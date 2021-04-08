Creative Arts Camps

Little Art Masters

Young artists explore art through color, texture and more by creating with paint, crayons, glue and scissors. Ages 3-5. June 7-11 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $74. spokanerec.org

Tropical Forest Adventure

Travel to a tropical rainforest and learn about some of the animals, plants and insects that live there. Kids make art projects to display and wear. Ages 3-5. June 7-11 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center. $74. spokanerec.org

More Paint Please!

Put on your smock and get painting with watercolors, washable tempera and more as you experiment with new techniques, brushes and other alternative tools. Ages 3-5. June 14-18 from 12:3o-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $74. spokanerec.org

Storybook Art Sparkle

Kids read some children’s storybook favorites and then make fantastic art inspired by each story. Ages 3-5. June 14-18 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center. $74. spokanerec.org

Sewing II - Intermediate

Young sewists learn about gathering, zippers and quilting. This session is for students who are comfortable threading and operating a sewing machine, and each week centers on a new themed project. Ages 8-16. Weekly sessions offered June 14-18, July 19-23 and Aug. 9-13 from 9 am-noon or 2-5 pm at Let’s Get Sewing Studio, Spokane. Each session (morning/afternoon) is open to three students. $139. spokanerec.org

WSU Online Oboe Camp

Oboists and English horn players work with Dr. Keri McCarthy (oboe faculty, WSU) and other WSU faculty members to improve their musical skills. This camp focuses on building playing fundamentals through private lessons, master classes, reed making lectures and seminars and performance opportunities. Students may also have the opportunity to explore other areas of interest such as developing a warm up, preparing for auditions, minimizing performance anxiety, and career planning. Grades 7-12. Online. $125. music.wsu.edu 509-335-7966

WSU Online Horn Camp

Horn players work with Dr. Martin D. King (horn faculty, WSU) and other outstanding WSU faculty members to improve their musical skills. This camp focuses on building playing fundamentals through private lessons, master classes, lectures and seminars and performance opportunities. Students may also have the opportunity to explore other areas of interest such as developing a warm-up, preparing for auditions, minimizing performance anxiety and career planning. Grades 7-12. Online. $125. music.wsu.edu 509-335-8046

Castles, Princesses, Knights & Dragons

Campers make shining armor, shields, helmets, crowns, wands and more in this creativity-focused day camp. Ages 3-5. June 21-25 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center. $74. spokanerec.org

Doodle Bug Art Fun!

In this creative camp, kids learn about abstract art techniques while also studying insects and incorporating what they learn into art. Ages 3-5. June 22-25 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center. $74. spokanerec.org

Earth Science Rocks!

Explore how rivers flow to oceans and lakes and why tsunamis, hurricanes and typhoons occur in this camp combining science and art. Ages 6-11. June 21-25 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $139. spokanerec.org

There’s a Dragon in the Art Room

Use your imagination and creativity to paint, glue and sculpt fantastical art projects inspired by dragons, trolls, unicorns and other mythological creatures. Ages 6-11. June 21-25 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $139. spokanerec.org

CMTV Academy Camp

Have you ever dreamed of a future in film or wished you could learn how to make Hollywood-worthy videos? CMTV Academy Camp is a hands-on training program for teens interested in learning how to produce videos and make connections with others who want to learn and practice the latest tools, technology, and techniques. The daily camp at CMTV’s state-of-the-art TV downtown studio is taught by the production team at CMTV. Ages 13-17. Offered June 21-25 and July 12-16 from 10 am-1 pm or 2-5 pm. At CMTV Studios, downtown Spokane. $159/session. cmtvspokane.org/camp 509-960-7452

Colorful! Messy! Process Art!

Learn how to come up with art theme ideas, mix colors, apply paint and incorporate found objects into your mixed-media art. Ages 6-11. June 28-July 2 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $139. spokanerec.org

Habitats are Hip!

Learn about the living things that call the area around Corbin Art Center home through nature hikes and making art based on what you’ve seen. Ages 6-11. June 28-July 2 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $139. spokanerec.org

Open Sew!

This summer camp session offers a chance for students to bring their own project to work on with supervision and assistance, or choose from one of several studio projects. This session is for students comfortable with threading and operating a sewing machine, and who can sew independently. Ages 8-16. Sessions offered June 28-July 2 from 9 am-noon or 2-5 pm at Let’s Get Sewing Studio, Spokane. $139, plus $20 supply fee. spokanerec.org

Passport to Fun!

