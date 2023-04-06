Creative Arts Camps

click to enlarge Build clever contraptions like a Rube Goldberg machine at the MAC!

ACRYLIC AND WATERCOLOR PAINTING CAMP

Kids learn techniques in both watercolor and acrylic painting including washes, color mixing, strokes, limited color palettes and more. Ages 6-12. June 26-29, Mon-Thu from 9 am-noon at Heather Thyme Art, Spokane Valley. $125. heatherthymeart.com

ANIMAL ART CAMP

Kids learn to draw, paint and even cut paper to create a variety of animal masterpieces. Ages 6-12. Aug. 21-24, Mon-Thu from 9 am-noon at Heather Thyme Art, Spokane Valley. $115. heatherthymeart.com

ANIMAL ART-ANTICS!

Roar, squawk and hiss as you learn about some whimsical artists and their animal subjects. Explore the creative artwork of David Klein, Joan Miro, Laurel Burch, Leo Lionni and more while using art supplies to create your own animal masterpieces. Ages 6-11. July 31-Aug. 4 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $169. spokanerec.org

ANIMAL STORYBOOK ART

Roar, squawk and hiss as you learn about some whimsical artists and their animal subjects. Explore the creative artwork of Eric Carle and Leo Lionni while using art supplies to create your own animal masterpieces. Ages 3-5. June 20-23 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $72. spokanerec.org

AUTHORS AND ILLUSTRATORS CAMP

Aspiring authors write and illustrate their own books. They learn how to structure a story, brainstorm ideas and explore different styles of illustration before creating their own books. Ages 6-12. July 24-27, Mon-Thu from 9 am-noon at Heather Thyme Art, Spokane Valley. $110. heatherthymeart.com

BARNYARD PALOOZA!

Each day of camp features a different barnyard animal as the theme of an art project. Create with clay, paper and more while learning fun facts about the animals. Ages 3-5. June 19-23 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center. $89. spokanerec.org

BEST OF SUMMER CAMP

Spend a week enjoying the most popular activities and projects offered during summer 2023's creative arts camp sessions from Spokane Parks & Rec. Ages 6-11. Aug. 14-18 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $169. spokanerec.org

BLAST OFF INTO SPACE!

Learn about the planets, stars, moons and much more while creating fabulous galactic art. Ages 3-5. July 31-Aug. 4 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $89. spokanerec.org

BULLPUP SUMMER ART CAMP

Explore the world of art at Gonzaga Prep. Grades 2-8. June 26-29 from 9 am-12 pm at the Gonzaga Preparatory School Art Building, Spokane. $100. gprep.com 509-483-8511

CAC CRETACEOUS CAMP: A PREHISTORIC ADVENTURE

Learn about paleontology and animals that walked the earth millions of years ago such as dinosaurs, reptiles, fish, birds and more. Then create costumes, crafts and make your own fossils while learning how nature creates them. Ages 6-11. Aug. 7-11 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $169. spokanerec.org

CASTLES, PRINCESSES, KNIGHTS & DRAGONS

Campers make shining armor, shields, helmets, crowns, wands and more in this creativity-focused day camp. Ages 3-5. July 17-21 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center and Manito Park (two locations offered). $89. spokanerec.org

CHENEY PARKS & REC ART CAMP

Enjoy a colorful week working with textile on canvas, watercolor, and acrylic all tied together with aspects from nature. Create a signature self-portrait through the week with lots of other projects that will be featured at an art show on the last day. Ages 7-12. July 24-28 from 9 am-noon at the Wren Pierson Community Center in Cheney. $125. cityofcheney.org

COLORFUL! MESSY! PROCESS ART!

Learn how to come up with art theme ideas, mix colors, apply paint and incorporate found objects into your mixed-media art. Ages 6-11. June 20-23 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $135. spokanerec.org

DOODLE BUG ART FUN!

Move and sound like lions, exotic birds, monkeys elephants and more. Listen to jungle stories, craft animal art projects, masks and make jungle rhythm music. Ages 3-5. June 5-9 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $89. spokanerec.org

EARTH SCIENCE ROCKS!

Explore how weather affects our planets, how fossils are made, why rocks are all different shapes and discover the interesting rock formations that surround the Corbin Art Center. Ages 6-11. June 20-23 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $135. spokanerec.org

ENVIRONMENTAL SUPERHEROES

Learn how humans impact the environment and what we can do to protect it. This camp also includes some fun recycled and refurbished art projects. Ages 6-11. July 10-14 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $169. spokanerec.org

ERIC HERMAN & THE PUPPY DOGS

A concert filled with Eric Herman & The Puppy Dogs' cool tunes for kids that are witty, memorable, and so much fun. Dance along at this interactive, funny concert. All ages. Sessions offered June 26-June 28 at various locations in Spokane; hosted by the Spokane County Library District. Free. scld.org

EXPLORING ARTISTIC MEDIUMS CAMP

Kids use a different artistic medium each day and learn techniques associated with each one. Mediums include chalk pastels, watercolors, construction paper and acrylic paint. Ages 4-12. Sessions offered July 17-20 and Aug. 14-17, Mon-Thu from 9 am-noon at Heather Thyme Art, Spokane Valley. $115. heatherthymeart.com

FAIRIES, TROLLS & GNOMES IN THE GARDEN

Hunt for elusive garden critters like trolls and fairies around the park and make glittery art inspired by what you find. Ages 3-5. July 31-Aug. 4 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center and Manito Park (two locations offered). $89. spokanerec.org

HARRY'S LABORATORY

Immerse yourself in potions, create magical art and cook up magic as you study dragons, magical creatures and wizardry. Ages 6-11. July 24-28 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $172. spokanerec.org

HOLY NAMES MUSIC CENTER JAZZ CAMP

Students learn songs by ear and via sheet music, along with various skills for performing and how to play solo in a jazz style. Grades K-12. Aug. 3-5. $100-$130. hnmc.org/programs/summer 509-326-9516

INNOVATIVE ARTIST'S STUDIO

A fine art camp exploring drawing, painting, printmaking and sculpture using diverse materials, techniques and other creative processes. This camp is inspired by innovative artists of the 20th century and using your own imagination to create a personal masterpiece. Ages 6-11. Aug. 7-11 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $169. spokanerec.org

IT'S A BUG'S LIFE!

Have some creative, buggy fun while becoming a garden detective. Then make insect-inspired art projects while learning about these fascinating creatures. Ages 3-5. June 12-16 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center. $89. spokanerec.org

JUNGLE JAMMIN'

Listen to jungle stories, craft animal art projects and masks, make drums and create some fun jungle rhythms while also learning about the animals that live there. Ages 3-5. June 13-17 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center. $89. spokanerec.org

KINDNESS ROCKS

Paint rocks with creative designs and uplifting messages and learn about the Kindness Rocks Project. All ages. Sessions offered from June 27-Aug. 3, times vary. At various parks in the Spokane area. Free. scld.org

KROC CENTER FILM PRODUCTION CAMP

Whether you see yourself behind the camera, building sets or want to become a star of the screen, this one-week intensive camp has you collaborating, script writing, acting, directing, producing and editing a mini feature film. A red carpet premiere for family and friends closes out the week. Ages 12-17. June 26-30 from 9 am-3 pm at the Kroc Center, Coeur d'Alene. $240-$300. Scholarships available. kroccda.org 208-763-0594

LEGO CAMP

Learn how to create and build Lego structures that will move when and where you tell them to. Grades 1-3. June 19-23 from 9 am-noon at Saint George's School. $150. sgs.org 509-466-1636

LITTLE ART MASTERS!

Young artists explore art through color, texture and more by creating with paint, crayons, glue and scissors. Ages 3-5. July 24-28 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center. $89. spokanerec.org

LOOK TO THE STARS

Blast off to outer space and learn about the planets, stars, moons and more while making fabulous galactic art such as designing your own planet with a comic and story. Ages 6-11. July 31-Aug. 4 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $140. spokanerec.org

MAC GET MESSY CAMPS

Get messy with hands-on art making fun and discover your creative side without any worry about making a mess. Squish, splatter, and stomp your way into art as you explore printing, painting and clay molding. Grades 2-6. Three sessions offered from July 26-28 from 9 am-2 pm at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture. $45-$50. northwestmuseum.org 509-456-3931

MESSY ART PARTY

Kids explore art in all of its messy glory as they splatter paint, create colorful slime, paint with straws and more. Ages 4-12. Sessions offered June 19-22 and July 31-Aug. 3, Mon-Thu from 9 am-noon at Heather Thyme Art, Spokane Valley. $115. heatherthymeart.com

MIXED MEDIA CREATION CAMP

Kids explore art through a variety of mediums in this half-day camp. Sculpture, collage, printmaking and found object art will be included, as well as free creation time and games. Ages 6-12. Aug. 7-10, Mon-Thu from 9 am-noon at Heather Thyme Art, Spokane Valley. $125. heatherthymeart.com

MUSIC CONSERVATORY OF SANDPOINT SUMMER ACADEMY

This summer academy focuses on learning the performing arts in a fun and enriching environment. All campers have music theory each day. Students may choose from one to four majors including youth orchestra, advanced orchestra, choir, handbells, marimba, flute, musical theater, ukulele and instrument art. Ages 8+. Sessions offered July 27-Aug. 12; see site for complete list of session details. $175-$400. sandpointconservatory.org

OCEAN EXPLORERS CAMP

Learn about sharks, jellyfish, whales and more. Create sea creatures with paint, paper, clay and recycled materials. Ages 3-5. June 26-30 from 9-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $169. spokanerec.org

PASSPORT TO FUN!

Explore countries around the globe, along with their unique animals and cultures. Stamp your passport as you learn and read stories about a new country each day. Ages 3-5. Aug. 14-18 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center and Manito Park. $89. spokanerec.org

PIXEL ART CAMPS

Try your hand at creating your very own 2D & 3D pixel art creations inspired by some of your favorite classic and current kid-friendly video games. Solve STEAM challenges, make a pixel art self-portrait and use a variety of building materials to bring your designs to life. Grades 2-6. Aug. 2 from 9 am-2 pm at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture. $45-$50. northwestmuseum.org 509-456-3931

PRESCHOOL PICASSOS: BEST OF SUMMER CAMP

This camp features Spokane Parks' most popular art projects completed throughout this summer's preschool camp programs, offering a chance to participate in what you missed, or re-experience your favorite camp projects. Ages 3-5. Aug. 14-18 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $89. spokanerec.org

RUBE GOLDBERG'S MARVELOUS MACHINES

Design and build a Rube Goldberg Machine and learn more about the man behind the marvelous machines. Grades 2-6. Aug. 3 from 9 am-2 pm at the Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture. $45-$50. northwestmuseum.org 509-456-3931

SHAPES, LINES & LANDSCAPES

Learn how to draw and shade shapes, add lines, textures and much more to your drawings with pen, pencil, oil pastels and paint. Ages 6-11. Aug. 14-18 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $169. spokanerec.org

SKETCHING SKILLS CAMP

Students learn basic sketching techniques like breaking objects into shapes, shading, proportion and more. This camp provides a specific focus on still-life art with objects, but also draw flowers, animals and faces. Ages 7-12. July 10-13, Mon-Thu from 9 am-noon at Heather Thyme Art, Spokane Valley. $115. heatherthymeart.com

SQUIGGLY BUGS & SLIMY SLUGS

Budding entomologists learn about insects, including how they eat, move, work and what makes them special. Kids read stories, go on nature walks and discover the bugs living around the art center. Ages 3-5. July 17-21 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $89. spokanerec.org

STOMP CHOMP & ROAR, DINO STYLE!

Explore the world of dinosaurs, reptiles and prehistoric birds through "dino-rific" craft projects and costumes. Ages 3-5. Aug. 7-11 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $89. spokanerec.org

SUMMER LIBRARY CAMP (SPANISH)

Make crafts, listen to stories, play games, and do science experiments in Spanish. This program is intended for children who understand spoken Spanish and are willing to try speaking some. Aug. 8-10, Tue-Thu from 10 am-1 pm. At the Spokane Valley Library. Free. scld.org

SUPER NATURE EXPLORERS!

Discover the world around you and make projects inspired by nature and science, like a leaf project and a volcano. Ages 3-5. Aug. 7-11 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center and Manito Park (two sessions offered). $89. spokanerec.org

SURF & SEA SAFARI

A week of sea-inspired arts and crafts, including animals in the ocean and pirates, mermaids and more. Ages 3-5. June 26-30 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $89. spokanerec.org

THINGS THAT GO

Young conductors, pilots, drivers and captains make and test paper tube cars, cork boats and gyrocopters, to name a few. Ages 3-5. June 12-16 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $89. spokanerec.org

TWEEN LIBRARY CARNIVAL

A carnival inside of the library with classic and unique carnival games that test your skills. Earn prize tickets to win a cool prize. Ages 8-12. Offered from June 28-Aug. 21 at various Spokane County Library District branches. Free. scld.org

UNICORNS, WIZARDS & DRAGONS, OH MY!

Have a magical time creating costumes, crafts and other mythological-inspired creatures. Ages 3-5. July 10-14 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center and Manito Park (two locations offered). $89. spokanerec.org

WANDS, WIZARDS & DRAGONS, OH MY!

Young wizards can make their own wands, creative costume pieces and other magical crafts. Ages 3-5. July 24-28 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $89. spokanerec.org

WILD! WILD WORLD OF MIXED-UP MEDIA ART!

Explore mixed-up media art while getting color crazy, layering and combining a variety of materials to create unique art using pens, glue, paint and more. Ages 6-11. July 10-14 from 9 am-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $169. spokanerec.org

ZINE MAKING CAMP

Discuss the history of zines and then make your own using library-provided supplies. Ages 13-18. Sessions offered on Aug. 3 at the North Spokane Library and on Aug. 4 at the Spokane Valley Library. Free. scld.org