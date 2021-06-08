Counting Crows, Toadies, Josh Turner among new concert announcements for Spokane

The deluge of concert announcements continues, as it's clear the music industry is hankering to make up for lost time. Here are a few shows heading our way soon, announced the last couple days:
Counting Crows, Aug. 28 at Spokane Pavilion
The pop-rock Crows last played Spokane with Matchbox Twenty a few years back, and now they're headlining the newest venue in our scene on a Saturday night. Tickets are $25-$40 in advance, $50-100 day of show (which seems strange, but whatever). Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am right here.
Billy Strings, Sept. 16 at Spokane Pavilion
The up-and-coming guitarist rooted in bluegrass brings his tour to town for a Thursday night show. Tickets are $39.50, available Friday at 8 am right here.
Josh Turner, Sept. 29 at First Interstate Center for the Arts
This country dude says that his "Mount Rushmore" of country music includes Johnny Cash, John Anderson, Randy Travis, Vern Gosdin and Hank Williams, and while he knows the real monument only has four heads, his appreciation of legends both old and not-so-old is the most noteworthy thing here. Turner's tickets are $45-$89.50 and go on sale Friday at 10 am right here.
Toadies, Rev. Horton Heat, Sept. 30 at Knitting Factory
Texas alt-rock crew Toadies are touring in support of their excellent old album Rubberneck, playing the whole darn thing. And the mighty Reverend Horton Heat are doing an old album in its entirety as well: Liquor in the Front. Tickets are $25 and go on sale Friday at 10 am right here.