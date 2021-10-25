Coronavirus Vaccines Should Begin Soon for Children Ages 5-11

By

click to enlarge A pharmacist collects Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine syringes in San Rafael, Calif., on Sept. 22, 2021. Pfizer reported data on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, showing that its coronavirus vaccine had a 90.7 percent efficacy rate in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in a clinical trial of children ages 5 to 11. - JIM WILSON/THE NEW YORK TIMES
Jim Wilson/The New York Times
A pharmacist collects Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine syringes in San Rafael, Calif., on Sept. 22, 2021. Pfizer reported data on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, showing that its coronavirus vaccine had a 90.7 percent efficacy rate in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in a clinical trial of children ages 5 to 11.

By Roni Caryn Rabin
The New York Times

Children ages 5 to 11 may be eligible for COVID vaccines by early next month, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease official. He projected a timetable for young Americans to be vaccinated with at least one dose by early November and to be fully immunized by the December holidays.

Food and Drug Administration regulators Friday released their evaluation of data from the Pfizer-BioNTech submission for emergency authorization of a lower-dose vaccine for young children. An advisory panel to the FDA will consider Pfizer’s application for those ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday. Children 12 and older have been eligible for vaccination since May.


Pfizer’s data looks “good as to the efficacy and safety,” Fauci said on ABC’s news program “This Week,” which aired Sunday.

According to Pfizer and BioNTech, the children who were vaccinated as part of the trial, who received doses that were one-third the size of the adult doses, developed robust immune responses after receiving the regimen of two shots three weeks apart. The companies have said the efficacy rate of the vaccine in children reduced the risk of developing a symptomatic infection by 91%.

The most-common side effects in children were fatigue, headache, muscle pain and chills. According to the FDA, the data submitted indicated no cases of myocarditis inflammation of the heart muscle, or pericarditis, inflammation of the outer lining of the heart, rare complications that have been reported among young boys and men receiving the vaccine in other trials and in real-world applications.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was also interviewed about the upcoming decisions on child vaccines on two Sunday news shows and seemed to promise that decisions would not be delayed. “We know how many parents are interested in getting their children vaccinated, and we intend to work as quickly as you can,” Walensky said on “Fox News Sunday."


Boosters of all three vaccines available in the United States have been authorized. Additional shots of Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines have been approved for people ages 65 and older, those with underlying health conditions and all adults whose living or working conditions place them at high risk of exposure to the virus. Anyone over the age of 18 who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago is also eligible for a booster shot.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Trending

Tags

Speaking of Vaccine

Rolovich out as WSU head coach since vaccine exemption can't be accommodated

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Rolovich out as WSU head coach since vaccine exemption can't be accommodated

New video reveals how strongly opposed some Spokane police officers are to vaccine mandates

By Wilson Criscione

The Spokane Police Department won't say how many of its officers are vaccinated.

95 Reasons to Please, Please, Please get Vaccinated

By Inlander Staff

95 Reasons to Please, Please, Please get Vaccinated

Fear, empathy and the power of true stories

By CMarie Fuhrman

Fear, empathy and the power of true stories
More »

Latest in Nation & World

A former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, secretary of state and national security adviser, Colin Powell died Monday

By The New York Times

Colin Powell died Monday.

Johnson & Johnson to Seek FDA Authorization for Booster Shot

By The New York Times

A woman shows her green passport, issued to fully vaccinated Israelis, before entering a show at the opera house in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 19, 2021. Israel on Sunday, Oct. 3, introduced new rules for determining coronavirus vaccination status, making a booster shot a requirement for full inoculation and vaccination passports.

Supreme Court, Breaking Silence, Won’t Block Texas Abortion Law

By The New York Times

A “Bans Off Our Bodies” protest at the Texas State Capitol in Austin on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. A Texas law prohibiting most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy went into effect on Wednesday after the Supreme Court failed to act on a request to block it, ushering in the most restrictive abortion law in the nation and prompting clinics in the state to turn away women seeking the procedure.
More »
More Nation & World »
All News »

Things To Do

Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection

Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Feb. 13

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 21-27, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation