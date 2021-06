Counting Crows, Toadies, Josh Turner among new concert announcements for Spokane

click to enlarge Counting Crows

T

continues, as it's clear the music industry is hankering to make up for lost time. Here are a few shows heading our way soon, announced the last couple days:The pop-rock Crows last played Spokane with Matchbox Twenty a few years back, and now they're headlining the newest venue in our scene on a Saturday night. Tickets are $25-$40 in advance, $50-100 day of show (which seems strange, but whatever). Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am right here The up-and-coming guitarist rooted in bluegrass brings his tour to town for a Thursday night show. Tickets are $39.50, available Friday at 8 am right here This country dude says that his "Mount Rushmore" of country music includes Johnny Cash, John Anderson, Randy Travis, Vern Gosdin and Hank Williams, and while he knows the real monument only has four heads, his appreciation of legends both old and not-so-old is the most noteworthy thing here. Turner's tickets are $45-$89.50 and go on sale Friday at 10 am right here Texas alt-rock crew Toadies are touring in support of their excellent old album, playing the whole darn thing. And the mighty Reverend Horton Heat are doing an old album in its entirety as well:. Tickets are $25 and go on sale Friday at 10 am right here.