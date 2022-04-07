Creative Arts Camps

click to enlarge The Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture’s “Get Messy” art camps are back!

A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY

Embark on a creative adventure in a galaxy far, far away and create fantastical creatures, imagine far off planets, and learn to use the "force" to design your own cosmic masterpiece and more. Ages 6-11. July 5-8 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $124. spokanerec.org

ANIMAL STORYBOOK ART

Roar, squawk and hiss as you learn about some whimsical artists and their animal subjects. Explore the creative artwork of Eric Carle and Leo Lionni while using art supplies to create your own animal masterpieces. Ages 3-5. June 27-July 1 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center and Manito Park (two sessions) $79. spokanerec.org

BARNYARD PALOOZA!

Each day of camp features a different barnyard animal as the theme of an art project. Create with clay, paper and more while learning fun facts about animals. Ages 3-5. June 6-10 from 9 am-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center. $79 spokanerec.org

BEST OF SUMMER CAMP

Spend a week enjoying the most popular activities and projects offered during summer 2022's creative arts camp sessions from Spokane Parks & Rec. Ages 6-11. Aug. 15-19 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $152. spokanerec.org

BLAST OFF INTO SPACE!

Learn about the planets, stars, moons and much more while creating fabulous galactic art. Ages 3-5. Aug. 1-5 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center and Manito Park (two locations offered). $79. spokanerec.org

BULLPUP SUMMER ART CAMP

Explore the world of art at Gonzaga Prep. Grades 2-8. June 27-30 from 9 am-12 pm at the Gonzaga Preparatory School Art Building, Spokane. $90. gprep.com 509-483-8511

CAC CRETACEOUS CAMP: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE

Learn about paleontology and animals that walked the earth millions of years ago such as dinosaurs, reptiles, fish, birds and more. Then create costumes, crafts and make your own fossils while learning how nature creates them. Ages 6-11. Aug. 8-12 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $149. spokanerec.org

CASTLES, PRINCESSES, KNIGHTS & DRAGONS

Campers make shining armor, shields, helmets, crowns, wands and more in this creativity-focused day camp. Ages 3-5. July 11-15 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center and Manito Park (two locations offered). $79. spokanerec.org

COLORFUL! MESSY! PROCESS ART!

Learn how to come up with art theme ideas, mix colors, apply paint and incorporate found objects into your mixed-media art. Ages 6-11. June 27-July 1 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $149. spokanerec.org

COUGAR SUMMER MUSIC CAMP

A music camp for wind ensemble, jazz band, string orchestra, musical theatre and concert choir. Open to high school-age students and 8th grade students on a case-by-case basis. June 19-25 at WSU Pullman. $320-$490. music.wsu.edu

CRAZY CLAY FUN!

Explore how to mix up some DIY salt dough and create sculptures from other materials such as air-dry clay and slime. Ages 3-5. July 5-8 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center. $69. spokanerec.org

CRAZY! WACKY! SCULPTURES!

Learn how to make do-it-yourself salt dough and a 3D sculpted project featuring recycled objects, along with paper masterpieces like headbands and hats. Ages 6-11. June 20-24 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $149. spokanerec.org

DOODLE BUG ART FUN!

In this creative camp, kids learn about abstract art techniques while also studying insects and incorporating what they learn into art. Ages 3-5. June 13-17 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $79. spokanerec.org

EARTH SCIENCE ROCKS!

Explore how rivers flow to oceans and lakes and why tsunamis, hurricanes and typhoons occur in this camp combining science and art. Ages 6-11. June 27-July 1 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $149. spokanerec.org

ERIC HERMAN'S COOL TUNES

A day filled with Eric Herman's cool tunes for kids that are witty, memorable, and so much fun. All ages. Sessions offered June 24-July 1 at various locations in Spokane; hosted by the Spokane County Library District. Free. scld.org

FAIRIES, TROLLS & GNOMES IN THE GARDEN

Hunt for elusive garden critters like trolls and fairies around the park and make glittery art inspired by what you find. Ages 3-5. Aug. 1-5 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center and Manito Park (two locations offered). $79. spokanerec.org

FASHIONISTA!

A camp all about fashion and accessories. Transform a white T-shirt into wearable works of art with paint, ribbon and more, and make custom jewelry and hair accessories, with a runway show at the end of camp. Ages 8-11. Aug. 1-5 from 9 am-3 pm at the Corbin Art Center. $149. spokanerec.org

GARLAND SKETCH CRAWL

Students will learn how to sketch the fabulous landmarks of the Garland neighborhood. Learn to sketch on location and add color with watercolors, colored pencils or markers. Ages 14+. Offered July 13 and Aug. 17, from 9-11 am, at Spokane Art School. $20/day. spokaneartschool.net 509-325-1500

HARRY'S LABORATORY

Immerse yourself in potions, create magical art and cook up magic as you study dragons, magical creatures and wizardry. Ages 6-11. July 25-29 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $152. spokanerec.org

HOLY NAMES MUSIC CENTER JAZZ CAMP

Students learn songs by ear and via sheet music, along with various skills for performing and how to play solo in a jazz style. Grades K-12. Aug. 4-6. $100-$125. hnmc.org/programs/summer 509-326-9516

INNOVATIVE ARTIST'S STUDIO

A fine art camp exploring drawing, painting, printmaking and sculpture using diverse materials, techniques and other creative processes. This camp is inspired by innovative artists of the 20th century and using your own imagination to create a personal masterpiece. Ages 6-11. Aug. 8-12 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $149. spokanerec.org

IT'S A BUG'S LIFE!