Explore countries around the globe, along with their unique animals and cultures. Stamp your passport as you learn and read stories about a new country each day. Ages 3-5. June 28-July 2 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center. $74. spokanerec.org

Holy Names Music Center Summer Camps

HNMC plans to offer a hybrid model of in-person and virtual instrumental and vocal summer music camps. Visit website for more information. Grades K-12. Dates TBD. Varies. hnmc.org/summercamps 509-326-9516

A Galaxy Far, Far Away

Embark on a creative adventure in a galaxy far, far away and create fantastical creatures, imagine far off planets, and learn to use the force to design your own cosmic masterpiece and more. Ages 6-11. July 6-9 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $119. spokanerec.org

Crazy Clay Fun!

Explore how to mix up some DIY salt dough and create sculptures from other materials such as air-dry clay and slime. Ages 3-5. July 6-9 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center. $64. spokanerec.org

Crazy! Wacky! Sculptures!

Learn how to mix up your own do-it-yourself salt dough and make a 3D sculpted project featuring recycled objects, along with paper masterpieces like headbands and hats. Ages 6-11. July 6-9 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $119. spokanerec.org

Tiny Galactic Explorers

This camp offers “out of this world” fun while learning about mystical knights who know how to teach peace and justice, inspired by one of the most popular sci-fi franchises. Ages 3-5. July 6-9 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $74. spokanerec.org

Anime Art Madness!

Learn about the art of Japanese anime and manga as you draw, paint and sculpt your own characters and create quirky, unique personalities for them through creative thinking and storytelling. Ages 6-11. July 12-16 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $139. spokanerec.org

CAC Cretaceous Camp: A Prehistoric Adventure

Learn about paleontology and animals that walked the earth millions of years ago such as dinosaurs, reptiles, fish, birds and more. Then create costumes, crafts and make your own fossils while learning how nature creates them. Ages 6-11. July 12-16 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $139. spokanerec.org

Fairies, Trolls & Gnomes in the Garden

Hunt for elusive garden critters, like trolls and fairies, around the park and make glittery art inspired by what you find. Ages 3-5. July 12-16 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $74. spokanerec.org

Stomp, Chomp & Roar, Dino Style

Explore the world of dinosaurs, reptiles and prehistoric birds through “dino-rific” craft projects and costumes. Ages 3-5. July 12-16 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center. $74. spokanerec.org

Innovative Artist’s Studio

A fine art camp exploring drawing, painting, printmaking and sculpture using diverse materials, techniques and other creative processes. This camp is inspired by innovative artists of the 20th century and using your own imagination to create a personal masterpiece. Ages 6-11. July 19-23 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $139. spokanerec.org

Look to the Stars

Blast off to outer space and learn about the planets, stars, moons and more while making fabulous galactic art such as designing your own planet with a comic and story. Ages 6-11. July 19-23 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $139. spokanerec.org

Round-Up Rodeo!

A cowboy and cowgirl inspired camp during which kids make wearable costumes, Wild West-themed arts and crafts and more. Ages 3-5. July 19-23 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center. $74. spokanerec.org

JACC Arts Camp

A performing and visual arts day camp hosted by Post Falls Parks and Rec and the Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center. Daily drop-off is at Kiwanis Park for bus transport to the JACC for camp, which includes exploration in drama, improv, folk art, games, and more across three, themed weeks. Grades 2-6. Performing arts camp is offered July 19-23 and Aug. 16-20; visual arts camp is Aug. 2-6. $175-$210/week. postfallsidaho.org/camp 208-773-0539

WSU Summer Keyboard Explorations

Faculty offer individual studio lessons in classical piano as well as a choice of organ, jazz piano and improvisation. Students also participate as a group in masterclasses on solo performance literature, technique and ensemble playing. WSU music faculty assess the playing level of students upon arrival at camp in order to place them in appropriate ensembles. Dates and more details on camp format (in-person or online) TBD. $425-$575. music.wsu.edu

Birds of a Feather

Make aviary-themed crafts and learn about the many different species of birds as you watch birds in the park and garden. Ages 3-5. July 26-30 from 9-11:3-0 am. At Corbin Art Center. $74. spokanerec.org

Harry’s Laboratory

Immerse yourself in potions and cook up some magic as you study dragons, magical creatures and wizardry. Ages 6-11. July 26-30 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $142. spokanerec.org

Wands, Wizards & Dragons, Oh My!

Young wizards can make their own wands, creative costume pieces and other magical crafts. Ages 3-5. July 26-30 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $74. spokanerec.org

MAC Paper Doll Camp

Explore the MAC costume collection through the classic medium of paper dolls. Learn about vintage styles while you design your own work. Grades 2-6. July 28 (time TBA) at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture. $45-$50. northwestmuseum.org 509-456-3931

Beachy Sea Fun in the Sun

A week of sea-inspired arts and crafts, including animals in the ocean and pirates, mermaids and more. Ages 3-5. Aug. 2-6 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $74. spokanerec.org

Shapes, Lines & Landscapes

Learn how to draw and shade shapes, add lines, textures and much more to your drawings with pen, pencil, oil pastels and paint. Ages 6-11. Aug. 2-6 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $139. spokanerec.org

Whale vs. Shark & Oceans of Art

Future marine biologist and oceanographers learn about sharks, jellyfish, whales and other marine animals and their habitats. Create sea creatures with paint, paper, recycled materials and more. Ages 6-11. Aug. 2-6 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $139. spokanerec.org

MAC Get Messy Camp

Get messy with hands-on art making fun and discover your creative side without any worry about making a mess. Squish, splatter, and stomp your way into art as you explore printing, painting, and clay molding. Grades 2-6. Aug. 4 (times TBA) at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture. $45-$50. northwestmuseum.org 509-456-3931

Beginners Piano Camp

Students learn how to play the piano in a variety of styles, master the basics of rhythm and develop chord skills so they can play their favorite pop songs. Activities help build confidence, teamwork and music skills for life. Ages 8-12. Aug. 9-11 from 9 am-noon at Bartell Music Academy, Spokane. $110. spokanerec.org

Creepy Crawlies Galore

This camp nurtures kids’ interest in biology through the study of insects, or entomology. Campers learn about insects that live near the art center and conduct fun experiments and make crafts. Ages 6-11. Aug. 9-13 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $139. spokanerec.org

Super Nature Explorers!

Discover the world around you and make projects inspired by nature and science, like a leaf project and a volcano. Ages 3-5. Aug. 9-13 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center. $74. spokanerec.org

Unicorns, Wizards & Dragons, Oh My!

Have a magical time creating costumes, crafts and other mythological-inspired creatures. Ages 3-5. Aug. 9-13 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $74. spokanerec.org

MAC Nature Made Camp

What art supplies can you find in your backyard? In this camp, find inspiration in Native American art using supplies from the great outdoors to do printmaking, dyeing and weaving and bead work. Grades 2-6. Aug. 11 (time TBA) at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture. $45-$50. northwestmuseum.org 509-456-3931

Ancient Art Treasure Hunters

Explore bygone civilizations through this ancient art treasure hunt as you draw, paint and sculpt to make art just like early mankind, and learn a little bit about their different cultures, art techniques and more. Ages 6-11. Aug. 16-20 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $139. spokanerec.org

Animal Storybook Art

Roar, squawk and hiss as you learn about some whimsical artists and their animal subjects, and explore the creative artwork of Eric Carle and Leo Lionni while using art supplies to create your own animal masterpieces. Ages 3-5. Aug. 16-30 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center. $74. spokanerec.org

Best of Summer Camp

Spend a week enjoying the most popular activities and projects offered during this summer’s creative arts camp sessions from Spokane Parks. Ages 6-11. Aug. 16-20 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $142. spokanerec.org

Preschool Picassos: Best of Summer Camp

This camp features the Corbin Art Center’s most popular art projects completed throughout this summer’s preschool camp programs, offering a chance to participate in what you missed, or re-experience your favorite camp projects. Ages 3-5. Aug. 16-20 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $74. spokanerec.org

30 Days of Poetry for Teens

Teen poets will hone their craft, exploring self-expression in several different poetry styles, with input from experts in this 30-day poetry challenge. Once a week, participants receive a writing prompt from a local poet. After a week of responding to the prompt with their own writing, participants will have a chance to meet the poet in an online chat space and get feedback on their work. Dates TBD; this camp will be hosted online. Free. scld.org

Cougar String Camp

A chamber music/orchestra camp designed for intermediate and advanced string players entering grades 8-12, including those who’ve just graduated from high school. Violinists, violists, cellists and bassists work with Washington State University faculty and other fine musicians to improve their musical skills in a variety of ways. This camp focuses on chamber music (both large and small groups) and string orchestra. Campers also have the opportunity to participate in jazz improvisation, fiddling, string techniques class, conducting, music theory, history class and master classes. Dates and more information on 2021 camp format TBA. $320-$490. music.wsu.edu

Online Storytime with SCLD

Children have fun learning during storytime which includes shared songs and fingerplays. Ages 2-5 with their families. Registration is required for this program, which runs June 24-Aug. 27; Thursdays at 6:30 pm and Fridays at 9:30 am. Online. Free. scld.org

Online Tween Camp

This online camp will offer two sessions with different themes including Harry Potter and Art. Make reading part of your summer and set yourself up for success. Camp materials will be available for pick up at select SCLD branch libraries for all registered participants. Grades 5-8. Dates TBD; this camp is hosted online. Free. scld.org