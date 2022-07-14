County Commissioner District 1: A lawyer and a businesswomen see different paths to "accountability"

click to enlarge Chris Jordan (left) and Kim Plese

Because of recent boundary changes, the Spokane County Commission's District 1 now encompasses most of the western part of the city of Spokane.

While Republicans have long dominated the county commission's races, some progressives hope this race might present an opportunity to turn the tide. District 1 used to cover most of northern Spokane County, but the new boundary is much smaller, encompassing the western part of the city of Spokane, which often votes more progressive.

"It really is time for new voices at the table," says Chris Jordan, a Democrat running for District 1 county commissioner.

CHRIS JORDAN

Jordan has spent almost seven years as a lawyer with the Washington State Attorney General's Office. He says his experience there has given him a broad understanding of public safety issues. Jordan worked on hundreds of child safety cases, which often involve drug addiction, domestic violence, mental health issues and housing insecurity. It's part of what motivated him to run.

"I've just decided I need to jump in to be part of solving those problems and preventing those tragedies from happening," Jordan says.

Like most candidates, public safety is a top issue for Jordan. His philosophy is less punitive and more preventative. The county's new Mental Health Crisis Stabilization Facility has been a positive step, he says, but he'd like to see the county do more to address root causes.

Jordan has been endorsed by Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, former state Sen. Lisa Brown, five progressive Spokane City Council members, and a number of unions and labor organizations. He says the endorsements demonstrate his strong commitment to the middle class and working families.

Child care is another big concern for Jordan. He wants to see some of the county's American Rescue Plan funds put toward stabilizing child care centers. Jordan also wants to see more county leadership on homelessness — he's especially interested in the peer support model of intervention.

If he does break through the traditionally Republican Board of Commissioners, Jordan says he is prepared to work collaboratively while also being firm in his beliefs.

"There are certain principles where you have to be able to stand up and hold the county to account," Jordan says.

KIM PLESE

Public safety is a top concern for Kim Plese. She's been doorbelling for the past month and a half, and says she's heard from numerous people who have had houses, garages and businesses broken into. "I'm a firm believer in law enforcement," she says.

A Spokane native, Plese recently sold the printing business that she owned for 32 years. Running the business gave her fiscal experience and an opportunity to learn from a variety of other business owners from varying backgrounds. Plese says people have told her they want to see more business people running for local offices.

Plese agrees with Jordan on the need for preventative action to address public safety, but she also worries about repeat offenders being preemptively released from jail.

There's a longstanding debate over whether the county should build a new jail to address overcrowding issues. Jordan has doubts.

"When families are feeling the pinch, spending $300 million on a new jail does not seem like a wise investment of our money," Jordan says, adding that the money could be better used to address the root causes and address behavioral health issues to make sure people avoid jail in the first place.

Unlike Jordan, Plese does think the county should build a new jail. She thinks a new jail should have mental health or addiction services to help people transition back to the community after they've served their sentence.

On homelessness, Plese says there should be more collaboration between the county and city, but that doesn't necessarily mean spending more taxpayer money. She says she's compassionate about the issue, but also wants to see people held accountable.

"If you're just providing food and providing shelter and tents, all that it's gonna do is get worse," Plese says. ♦