Have some creative, buggy fun while becoming a garden detective. Then make insect-inspired art projects while learning about these fascinating creatures. Ages 3-5. Aug. 8-12 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center. $79. spokanerec.org

JACC ARTS CAMP

A performing and visual arts day camp hosted by Post Falls Parks and Rec and the Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center. Daily drop-off is at Kiwanis Park for bus transport to the JACC for camp, which includes exploration in music, theatre, visual art and more across three, themed weeks. Grades 2-6. Adventures in Africa camp is offered Aug. 8-12; theatre camp is Aug. 15-19; art and cooking camp is Aug. 22-26. $180/week. postfallsidaho.org/camp 208-773-0539

JUNGLE JAMMIN'

Listen to jungle stories, craft animal art projects and masks, make drums and create some fun jungle rhythms while also learning about the animals that live there. Ages 3-5. June 13-17 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center. $79. spokanerec.org

KROC CENTER FILM PRODUCTION CAMP

Whether you see yourself behind the camera, building sets or want to become a star of the screen, this one-week intensive camp has you collaborating, script writing, acting, directing, producing and editing a mini feature film. A red carpet premier for family and friends closes out the week. Ages 13-17. July 11-15 from 8:30 am-1:30 pm at the Kroc Center, Coeur d'Alene. $240-$300. Scholarships available. kroccda.org 208-763-0594

LIONEL HAMPTON MUSIC CAMP

A week of fun and making music. Camp offers specialized instruction, one-on-one study and group classes, with performances in ensembles and jam sessions. Campers choose elective courses to take each afternoon. Grades 8-12. June 16-25, meets daily 8 am-7 pm at University of Idaho, Moscow. $375-$650. uidaho.edu/LHMC 208-885-6231

LITTLE ART MASTERS

Young artists explore art through color, texture and more by creating with paint, crayons, glue and scissors. Ages 3-5. July 25-29 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center. $79. spokanerec.org

LITTLE SUPERHEROES

Make capes, masks, puppets and become a superhero for the week. Learn how to make secret messages that only your fellow superheroes know how to read so you can save the day from the villains. Ages 3-5. June 20-24 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $79. spokanerec.org

LOOK TO THE STARS

Blast off to outer space and learn about the planets, stars, moons and more while making fabulous galactic art such as designing your own planet with a comic and story. Ages 6-11. Aug. 1-5 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $140. spokanerec.org

MAC GET MESSY CAMPS

Get messy with hands-on art making fun and discover your creative side without any worry about making a mess. Squish, splatter, and stomp your way into art as you explore printing, painting and clay molding. Grades 2-6. Various sessions offered from July 13-Aug. 3 from 9 am-2 pm at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture. $45-$50. northwestmuseum.org 509-456-3931

MUSIC CONSERVATORY OF SANDPOINT SUMMER ACADEMY

Camps offered in 2022 include beginner and the advanced orchestras, plus the "Little Mozarts" camp. Orchestras play together in the morning to work on teamwork. Students may choose from one to four majors including: Youth Orchestra, Advanced Orchestra, Choir, Handbells, Marimba, Flute, Musical Theater, Ukulele and Instrument Art. Ages 2-17 (participants should be walking.) Sessions offered June 27-Aug. 12; see site for complete list of session details. $95-$400. sandpointconservatory.org

OPEN STUDIO ART CAMP

In this camp, students have access to all the supplies they'll need for drawing, painting, collage, printmaking, cardboard sculpture and fiber arts. An instructor helps use these tools to bring your ideas to life. Grades 4-6. July 18-22 from 9 am-4:30 pm at the Saint George's School Art Room. $150/half day, $300/full day. sgs.org 509-466-1636

PAINT YOUR PET/FAVORITE ANIMAL CAMP

Each parent and child will get their own 8x10 canvas on which to paint their beloved pet or stuffed animal! Don't have a pet or stuffed animal? You could choose a stock image of a wild animal to paint. This camp is for parents and children to attend together; students may not be registered without a parent attending as well. Adults can attend without a child. All ages. Sessions offered on July 16 and Aug. 4 from 9 am-noon in the Saint George's Art Room. $50/participant. sgs.org 509-466-1636

PASSPORT TO FUN!

Explore countries around the globe, along with their unique animals and cultures. Stamp your passport as you learn and read stories about a new country each day. Ages 3-5. Aug. 15-19 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center and Manito Park (two locations offered). $79. spokanerec.org

PRESCHOOL PICASSOS: BEST OF SUMMER CAMP

This camp features Spokane Parks' most popular art projects completed throughout this summer's preschool camp programs, offering a chance to participate in what you missed, or re-experience your favorite camp projects. Ages 3-5. Aug. 18-19 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center and Manito Park (two locations offered). Cost TBA. spokanerec.org

PRINTMAKING FUN WITH RECYCLED MATERIALS

Discover all the ways to use recycled objects in printmaking while learning about relief printmaking and other processes. Students explore layering, composition, color and design. Ages 6-11. July 5-8 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $124. spokanerec.org

ROUND-UP RODEO!

A cowboy- and cowgirl-inspired camp during which kids make wearable costumes, Wild West-themed arts and crafts and more. Ages 3-5. June 20-24 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center. $79. spokanerec.org

SHAPES, LINES & LANDSCAPES

Learn how to draw and shade shapes, add lines, textures and much more to your drawings with pen, pencil, oil pastels and paint. Ages 6-11. Aug. 15-19 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $149. spokanerec.org

SHARK ATTACK!

Shark week at the Corbin Art Center is all about sharks, jellyfish, whales and more. Create sea creatures with paint, paper, clay and more, and explore ocean conservation. Ages. 6-11. July 18-22 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $149. spokanerec.org

SQUIGGLY BUGS & SLIMY SLUGS

Budding entomologists learn about insects, including how they eat, move, work and what makes them special. Kids read stories, go on nature walks and discover the bugs living around the art center. Ages 3-5. July 18-22 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center and Manito Park (two locations offered). $79. spokanerec.org

STOMP CHOMP & ROAR, DINO STYLE!

Explore the world of dinosaurs, reptiles and prehistoric birds through "dino-rific" craft projects and costumes. Ages 3-5. Aug. 8-12 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $79. spokanerec.org

STOP MOTION ANIMATION: BRAIN MELT STYLE

A class about stop-motion animation during which attendees create several multi-minute-long motion animations using various mediums including paper, clay and found objects. Ages 11+. July 2-Aug. 27, meets Saturdays from 12-3 pm at Spokane Art School. $250. spokaneartschool.net 509-325-1500

SUMMER STRINGS FESTIVAL

A three-day intensive for violin, viola, cello and bass students with guest conductor Michele Jeglum. Students must be able to read music well and should have at least two years experience with their instrument. Includes opportunities to participate in ajudications and a masterclass, along with a fiddle and improv workshop. A final performance (Aug. 6) takes place at the Sandpoint Farmers Market. Aug. 3-5. Camp takes place in Sandpoint. $175-$195. suzukistringacademy.com 208-304-9085

SUPER NATURE EXPLORERS!

Discover the world around you and make projects inspired by nature and science, like a leaf project and a volcano. Ages 3-5. July 11-15 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $79. spokanerec.org

SURF & SEA SAFARI

A week of sea-inspired arts and crafts, including animals in the ocean and pirates, mermaids and more. Ages 3-5. Aug. 2-6 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $79 spokanerec.org

THE GREAT FAMILY CAMPING CHALLENGE

Enjoy the fun of camping without having to pack a tent. Work as a family or with a team to complete camping-themed activities, including creating and presenting something to eat. All ages. Sessions offered at various Spokane County Library District branches from July 5-29. Free. scld.org

THINGS THAT GO

Young conductors, pilots, drivers and captains make and test paper tube cars, cork boats and gyrocopters, to name a few. Ages 3-5. June 6-10 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $79. spokanerec.org

TIE-DYE PARTY

Campers spruce up their wardrobe with fun colors and designs that can only be achieved with tie dye. Each participant needs to register separately, including adults participating with children, as supplies are limited. All ages. Sessions offered Aug. 3-18 at various Spokane County Library District branches. Free. scld.org

TINY GALACTIC EXPLORERS

This camp offers "out of this world" fun while learning about mystical knights who know how to teach peace and justice, inspired by one of the most popular sci-fi franchises. Ages 3-5. July 5-8 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $69. spokanerec.org

UNICORNS, WIZARDS & DRAGONS, OH MY!

Have a magical time creating costumes, crafts and other mythological-inspired creatures. Ages 3-5. June 27-July 1 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center and Manito Park (two locations offered). $79. spokanerec.org

WANDS, WIZARDS & DRAGONS, OH MY!

Young wizards can make their own wands, creative costume pieces and other magical crafts. Ages 3-5. July 25-29 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $79 spokanerec.org

WILD! WILD WORLD OF MIXED-UP MEDIA ART!

Explore mixed-up media art while getting color crazy, layering and combining a variety of materials to create unique art using pens, glue, paint and more. Ages 6-11. July 18-22 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $149. spokanerec.org

WSU SUMMER KEYBOARD EXPLORATIONS

Faculty offer individual studio lessons in classical piano as well as jazz piano. Students also participate as a group in masterclasses on solo performance literature, technique and ensemble playing. Students should have a minimum of one year of piano lessons. This camp is virtual. Grades 6-12. June 19-25. $150. music.wsu.edu

YOUNG ANIMATORS CLUB

Learn all about Japanese anime and manga, plus comic-strip animation and illustration. Students will develop their own characters and create their quirky, unique personalities while working in a variety of art media. Ages 6-11. June 20-24 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $149. spokanerec.org