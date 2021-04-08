Dance, Cheer and Gymnastics Camps

Ballet Continuation / Intensive

A continuation (two days a week) of ballet for students seeking to retain skills learned during the past unusual year, or seeking to prepare for an intensive summer dance program. Ages 6+. June 7-17, times vary by level/age. $55-$75. sandraolgardsstudioofdance.com 509-838-7464

Skyhawks Cheerleading

Kids learn essential skills to lead crowds, including proper hand and body movements, jumping and choreographed performance skills. Ages 5-12. Held at parks and schools in the Spokane/Coeur d’Alene area. Summer sessions offered from June-August; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $85-$175/session. skyhawks.com

Fairytale Ballet Workshop

Explore the magic of ballet in this immersive workshop. Each day’s activities include age-appropriate dance instruction, a themed craft and story time. Parents can observe class via a Zoom link, and state recommendations for COVID-19 prevention are observed at all times. Ages 3-8. June 21-25 from 10-11:30 am (ages 3-5) and 12:30-2 pm (ages 6-8). $50. spokaneacademyofdance.com 509-922-3023

Creative Minds, Bright Minds Preschool STEAM Camps

A dance camp for young learners that incorporates art, science and math into themed weeks. Ages 3-5. June 21-24 (Dr. Seuss Circus), July 19-22 (Tails and Pegs), Aug. 9-12 (Camp Out) and Aug. 16-19 (Art, Art and More Art); meets from 9 am-noon at Dance Center of Spokane. $175/week or $675 for all four. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2426

Kids’ Dance Camp

Themed classes teach ballet, jazz, tap and hip hop (varies by session) and include “Under the Sea,” “Dazzling Disney,” “Pirates and Mermaids” and more. Sessions for beginning and experienced dancers. Ages 3-12. Offered June 21-Aug. 19 at Dance Center of Spokane. $110/week or $375/three weeks. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2426

CheerTots

Kids play a variety of games to develop balance, movement and motor skills as well as listening to instructions. Sessions also introduce basic cheerleading skills, songs and chants. Ages 3-6. Offered June 22-July 27; meets once a week at Edgecliff Park, Spokane Valley. $90/session. supertotsports.com

Ballet Arts Academy Summer Classes

Summer courses and camps offered by Ballet Arts Academy for all ages and skill levels include beginner pointe training, open ballet classes, variations, contemporary and position-focused camps. Sessions offered from June through August, see website for details and registration. $50-$165. balletartsacademy.com 509-838-5705

Creative Movement Camp

Young students’ first ballet class where they’re introduced to moving their bodies to different tempos of music. Dancers learn how to listen, follow directions and copy body movements. Ages 3.5-4. Offered June 24-Aug. 26, meets Mondays from 10:30-11 am at Ballet Arts Academy. Tuition covers eight of 10 sessions offered through the summer. $85/week. balletartsacademy.com 509-838-5705

Aladdin Ballet Camp

Arabian Nights, genie lamps, magic carpet rides and ballet will delight your child during this themed camp. We go all out for these camps with costumes, decorations, themed crafts, music and more. Young dancers will be paired with older dancers dressed in costume who assist them through the entire week. Register and pay in full by May 15 and receives a Jasmine costume for free. June 28-July 2 from 11 am-12:30 pm at Ballet Arts Academy, Spokane. $180. balletartsacademy.com 509-838-5705

Princess/Prince Dance Camp

Join in the fun to be a ballet “princess” or “prince” in this imaginative class for both experienced dancers or those seeking an introduction to ballet. Ages 3-6. Three-day sessions offered June 28-30, July 12-14 and July 19-21. At Sandra Olgard Studio of Dance. $45/session. sandraolgardsstudioofdance.com 509-838-7464

Maressa’s School of Dance Summer Session

Summer sessions include programs in pre-primary ballet, cheerleading, jazz, hip-hop, lyrical, modern, ballet and more. Ages 2 to adults. June 28-Aug. 21; session times vary by age and skill level, see website for complete schedule and class options. $120-$140. maressasdance.com 509-599-4048

Julie’s Competitive Edge Dance Academy Camps

Summer sessions offered include tap, jazz, ballet, cheer, hip hop, lyrical and contemporary dance, with flexibility in class dates and times. See website for complete details. Ages 3-18. $60-$140. jceda.com 509-483-4145

Academy of Dance Summer Intensives

Academy of Dance Spokane is offering a series of weeklong workshops for serious ballet students at beginning, intermediate or advanced levels. Classes include daily conditioning, technique and pointe or pre-pointe classes, along with additional disciplines such as jazz, character, contemporary and modern. Each week is a separate workshop, so sign up for as many as you choose. Ages 9+. Sessions offered July 5-Aug. 20; dates/times vary by level. $150-$250/week. spokaneacademyofdance.com 509-922-3023

UCA Cheer Camp

A three-day, elite cheerleading camp for middle and high school teams. This year’s theme is “Spotlight on Spirit.” July 12-15. At WSU Pullman. Resident/commuter options. *Dates are subject to change, check website for latest updates. $185-$254. uca.varsity.com

Mountain View Gymnastics Camps

Experienced staff provide a safe, fun environment for all to learn. Through obstacle courses, games, crafts and outdoor fun, kids work on more than gymnastics to build confidence, strength, teamwork and more. Sessions for beginners to advanced skills welcome. Ages 3-16. July 12-16, half-day from 9 am-noon and full-day from 9 am-3:30 pm. $49-$259. mvgymnastics.com 509-244-7061

Spokane Ballet Studio: Children’s Workshop

This session covers ballet, jazz and modern, and includes crafts, ballet history, pilates and a mini performance. Ages 7-11. July 12-16 from 10 am-3 pm. At Spokane Ballet Studio. $150-$525. spokaneballetstudio.com 509-714-3650

Ballet Arts Academy Summer Intensive

This summer intensive focuses on ballet, pointe, variations, contemporary, jazz and ballroom. Summer intensives are a valuable time for dancers to build strength and refine technique as they have fun while being introduced to different styles each week. This intensive is for level 3 and above. Students will be placed in appropriate level on the first day of intensive. July 12-29; meets Mon-Thu from 11 am-3 pm. $330-$775. balletartsacademy.com 509-838-5705

Gymnastics Fun Camp

Basic gymnastics skills are taught by knowledgeable, engaged and encouraging coaches with fast-paced rotations focusing on the development of strength, balance, agility, coordination and flexibility. A safe, fun and productive experience and previous experience is not required. All camps include structured lessons on all events, plus games, challenges, crafts and themed activities. Ages 6-14. Sessions offered July 12-16, Aug. 2-6 and Aug. 23-27 with morning, afternoon and full day options. At Spokane Gymnastics’ Argonne facility. $169-$269. spokanegymnastics.com 509-533-9646

Preschool Gymnastics Camp

Fundamental gymnastics elements are taught in a fun, fast-paced class focusing on the development of strength, balance, agility, coordination and flexibility. Campers also learn the social skills necessary to work in a group and enjoy games, story time and gymnastics activities. Ages 3-5. Sessions offered July 12-16, Aug. 2-6 and Aug. 23-27 with half and full day sessions. At Spokane Gymnastics’ Argonne facility. $169-$269. spokanegymnastics.com 509-533-9646

Teen Dance Camp

Dancers learn at least six new dance routines during the week which also includes trampoline jumping, swimming field trips and games. Ages 13+. July 19-22 from 2:30-9 pm; July 23 from 10 am-4 pm. At Bleker School of Dance. $160 blekerschoolofdance.com 509-892-7977

Adventure Gymnastics Camp

This popular camp is now in its 18th year, offering themed days of challenges and adventures in gymnastics, like scavenger hunts and obstacle courses, costumes and more. Campers learn a progression of tumbling skills, plus enjoy structured gymnastics lessons on the vault, bars, balance beam and rings. For all ages. Offered July 19-23 and Aug. 9-13; half or full-day sessions available. At Spokane Gymnastics’ Argonne facility. $169-$269. spokanegymnastics.com 509-533-9646

Trampoline & Tumbling Camp

Campers enjoy a week of high-flying action with instruction on the Tumbl Trak, double mini trampoline, Eurotramp trampoline, rod floor as well as spring floor and air floor, intermixed with games and activities. Campers will learn important skills such as air awareness, progressive tumbling, strength and coordination as well as flipping and twisting safely. Ages 6-14. Sessions offered July 19-23 from 8 am-noon and August 9-13 from 12:30-4:30 pm. This camp is at Spokane Gymnastics’ team facility on Pines. $169-$269. spokanegymnastics.com 509-533-9646

Cheer Clinic

This new clinic covers tumbling, dance, and cheer stunting techniques. Sessions are led by collegiate and former high school/competitive cheerleaders. Go DCOS Flyers is a mini cheer clinic for ages 5-10 that focuses on cheer and hip hop. Coed, ages 5-18. July 26-29 from 12-2:30 pm at Dance Center of Spokane. $110-$125. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2426

Beginning Ballet Camp: Peter Pan

A beginning session for young dancers, who listen, learn and play in a ballet class that includes crafts and a mini performance. Ages 4-7. July 26-30 from 9:30 am-12:30 pm. At Spokane Ballet Studio. $150-$525. spokaneballetstudio.com 509-714-3650

Youth Dance Camp

Dancers learn five-plus routines, jump on the trampolines, go on swimming field trips and play games. Ages 7-12. July 26-30 from 8:30 am-3 pm. At the Bleker School of Dance. $160. blekerschoolofdance.com 509-892-7977

Gonzaga Summer Dance Intensive

This year’s summer dance intensive focuses on ballet and contemporary technique, with supplemental classes in jazz, hip-hop, modern, dance composition, pilates and musical theater. All classes are taught by Gonzaga faculty and guest artists in the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center. Ages 13-20. July 26-20 (ages 13-20; intermediate/advanced) and Aug. 2-6 (ages 9-13; beginner/intermediate). $200-$350. gonzaga.edu/summerdance 509-313-6508

Cheer Gymnastics Camp

In this fun and fast-paced camp, campers learn tumbling skills utilizing the Tumbl Trak, rod floor, spring floor and air floor, plus progressions on the new “air pillow” pit. Campers are group by age and skill, and each group performs their own routine in a Friday performance for family and friends. For all ages. Sessions offered July 26-30 and Aug. 16-20 with morning, afternoon and full day options. At Spokane Gymnastics’ Argonne facility. $169-$269. spokanegymnastics.com 509-533-9646

Ninja Zone Gymnastics Camp

A fusion of gymnastics, martial arts, obstacle course training and freestyle movement. Ninja sport includes combinations of flips, rolls and kicks designed to help improve total body coordination, build strength and improve agility. Obstacle course skills are taught in an active and fast-paced class, along with an introduction to basic gymnastics skills and structured rotations on the vault, bars, balance beam and rings. Students are taught a progression of tumbling skills, plus jumping, leaping and climbing elements in the 800-square-foot ninja room. Beyond skill, this class teaches self-confidence, discipline, impulse control, responsibility and instinctual safety. Ninjas show off their skills at a special performance on Friday. For all ages. Offered July 26-30 and Aug. 16-20 with morning, afternoon or full day options. At Spokane Gymnastics’ Argonne facility. $169-$269/session. spokanegymnastics.com 509-533-9646

Parkour + Gymnastics Camp

An introduction to safety and basic techniques for jumping, vaulting, climbing and swinging, with a special emphasis on falling drills, safe bailing skills and landing. Students learn the parkour-specific terminology and train in the main gym, in addition to the 800 square-foot parkour room with wooden obstacles and bars. Students train in the main gym and on the Ninja Jackal with various obstacles, including the salmon ladder, and in the parkour and ninja rooms. Campers get to show off the skills they’ve learned at a Friday performance for friends and family. Ages 6-14. Sessions offered July 26-30 and Aug. 16-20 with half and full day options. At Spokane Gymnastics’ Argonne facility. $169-$269. spokanegymnastics.com 533-9646

Junior Dance Camp

Dancers learn three routines, jump on the trampoline and perform for their family and friends at camp’s conclusion. Ages 4.5-6. July 27 from 5:15-7:30 pm. At Bleker School of Dance. $30 blekerschoolofdance.com 509-892-7977

Teen Dance Camp

Sessions for beginning and advanced students cover styles including ballet and jazz fusion, hip hop and more. Ages 11+. Sessions offered July 20-23, July 27-31, Aug. 10-13 and Aug. 17-20. At Dance Center of Spokane; classes will move online if needed. $110/session. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2426

Jazz Intensive

A class for dancers at levels 1-3, with placement based on age and skill level. Instruction is led by guest teachers Dave Massey and Kaisa-Mikale Hance. Ages 9-18. Aug. 2-5 at Dance Center of Spokane. $90/day or $300/full week. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2426

Cinderella Ballet Camp

A glass slipper, tiny mice, a beautiful ball and a Fairy Godmother will delight your child during this princess camp. We go all out for these camps with costumes, decorations, themed crafts, music and more. Young dancers will be paired up with older dancers dressed in costume who assist them through the week. Register and pay in full by May 15 and receive a Cinderella costume for free. Aug. 2-6 from 11 am-12:30 pm at Ballet Arts Academy, Spokane. $180. balletartsacademy.com 509-838-5705

Gymnastics, Dance & Breakdance Camp

This camp offers structured gymnastics rotations plus a different theme of dance each day, including ballet, lyrical, hip hop, gymnastics choreography and breakdance. Campers also attend an introduction to that day’s style of dance at the first part of camp, and then are given the option to continue for the rest of the day, or attend the traditional gymnastics track for that day. On Friday campers perform for friends and families. Ages 6-14. Aug. 2-6 with morning, afternoon or full day options. At Spokane Gymnastics’ Argonne facility. $169-$269. spokanegymnastics.com 509-533-9646

Sandra Olgard Studio Summer Intensive

Courses meet four days a week and cover ballet and modern/contemporary to help fine tune skills learned throughout the year, and add new skills or introduce students to dance. The summer 2021 program includes yoga for dancers, flamenco dancing, musical theater and more. Ages 6+. Sessions offered June 28-July 1 (one week session) and Aug. 2-13. $65-$150. sandraolgardsstudioofdance.com 509-838-7464

Spokane Ballet Studio Intensive

An intermediate and advanced session in ballet, pointe, modern and jazz with additional focus on character, injury prevention, variations and performance. Aug. 2-14, Mon-Fri from 10 am-3:30 pm. At Spokane Ballet Studio. $150-$525. spokaneballetstudio.com 509-714-3650

Mini Jazz Intensive

A camp focusing on jazz technique, with afternoon sessions on lyrical, musical theater and jazz turns. Guest taught by Kaisa-Mikale Hance, an LA-based choreographer. Ages 6-10. Aug. 6-10 from 11 am-12:30 pm at Dance Center of Spokane. $125. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2426

Summer Dance Intensive

A course to develop strength, stamina and flexibility while improving technique in ballet, pointe, jazz, contemporary, lyrical, tap, musical theater, tumbling, hip hop and more. Ages 10+. Aug. 9-12 and Aug. 16-19 at Dance Center of Spokane. $75/day; $250/week or $400/both weeks. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2426

Dance Competition Workshop

A session for those interested in participating in Dance Center of Spokane’s 2021-22 season; required for all competition students. Contact the studio for details. All ages. Aug. 23-26 from 1-8:30 pm. $60-$125. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2426