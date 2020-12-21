Congress Strikes Long-Sought Stimulus Deal to Provide $900 Billion in Aid

By

click to enlarge Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) listens as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks during a press conference at the Capitol in Washington, on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. - STEFANI REYNOLDS/THE NEW YORK TIMES
Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) listens as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks during a press conference at the Capitol in Washington, on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

By Emily Cochrane
The New York Times

WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders on Sunday reached a hard-fought agreement on a $900 billion stimulus package that would send immediate aid to Americans and businesses to help them cope with the economic devastation of the pandemic and fund the distribution of vaccines.

The deal would deliver the first significant infusion of federal dollars into the economy since April, as negotiators broke through months of partisan gridlock that had scuttled earlier talks, leaving millions of Americans and businesses without federal help as the pandemic raged. While the plan is roughly half the size of the $2.2 trillion stimulus law enacted in March, it is one of the largest relief packages in modern history.


“We can finally report what our nation has needed to hear for a very long time,” Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the majority leader, said Sunday night. “More help is on the way.”

It was expected to be merged with a sweeping catchall spending measure that would keep the government funded for the remainder of the fiscal year, creating a $2.3 trillion behemoth whose passage will be Congress’ last substantive legislative achievement before adjourning for the year. The deal came together after a weekend of frenzied negotiating only hours before the government was set to run out of funding and two weeks before the next Congress was to convene on Jan. 3.

Still, even as it prepared to pass a consequential measure, Congress was at the peak of its dysfunction, having left so little time to complete it that lawmakers faced a series of contortions to get it across the finish line. With additional time needed to transform their agreement into legislative text, both chambers had to approve a one-day stopgap spending bill — their third such temporary extension the past 10 days — to avoid a government shutdown while they were finalizing the deal.

Both chambers approved the measure on Sunday night, and President Donald Trump signed it shortly before midnight. Final votes on the spending package were expected as early as Monday to approve it and clear it for Trump’s signature, but had yet to be scheduled.

Tags

Trending

COVID-19 sweeps through incarcerated populations in Spokane and Airway Heights
Biden needs to go beyond a Trump reset
A holiday streaming guide for unsung Christmas classics, Scrooge-friendly holiday hits and this year's Oscar hopefuls
How Joey Cordeau became king of the mountain
TV specials that will get both parents and kids in the holiday spirit
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Nation & World

Front-Line Workers and People Over 74 Should Get Shots Next, CDC Panel Says

By The New York Times

Director of nursing education Loraine Hopkins Pepe, left, administers the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Dr. Richard Fine, head of anesthesiology, at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, Dec. 16, 2020. Striking a compromise between two high-risk population groups, a panel advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Sunday to recommend that people 75 and older be next in line to receive the coronavirus vaccine in the United States, along with about 30 million “frontline essential workers,” including emergency responders, teachers and grocery store employees.

Moderates Pare Back Stimulus Plan in Hopes of Breaking Stalemate

By The New York Times

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) walks to his office at the Capitol in Washington on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

America Begins Its Most Ambitious Vaccination Campaign

By The New York Times

America Begins Its Most Ambitious Vaccination Campaign

U.S. and States Say Facebook Illegally Crushed Competition

By The New York Times

The sign outside Facebook's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., July 15, 2020. The Federal Trade Commission and 48 states accused Facebook on Wednesday, December 9, of becoming a social media monopoly by illegally squashing competition by buying up its rivals.
More »

Readers also liked…

A Spokane Police detective alleges that he's the one in hot water after pointing out the errors in another cop's work

By Josh Kelety

A seemingly routine traffic stop landed two officers in trouble.

Tensions mount with Iran, single-family zoning isn't cool any more, and other headlines

By Josh Kelety

President Donald Trump walks from Marine One, after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, May 5, 2018. Trump said on May 7 that he was ready to announce whether he would pull the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal, as European officials quietly indicated they had failed to convince the administration that dismantling the accord would be a huge diplomatic error.

What's behind the recent push to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms in Western states?

By Josh Kelety

A type of psychedelic mushroom found in Washington and Oregon.

The benefits - and potential steep costs - of adding video visitation to Spokane County's jail facilities

By Josh Kelety

Video visitation technology is increasingly prevalent inside America's correctional facilities.
More Nation & World »
All News »

Things To Do

A Christmas Classic: Bing, Berlin and the Story of White Christmas

A Christmas Classic: Bing, Berlin and the Story of White Christmas

Through Dec. 31

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

The New York Times

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 17-23, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation