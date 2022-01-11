Consistent Inland Northwest blood donors needed as supplies reach crisis level nationally

By

click to enlarge AMERICAN RED CROSS GRAPHIC
American Red Cross graphic
The American Red Cross, Vitalant and other blood centers are asking people to donate blood as their supplies are hitting crisis levels, with less than a one-day supply in place at times in recent weeks.

With supplies that low, some hospitals aren't getting as much blood as they need, and nearly a quarter of requests are going unfilled, according to the regional Red Cross office out of Seattle.

That means doctors have to choose who gets life-saving blood transfusions and who has to wait.


Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with type O blood.

Part of what's driving the crisis is a significant drop in blood drives at schools and colleges (which have decreased 62 percent during the pandemic, the Red Cross reports), and about a 10 percent decrease in regular donors, says Betsy Robertson, regional spokeswoman for the Red Cross.

"This is the first time in my history with the Red Cross we have ever referred to this as a national blood crisis," Robertson tells the Inlander. "We’re very concerned about the state of blood collections and the need to just get more donors out there giving product, this gift of life."

The Red Cross plans to host multiple blood drives at Spokane area campuses in March. Donors can schedule appointments here.


Vitalant, formerly the Inland Northwest Blood Center, is the sole provider of blood for about 35 hospitals in a 250-mile radius that includes the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area, says Jennifer Hawkins, Vitalant's northwest regional director.

Vitalant has also seen a significant drop in donations, with stores hitting a low that hasn't been seen since early 2019, well before the pandemic.

Donors are encouraged to sign up for appointments as soon as possible at vitalant.org.

Those who donate in January can be entered into a raffle to win one of four $5,000 gift cards.

But importantly, Hawkins says that part of the concern with blood supplies is the need for ongoing donations.


"Please don't [donate] for the raffle or the T-shirt or whatever it is," Hawkins says. "I'm asking you to really understand the need in your community."

Roughly a decade ago, the Inland Northwest region had about 100,000 regular blood donors, Hawkins says. Last year that had dropped to about 30,000 donors, and currently Vitalant has only about 23,000 regular donors in this area, she says.

"Our baby boomers and older generations made blood donations a regular part of their world. They donated three or four times minimum a year," Hawkins says. "We’ve found our younger generations are not responding in the same way. They’ll respond once if it’s crisis mode, but they don’t continue to make it a part of their lives."

Trending



Regularly donating if you're healthy and able to helps the health system immensely, Hawkins says. If you're not sure whether you can donate, trained staff can help explain eligibility if you call 1-877-25-VITAL (1-877-258-4825).

Blood donations have a limited shelf life and are needed on an ongoing basis. They cannot be manufactured, and as they need to be tested and processed before they're used in a transfusion, when a crisis happens, those victims or patients rely on blood that's already been in regional banks for about a week, Hawkins says.

The Red Cross reminds people that transfusions can help everyone from mothers who suddenly have complications during childbirth like Megan Hall in Pullman, to victims of vehicle accidents like Braeden Simon of Yakima.

"We need our community to not just step up once," Hawkins says. "The blood donation need is every moment." 

Tags

Speaking of...

To Go Box: Covid + weather closures, chef-made meal kits and more

By Chey Scott and Carrie Scozzaro

Eat Like a Chef's new meal kit line is now available online and at select Super One Foods.

Spokane to open temporary 24/7 drop-in center for homeless during chilling cold snap

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane is expecting a dangerous cold snap this week, and resources are opening up to ensure people can get indoors and out of the elements.

Actually, shoplifting hasn't soared in Spokane — it's plummeted

By Daniel Walters

Take comfort, mall owners of Spokane.

Recognizing the passing of Spokane restaurateur Connie Naccarato

By Carrie Scozzaro

Connie Naccarato and chef Jason Rex, photographed at Scratch restaurant in downtown Spokane.
More »

Latest in Local News

Washington politicians hope to keep climate in focus during 2022 legislature

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Solar infrastructure could get a boost under Gov. Jay Inslee's climate proposals.

Murder, bankruptcy, public agency woes and more, here are the most-read news stories on Inlander.com in 2021

By Wilson Criscione, Samantha Wohlfeil and Daniel Walters

Danielle Martini says Perrenoud Roofing caused damage to asbestos siding at her duplex this summer. Our investigation found the company regularly skips inspections.

Spokane to open temporary 24/7 drop-in center for homeless during chilling cold snap

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Spokane is expecting a dangerous cold snap this week, and resources are opening up to ensure people can get indoors and out of the elements.

IT guy Eric Finch helped stop the collapse of the city's housing services department — but actually fixing homelessness will be tougher

By Daniel Walters

Eric Finch says there may be intense disagreement about homelessness, but there's common ground the city and nonprofits can pursue.
More »

Readers also liked…

Blind Links: Rep. Jenny Graham forwarded her Facebook followers to bizarre conspiracy sites without realizing it

By Daniel Walters

Rep. Jenny Graham

After an Inlander article about her links to conspiracy theory websites, Rep. Jenny Graham responds with profanity, threats and another conspiracy website

By Daniel Walters

Rep. Jenny Graham represents the 6th District that covers parts of north Spokane, the South Hill and West Plains. Here she's seen at a KSPS debate in 2018.

How a fire destroyed the town of Malden in a matter of hours

By Wilson Criscione

Malden Mayor Chris Ferrell (right) hugs Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, who visited the town two days after the fire.

A Native American says she shot her alleged rapist in self-defense. Federal prosecutors charged her with murder

By Wilson Criscione

Maddesyn George is being held without bail inside the Spokane County Jail.
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection

Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Feb. 13

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Samantha Wohlfeil

Samantha Wohlfeil covers the environment, rural communities and cultural issues for the Inlander. Since joining the paper in 2017, she's reported how the weeks after getting out of prison can be deadly, how some terminally ill Eastern Washington patients have struggled to access lethal medication, and other sensitive...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • January 6-12, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation