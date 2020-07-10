Daily virus death toll rises in some states

By

click to enlarge CDC
CDC
Farah Stockman, Mitch Smith and Giulia McDonnell Nieto del Rio
The New York Times Company

The daily number of deaths from the coronavirus has risen recently in some of the most populous U.S. states, signaling a possible end to months of declining death totals nationally.

In Texas, officials announced 119 deaths Wednesday, surpassing a daily record for deaths in the pandemic that the state had set only a day earlier. In Arizona, more than 200 deaths have been announced already this week, and the daily virus death toll in the state reached higher than ever. Mississippi, Florida and Tennessee also set single-day death records this week.


The seven-day death average in the United States reached 608 on Thursday, up from 471 earlier in July but still a fraction of the more than 2,200 deaths the country averaged each day in mid-April, when the situation in the Northeast was at its worst.

Health experts cautioned it was too early to predict a continuing trend from only a few days of data. But the rising pace of deaths in the Sun Belt followed weeks of mounting cases in the region and suggested an end to the country’s nearly three-month period of declines in daily counts of virus deaths.

That steadily downward trend in daily deaths began in April after states instituted stay-at-home orders, and it continued through June after states reopened their economies. The decline had continued over the past month even as cases of the virus skyrocketed in the South and West.

Deaths occur weeks after infections, so any rise in deaths would be expected to come later than a rise in cases. But public health experts said the diverging trends — newly rising cases but still declining daily deaths — had occurred largely because the new surge of virus cases also involved many younger and healthier people, who experts said were less likely to become seriously ill or die. Still, many experts predicted that the declining death tolls were unlikely to last as the virus continued spreading, passing from younger people to older people and those who are more vulnerable to the most dire effects of the virus.


Some officials have attributed the drop in deaths over the past few months to improvements in treatment for the virus. Doctors have more tools today than they did in the spring, including the use of remdesivir, an anti-viral drug, and have learned from earlier outbreaks.

Tags

Trending

S.M. Hulse's new Eden Mine delivers a protagonist who will linger in readers' minds long after the last page
What does it mean to be American?
Will Ferrell and Jon Stewart drop dated comedy bombs onto streaming platforms
How I learned to stop worrying and love Weezer
Pop Up Picnic Spokane brings the dinner party outdoors with personalized dining setups
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Nation & World

Supreme Court rules Trump cannot block release of financial records

By The New York Times

Supreme Court rules Trump cannot block release of financial records

U.S. will pay $1.6 billion to Novavax for coronavirus vaccine

By The New York Times

U.S. will pay $1.6 billion to Novavax for coronavirus vaccine

States may curb ‘faithless electors,’ Supreme Court rules

By The New York Times

Members of the Colorado Electoral College casting their votes for presidential candidates in Denver on Dec. 19, 2016. States can require members of the Electoral College to cast their votes for the presidential candidates they had pledged to support, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Trump’s niece presses case against effort to bar publication of her book

By The New York Times

Trump’s niece presses case against effort to bar publication of her book
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

By Josh Kelety

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

Elderly defendant spends over two years in Spokane County Jail waiting for trial as his public defenders keep quitting

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Courthouse

Invasive and voracious, northern pike are inching closer to salmon habitat, but Washington plans to fight the threat

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Thousands of northern pike have been removed from the Box Canyon reservoir since 2012.
More Nation & World »
All News »

Things To Do

Riding with Rover

Riding with Rover @ SpokAnimal

Sat., July 11, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

The New York Times

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • July 9-15, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation