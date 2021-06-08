Counting Crows, Toadies, Josh Turner among new concert announcements for Spokane

By

click to enlarge Counting Crows
Counting Crows

The deluge of concert announcements continues, as it's clear the music industry is hankering to make up for lost time. Here are a few shows heading our way soon, announced the last couple days:

Counting Crows, Aug. 28 at Spokane Pavilion
The pop-rock Crows last played Spokane with Matchbox Twenty a few years back, and now they're headlining the newest venue in our scene on a Saturday night. Tickets are $25-$40 in advance, $50-100 day of show (which seems strange, but whatever). Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am right here.

Billy Strings, Sept. 16 at Spokane Pavilion
The up-and-coming guitarist rooted in bluegrass brings his tour to town for a Thursday night show. Tickets are $39.50, available Friday at 8 am right here.


Josh Turner, Sept. 29 at First Interstate Center for the Arts
This country dude says that his "Mount Rushmore" of country music includes Johnny Cash, John Anderson, Randy Travis, Vern Gosdin and Hank Williams, and while he knows the real monument only has four heads, his appreciation of legends both old and not-so-old is the most noteworthy thing here. Turner's tickets are $45-$89.50 and go on sale Friday at 10 am right here.

Toadies, Rev. Horton Heat, Sept. 30 at Knitting Factory
Texas alt-rock crew Toadies are touring in support of their excellent old album Rubberneck, playing the whole darn thing. And the mighty Reverend Horton Heat are doing an old album in its entirety as well: Liquor in the Front. Tickets are $25 and go on sale Friday at 10 am right here. 

Trending

The Appropriation Window: Look inside; there's work yet to be done
A Quiet Place Part II is the rare sequel that's as good as — if not better than — its predecessor
With loosened restrictions on the horizon, restaurants and bars struggle to find employees
St. Vincent takes a time machine to the '70s on the funky, stylish Daddy's Home
GPS trackers, an underground holding tank, a Mexican vacation, a foiled kidnapping plot and the dark web: Inside the FBI's case against Spokane's Dr. Ron Ilg
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Speaking of...

Spokane Arena adds Matchbox 20, Counting Crows, Piano Guys to upcoming schedule

By Nathan Weinbender

Matchbox 20
More »

Latest in Music News

St. Vincent takes a time machine to the '70s on the funky, stylish Daddy's Home

By Nathan Weinbender

Annie Clark, channeling Gena Rowlands.

Radical sounds: A new Apple+ docuseries looks at the music and mayhem of 1971

By Nathan Weinbender

FROM LEFT: John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Marvin Gaye and Tina Turner are featured in 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything.

Looking (and listening) ahead: A rundown of the Inland Northwest's biggest upcoming live shows

By Nathan Weinbender

Wilco plays Spokane Aug. 5.

CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENTS: Riverfront Park Pavilion adds Death Cab for Cutie, My Morning Jacket shows in September

By Nathan Weinbender

Death Cab for Cutie returns to Spokane Sept. 8.
More »
More Music News »
All Music »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Things To Do

Son of Brad @ Arbor Crest Wine Cellars

Thu., June 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Dan Nailen

Dan Nailen is the managing editor of the Inlander, where he oversees coverage of arts and culture. He's previously written and edited for The Salt Lake Tribune, Salt Lake City Weekly, Missoula Independent, Salt Lake Magazine, The Oregonian and KUER-FM. He grew up seeing the country in an Air Force family and studied...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 3- 9, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation