Consider yourself a "meat-and-potatoes" type? Consider yourself satisfied

Inlander Restaurant Week 2021

Corned beef and cabbage from Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill and Irish Pub
Corned beef and cabbage from Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill and Irish Pub

As the trying last couple of years have taught many of us, sometimes we just want a meal that makes us full, happy, and perhaps full of positive memories or associations. It could be something super simple. And while many of us make versions of our personal comfort-food classics at home, why not get a deluxe version from a cooking professional instead?

Case in point: Prohibition Gastropub is offering up a blue cheese lasagna during Inlander Restaurant Week that has our mouths watering at the mere idea of it. The same goes for Gilded Unicorn's tater tot casserole; you might have a similar casserole recipe in your home arsenal, but I guarantee it's not going to satisfy the same way.

The Red Tail Grill at Coeur d'Alene Casino is stepping up with some international comfort eats with a poutine dish, while their neighbor at the casino, Chinook, is offering a stick-to-your-ribs pasta dish with their bucatini carbonara.

The Melting Pot always feels decadent, and their Restaurant Week loaded baked potato served with cheddar cheese fondue is comfort food for all ages. Barnwood Social Kitchen & Tavern likewise has goodies that will please everyone from the toddler to the grandparent thanks to a menu including totchos (yes, tater tot nachos) and mac-n-cheese.

Several spots are offering comfort-food desserts that beg for your attention. At Republic Kitchen & Taphouse in Post Falls, a caramel root beer float is the perfect dessert after a twice-fried chicken sandwich. Das Steinhaus in North Spokane has a Black Forest cake on their menu, and Remedy really takes the cake with their brookie dessert, a brutally delicious blend of cookie and brownie with a marshmallow creme center served with a scoop of ice cream and other goodies. You'll definitely want to leave room for that one.

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "Take Comfort"

Tags

Related Articles

Latest in Restaurant Week

Inlander Restaurant Week 2021: Satisfy Your Cravings

Strawberry caprese salad from The Melting Pot

Recipe for Success

Crawfish boil from Vieux Carre NOLA Kitchen

The Inlander has the service industry’s back

The Inlander has the service industry’s back

At the peak of the Inland Northwest's summer harvest, fresh, locally grown ingredients abound

Heirloom tomatoes in all their colorful glory are always carefully plated so as to let their incredible flavor shine in the hands of chef Tony Brown, who's got them on the menu both at Stella's and Ruins as two different salads.
More »
More Restaurant Week »
All Special Guides »

Things To Do

North Idaho State Fair

North Idaho State Fair @ Kootenai County Fairgrounds

Through Aug. 29

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • August 19-25, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation