHONY: HOLIDAY POPS

While we can get caught up in the glitz of the season, let's not overlook the simple joys of the holidays. When it comes to holiday concerts, sometimes the straight-forward offering is the one that perfectly hits the spot. That's what Spokane Symphony's annual Holiday Pops concerts offer: An array of traditional Christmas favorites performed beautifully (featuring support from Spokane Symphony Chorale and the Spokane Area Youth Choirs) without any real need for gimmickry. I'm not counting the fact that Santa shows up at every performance as a gimmick — St. Nick just loves the hits. Dec. 17 at 7:30 pm & Dec. 18 at 3 pm, $47-$100, Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, foxtheaterspokane.org ♦