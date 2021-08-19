Consider yourself a "meat-and-potatoes" type? Consider yourself satisfied

Corned beef and cabbage from Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill and Irish Pub

As the trying last couple of years have taught many of us, sometimes we just want a meal that makes us full, happy, and perhaps full of positive memories or associations. It could be something super simple. And while many of us make versions of our personal comfort-food classics at home, why not get a deluxe version from a cooking professional instead?

Case in point: Prohibition Gastropub is offering up a blue cheese lasagna during Inlander Restaurant Week that has our mouths watering at the mere idea of it. The same goes for Gilded Unicorn's tater tot casserole; you might have a similar casserole recipe in your home arsenal, but I guarantee it's not going to satisfy the same way.

The Red Tail Grill at Coeur d'Alene Casino is stepping up with some international comfort eats with a poutine dish, while their neighbor at the casino, Chinook, is offering a stick-to-your-ribs pasta dish with their bucatini carbonara.

The Melting Pot always feels decadent, and their Restaurant Week loaded baked potato served with cheddar cheese fondue is comfort food for all ages. Barnwood Social Kitchen & Tavern likewise has goodies that will please everyone from the toddler to the grandparent thanks to a menu including totchos (yes, tater tot nachos) and mac-n-cheese.

Several spots are offering comfort-food desserts that beg for your attention. At Republic Kitchen & Taphouse in Post Falls, a caramel root beer float is the perfect dessert after a twice-fried chicken sandwich. Das Steinhaus in North Spokane has a Black Forest cake on their menu, and Remedy really takes the cake with their brookie dessert, a brutally delicious blend of cookie and brownie with a marshmallow creme center served with a scoop of ice cream and other goodies. You'll definitely want to leave room for that one. ♦