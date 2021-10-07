Congress is likely to punt on national legalization, again

By

click to enlarge Congress again has the chance to make legalization happen nationwide.
Congress again has the chance to make legalization happen nationwide.

Once again, Congress is taking on cannabis legalization. But is there any reason to believe the government won't continue to punt on an overwhelmingly popular issue? Probably not.

The Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement Act, or MORE Act, is working its way through Congress. On Sept. 30, the House Judiciary Committee passed the measure by a 26-15 vote. As a result, the MORE Act is now eligible to be voted upon by the full U.S. House of Representatives. If passed, it would go to the Senate and ultimately to President Joe Biden's desk for signature to become law of the land.

Should this bill become law, cannabis would be legalized at the federal level and a series of social justice changes will follow, including expunging some cannabis convictions and requiring equity rights to a potential new market in the world of cannabis. If this sounds familiar, that's because it should.

This isn't the first time the MORE Act has made its way through the Judiciary Committee. Legalization efforts have made it this far multiple times before, but each has stalled out somewhere between this phase and becoming law.

Once upon a time, not all that long ago, simply making it out of committee was a historic moment for cannabis legislation. Now though? Lawmakers are rehashing the same issues year after year, and then punting.

The MORE Act itself has reached this point before — as recently as just last year. The MORE Act was introduced in the House by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, during the previous session of Congress. It made it out of committee in 2020 and was eventually passed by the House, but it was not taken up by the Senate before the end of that Congress' term. Could Nadler's bill make it all the way through this time?

It could, but if history is a guide, it won't.

Cannabis simply isn't a priority at the federal level right now. Giant infrastructure bills and government funding are front of mind for both parties, and the midterm elections are coming up uncomfortably soon. Despite the overwhelming, and growing, support for cannabis legalization among the American people, it appears Congress is willing to continue to punt on the issue.

Maybe next term. Maybe next Congress. Maybe someday they'll take seriously an issue that is being handled effectively on a state-by-state level while the federal government continues to play hot potato to ignore it. ♦

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "Ready for MORE?"

Tags

Speaking of...

Will Idaho be among the next group of states to legalize recreational cannabis?

By Will Maupin

Idaho is nearly 65,000 signatures away from having a shot at legal weed.

Just when we need Congress most, representatives like Cathy McMorris Rodgers are offering us nothing

By Robert Herold

Cathy Morris Rodgers is not alone in her cone of denial about just about any issue of consequence.

What's up with cannabis depends on where you live in the USA

By Will Maupin

What's up with cannabis depends on where you live in the USA

Washington health board asks for sworn testimony from Spokane administrator before deciding if she broke law

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Many supporters of Dr. Bob Lutz rallied outside of the Spokane Regional Health District Thursday, Nov. 3, before the district's health board voted to fire him as health officer later that night. Among them were Josh Hubbard, left, and Chelsea Rasmussen, right.
More »

Latest in Green Zone

These three high-potency cannabis strains range from 25 to 33 percent THC

By Will Maupin

Some local strains really bring the noise, and the funk.

A closer look at the fine print of cannabis

By Will Maupin

CBD tincture labeling is strict in Washington.

Will Idaho be among the next group of states to legalize recreational cannabis?

By Will Maupin

Idaho is nearly 65,000 signatures away from having a shot at legal weed.

Oregon marijuana raid, Schedule I research recommendations and psilocybin make news

By Will Maupin

Some in Washington state would like patients to have the "right to try" psilocybin.
More »

Readers also liked…

Three cannabis products to help you maximize the season

By Will Maupin

Three cannabis products to help you maximize the season
More Green Zone »
All News »

Things To Do

Spokane Pride Drive-Thru Festival & Car Parade

Spokane Pride Drive-Thru Festival & Car Parade @ Spokane Arena

Sat., Oct. 9, 4-8 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 7-13, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation