The immeasurable benefit of cooking without a recipe

By

click to enlarge noreciperecipes.jpg

The worst part of cooking isn't the chopping or even the dishwashing. It's the measuring.

It's the irritation of needing to keep looking back at the recipe — either peering at a cookbook or magazine or trying to scrawl through your cellphone with wet hands — to find out out if it's a 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne or a 1/4 tablespoon of smoked paprika.

It's the irritation of needing to clatter around your kitchen in a panic for the measuring spoons or the measuring cups — are they in the drawers? on the hooks? buried under a mountain of dirty dishes in the sink? — before the garlic burns.

Into this space comes the New York Times' paradoxically titled No-Recipe Recipes cookbook.

Your traditional New York Times recipe is exact. Precise. Tightly honed. Their ingredient lists are generally fairly long — with at least one either controversial (peas? In my guacamole??) or obscure (1 dodo tongue, minced) — and demand to be measured.

But No-Recipes Recipes is something more anarchic.

Related
Ric Gendron's GoFundMe for new art book, Magic: The Gathering Arena goes mobile, new music and more!

Ric Gendron's GoFundMe for new art book, Magic: The Gathering Arena goes mobile, new music and more!

The ingredient lists are comically simple. One recipe calls only for "tomatoes" and "butter" while another is somehow even more casual, asking for "Instant Ramen" and "stuff from the fridge."

And they don't come with numbers. Gone are the mixed numeral fractions, the half-teaspoons, the sugar weighted to the gram. Instead, it's closer to your grandma describing an old family recipe over the phone: "a scattering of red pepper flakes," a "glug of olive oil," a "generous spoonful of mayonnaise," a "splash of soy sauce" or a "shower of pepper." Even the cooking times and temperatures are often absent. Pork belly should be broiled "until it's crisp, glistening and cooked all the way through."

This path, especially for an inexperienced wanna-be chef like me, is filled with snares and pitfalls. I cooked my pork belly until it was overly chewy. I doused my shaved cucumber salad in far too much ginger-peanut.

But I also felt myself understanding cooking more effectively. Remove the precision of the formula and you start to see how the cooking actually works: how to swap out one ingredient for another, how to fix flavors and how to save sauces.

Best of all, it adds a glug of joy to the process. Cooking turns faster and looser. Imprecision is speed. And imperfection is freedom.

In this mode, I'm not exactly Emeril or Alton Brown.

Instead, I'm closer to the Swedish Chef Muppet, chopping at vegetables like a madman, tossing in whatever catches my eye in a blur of chaos. Does it taste good? Doesn't matter, I'm babbling joyful gibberish either way. ♦

Trending

Authors, Muppets and Spokane take the spotlight at the ongoing virtual Seattle International Film Festival
Spokane chef Joseph O'Neal is launching a line of chili oils, plus a new partnership with Hello Sugar doughnuts
Hoffman Music is hosting virtual concerts, bringing [sounds] back to the beloved local shop
Will amputating half of the Spokane Regional Law and Justice Council save it — or cripple it?
The pieces may be small, but miniatures are a growing part of the craft scene
Top Stories
Advertisement:

The original print version of this article was headlined "Cooking Without a Net"

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Ric Gendron's GoFundMe for new art book, Magic: The Gathering Arena goes mobile, new music and more!

Ric Gendron's GoFundMe for new art book, Magic: The Gathering Arena goes mobile, new music and more!

A look back at the observational genius of late children’s author Beverly Cleary

By Nathan Weinbender

A look back at the observational genius of late children’s author Beverly Cleary

A poem for GU, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, new music and more!

A poem for GU, Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell, new music and more!

Smoothies, seasonal foods and subscription boxes from local farms: the best ways to add produce to your daily diet

By Nathan Weinbender

Colorful fresh foods and recipes for how to use them are included in LINC's C.S.A. boxes.
More »

Latest in Arts & Culture

The pieces may be small, but miniatures are a growing part of the craft scene

By Natalie Rieth

Bobbi Jo's skills on display.

Ric Gendron's GoFundMe for new art book, Magic: The Gathering Arena goes mobile, new music and more!

Ric Gendron's GoFundMe for new art book, Magic: The Gathering Arena goes mobile, new music and more!

Voting for Spokane's next flag design is now open

By Chey Scott

Spokane's current flag is soon getting the boot.

The Get Lit! Festival goes worldwide (web) in 2021

By Dan Nailen

The Get Lit! Festival goes worldwide (web) in 2021
More »

Readers also liked…

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

By Josh Kelety

In a market awash in cheap footwear, Frank's Boots and Saad's Shoe Repair hope to remind the public not to give up on their shoes

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

By Josh Kelety

Fixer Uppers: In our throwaway culture, these local fixers keep things running

Nikon doesn't want people to be able to fix their cameras on their own. But the one-man Camera Care gets it done anyway

By Josh Kelety

Ron Sinnott, the 65-year-old owner of Camera Care says, "Cameras are like three or four computers all sewn together."

At Sharpstuff - a busy local knife-sharpening home business - no knife gets left behind

By Josh Kelety

Steve Schmauch says practice is key: "I broke a personal record of 100,000 knives, serrated knives and scissors sharpened this year."
More Arts & Culture »
All Culture »

Things To Do

Mariah Boyle: In the Air and Underground

Mariah Boyle: In the Air and Underground

Through April 23

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Daniel Walters

A lifelong Spokane native, staff writer Daniel Walters is the Inlander's City Hall reporter. But he also reports on a wide swath of other topics, including business, education, real estate development, land use, and other stories throughout North Idaho and Spokane County.He's reported on deep flaws in the Washington...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • April 15-21, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation