Congress continues to write federal cannabis legislation. But who will pass it?

By

click to enlarge greenzone1-1-55bebcc6a7a16d55.jpg

There's no end in sight for the fight against federal prohibition, but late July's flurry of congressional activity shows that cannabis reform advocates are only gaining steam.

It started with Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's amendment to a bill that would allow members of the military to use CBD — which the Inlander covered in last week's Green Zone section. Gabbard's amendment, and the bill it was attached to, passed the House with relative ease. Ten days later, on July 30, Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon introduced an amendment restricting the Department of Justice's ability to interfere with cannabis markets in states where it is legal.

In his statement on the floor of the House, Blumenauer referenced how much has changed since California, in 1996, became the first state to legalize medical marijuana. At present, a majority of voters, in both major parties, support federal legalization. Congress and the current administration have both been unwilling to take that step, however, and the Democratic Party platform under Joe Biden stops short as well.

"In the meantime," Blumenauer said to Congress, "until that day of reckoning comes, we must pass this amendment to assure the federal government does not interfere with state-legal cannabis activities, and that we extend those same protections to tribal interests."

Ultimately, Congress did choose to pass Blumenauer's amendment. Thirty-one Republicans voted with the majority, and it passed 254-163. Congress then passed the larger bill it was attached to — H.R. 7617, an appropriations package for the Department of Defense — by a vote of 217-197. In that vote, though, no Republicans voted with the majority.

A party-line split like that doesn't bode well for the legislation as it heads to the Republican-controlled Senate. In his statements before the vote, Blumenauer alluded to the potential futility of sending cannabis legislation to the upper chamber.

"We passed the SAFE Banking Act on the floor of this House earlier in the Congress with 321 bipartisan votes," Blumenauer said. "Sadly, it is still languishing in the Senate."

While it's too soon to know if either piece of legislation will have any tangible impact, it's safe to say neither will be a body blow to federal prohibition. They're punches that might not even land, but that they're being thrown in the first place shows just how rapidly the tide is changing in the fight against prohibition, especially in the House. ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Throwing Punches"

Tags

Trending

Spokane comedian Deece Casillas tries to work past COVID to help people laugh
A trio of recent streaming releases helps usher in a new thriller subgenre: Airbnb horror
Arbor Crest Wine Cellars debuts a new menu created via a collaboration with chef Chad White
Triggered: How America's social unrest and weakened institutions have incited vigilantes
How is the travel and tourism business faring when everyone is told to stay put?
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Despite its legal status in Washington, cannabis research is still tangled in red tape

By Will Maupin

Federal regulations stand in the way of the best possible cannabis research.

Cannabis activists think they have a good shot at legalization in the Big Sky State in 2020

By Will Maupin

Supporters are trying to get two cannabis-related measures on November's ballot.

Washington bans suction dredging in habitat critical for salmon, other endangered fish

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Suction dredge mining allows recreational users to search for gold and other valuable materials — a process that environmentalists worry can hurt fish.

Sizing up Washington state's dispensaries per capita

By Will Maupin

Sizing up Washington state's dispensaries per capita
More »

Latest in Green Zone

The U.S. armed forces' ban on CBD products faces a challenge from Congress

By Will Maupin

Go Army!

Beat the heat with these hot tips for imbibing this summer

By Will Maupin

Mix and repeat.

The FDA recently found that many CBD products aren't always truthful about what they contain

By Will Maupin

Do you really know what's in your CBD product?

Despite its legal status in Washington, cannabis research is still tangled in red tape

By Will Maupin

Federal regulations stand in the way of the best possible cannabis research.
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Justice Department agrees to hand over Mueller evidence, Ferguson sues over Spokane River, and other headlines

By Josh Kelety

Attorney General William Barr at the “First Step Act Celebration” at the White House in Washington, April 1, 2019.

Sheriff's Office would likely face cuts without renewal of criminal justice tax, officials say

By Josh Kelety

Sheriff's Office would likely face cuts without renewal of criminal justice tax, officials say

With TV show COPS getting scrutinized, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office's relationship with the program raises questions

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hairston was featured on COPS.
More Green Zone »
All News »

Things To Do

Screen on the Green

Screen on the Green @ University of Idaho

Thu., Aug. 6, Thu., Aug. 13, Sat., Aug. 22 and Thu., Aug. 27

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Will Maupin

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • August 6-12, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation