Dance, Cheer & Gymnastics Camps

click to enlarge Sandra Olgard Studio of Dance offers summer programs for dancers of all levels.

ADVANCED DANCE CAMP

A camp focusing on ballet, lyrical, jazz, tap and musical theater for experienced dancers. Ages 8-12. Sessions offered Aug. 8-11 and Aug. 15-18, meets from 1-3 pm at Dance Center of Spokane. $125. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2464

ADVENTURE GYMNASTICS CAMP

Summer 2022 marks the 19th year of this popular summer camp. Each day focuses on different challenges and adventures; prepare for scavenger hunts, obstacle courses and all kinds of gymnastics activities with a different theme each day. Previous themes have included "Amazing Race," "Disney Day," "Superheroes" and "Circus." All ages. Sessions offered July 18-22 and Aug. 1-5 with morning (8-11:30 am) and afternoon (12:30-4 pm) sessions offered, at Spokane Gymnastics. $199-$299. spokanegymnastics.com 509-315-5433

BALLET ARTS ACADEMY SUMMER CLASSES

Summer courses and camps offered by Ballet Arts Academy for all ages and skill levels include beginner ballet training, ballet levels 1 and 2 classes, and open ballet classes. Sessions offered from June through August, see website for details and registration. $60-$105. balletartsacademy.com 509-838-5705

BALLET ARTS ACADEMY SUMMER INTENSIVE

This summer intensive focuses on ballet, pointe, variations, contemporary and stretch and strengthening. Summer intensives are a valuable time for dancers to build strength and refine technique as they have fun while being introduced to different styles each week. Students will be placed in appropriate level on the first day of intensive. July 11-28; meets Mon-Thu from 12-5 pm. $330-$775. balletartsacademy.com 509-838-5705

BALLET CONTINUATION CAMP

For dancers who desire to maintain an after-school routine, learn skills that weren't emphasized during the dance year. Dancers can sharpen skills and have fun with fresh, new exercises in a small-group setting. May 31-June 9, times vary by grade level. At Sandra Olgard Studio of Dance. $60-$180. sandraolgardsstudioofdance.com 509-838-7464

BALLET/JAZZ FUSION DANCE CAMP

A dance camp focusing on jazz, contemporary and ballet for experienced teens and adults. Ages 8+. Sessions offered June 27-30 and Aug. 25-28 at Dance Center of Spokane. $125. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2464

BEGINNING BALLET CAMP: WILD THINGS

A beginning session for young dancers who listen, learn and play in a ballet class that includes crafts and a mini performance. Ages 4-8. July 25-29 from 9:30 am-12:30 pm at Spokane Ballet Studio. $200. spokaneballetstudio.com 509-714-3650

CHEER GYMNASTICS CAMP

Campers learn gymnastics, stunts, dance and cheers in a fun and fast-paced camp, plus tumbling skills on the Tumbl Trak, rod floor, spring floor and air floor, plus progressions on the new "air pillow" pit. Campers are grouped by age and skill, and each group performs a routine during a Friday performance for family and friends. All ages. July 11-15 with morning, afternoon and full-day sessions. At Spokane Gymnastics. $199-$299. spokanegymnastics.com 509-315-5433

CHEERTOTS

Kids play a variety of games to develop balance, movement and motor skills as well as listening to instructions. Sessions also introduce basic cheerleading skills, songs and chants. Ages 3-6. Offered June 21-July 26; meets once a week at Edgecliff Park, Spokane Valley. $102/session. supertotsports.com

CHILDREN'S DANCE CAMPS

These theme-based camps for boys and girls include age-appropriate dancing, yoga, crafts and storytelling. Fun choreography promotes rhythm and musicality while introducing foundational ballet movements. Dancers may wear comfy clothes, ballet attire or costumes. Ages 3-8 (varies by session). Four-day sessions offered June 27-30, July 25-28 and Aug. 22-25 at Sandra Olgard Studio of Dance. $60/session. sandraolgardsstudioofdance.com 509-838-7464

CREATIVE MOVEMENT CAMP

Young students' first ballet class where they're introduced to moving their bodies to different tempos of music. Dancers learn how to listen, follow directions and copy body movements. Ages 3-5. Offered June 21-July 28, meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-5:30 pm at Ballet Arts Academy. Tuition covers six sessions over three weeks. $55-80/week. balletartsacademy.com

DANCE CENTER OF SPOKANE CAMPS

These dance camps focus on various styles of dance for children. Sessions include Under the Sea (Aug, 8-11), Dazzling Disney (Aug. 15-18), Pirates and Mermaids (July 18-21) and more. Ages 3-12. June 20-Aug. 18. See website for full schedule. $125/week. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2464

DANCE CENTER OF SPOKANE CHEER CLINICS

These clinics covers tumbling, dance, and cheer stunting techniques. Coed, ages 9-13. July 11-14 from 10:30 am-3 pm at Dance Center of Spokane. $140-$155. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2426

DYNAMIC ATHLETIC CENTER

Dynamic Athletic Center offers programs from recreational to competitive gymnastics and cheer to keep kids active and busy this summer. Program details/dates TBA. TBD. dynamicathleticcenter.org 509-489-5867

ENCANTO DANCE CAMP

A four-day dance camp inspired by the new Disney animated film Encanto. Activities include dancing, crafts, games and more. All campers will take home a gift bag at the end of camp. Ages 3-8. June 20-23 from 10 am-12 pm at Isabelle's Dance Time. $140. isabellesdancetime.com 509-927-0972

GET THE SUMMER STARTED CAMP

A special promotional camp to kick off the summer with general gymnastics and activities appropriate for all abilities. Ages 3-14. June 20-24 with morning, afternoon or full-day sessions, at Spokane Gymnastics. $139-$229. spokanegymnastics.com 509-533-9646

GONZAGA SUMMER DANCE INTENSIVE

This year's summer dance intensive focuses on ballet and contemporary technique, with supplemental classes in jazz, hip-hop, modern, dance composition, pilates and musical theater. All classes are taught by Gonzaga faculty and guest artists in the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center. Ages 13-20. July 25-29 (ages 13-20; intermediate/advanced) and Aug. 1-5 (ages 9-13; beginner/intermediate). $200-$375. gonzaga.edu/summerdance 509-313-6508

GYMNASTICS FUN CAMP

Basic gymnastics are taught via structured rotations focused on floor, vault, uneven bars and balance beam, parallel bars and rings. Shapes and skills are taught including rolls, cartwheels and handstands. For campers who need more challenge and have already mastered introductory elements, intermediate skills such as handsprings and flips are introduced and perfected. Ages 6-14. Sessions offered June 27-July 1 and Aug. 8-12 with morning (8-11 am), afternoon (12:30-4 pm) and full day (8 am-4 pm) sessions, at Spokane Gymnastics. $199-$299. spokanegymnastics.com 509-315-5433

HIP HOP DANCE CAMP

A series of four hip-hop classes for dancers of all experience levels. Ages 11+. Aug. 9, 11, 16 and 18 from 8-9 pm at Dance Center of Spokane. $65/class. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2464

ISABELLE'S DANCE TIME SUMMER DANCE CLASSES

Classes include ballet, pointe, jazz, tap, contemporary, pilates, hip-hop, street, musical theater dance and Latin dances. Ages 9 to adults. July 11-Aug. 5, meets Mon-Fri from 4-9 pm. See website for full schedule of classes. $20/per class, $175/session. isabellesdancetime.com 509-927-0972

JULIE'S COMPETITIVE EDGE DANCE ACADEMY CAMPS

Summer sessions (June through August) offered include tap, jazz, ballet, cheer, hip hop, lyrical dance, gymnastics and tumbling, with flexibility in class dates and times. See website for complete details. Ages 3-18. $50-$180. jceda.com 509-483-4145

JUNIOR DANCE CAMP

Dancers learn three routines, jump on the trampoline and perform for their family and friends at camp's conclusion. Ages 4.5-6. July 26 from 5:15-7:30 pm at Bleker School of Dance, Spokane Valley. $30. blekerschoolofdance.com 509-892-7977

MARESSA'S SCHOOL OF DANCE SUMMER SESSION

Summer sessions include programs in pre-primary ballet, cheerleading, jazz, hip-hop, lyrical, modern, ballet and more. Ages 1.5 to adults. July 5-Aug. 27; session times vary by age and skill level, see website for complete schedule and class options. $145-$165. maressasdance.com 509-599-4048

MINI JAZZ INTENSIVE

A camp focusing on jazz technique, with afternoon sessions on lyrical, musical theater and jazz turns. This program is guest taught by Kaisa-Mikale Hance, an L.A.-based choreographer. Ages 6-10. Aug. 1-4 from 11 am-12:30 pm at Dance Center of Spokane. $150. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2426

MOANA BALLET CAMP

Your little dancer will be paired up with a teen volunteer, dressed in costume, who will dance, play and craft alongside them this week. Experience ballet and creative expression with the music from Moana. Register and pay in full by April 30 and receive a Moana costume for free. June 27-July 1 from 1:30-3 pm at Ballet Arts Academy, Spokane. $180. balletartsacademy.com 509-838-5705

MOUNTAIN VIEW GYMNASTICS SUMMER CAMP

A camp filled with gymnastics stations, themed activities, obstacle courses, games and more. Sessions offered in 2022 include "super hero," "science," "beach," "ninja" and "jungle" weeks. Ages 4-14. June 20-Aug. 12, meets Mon-Fri for half (9 am-noon) or full (9 am-3:30 pm) day sessions. $49-$276. mvgymnastics.com

NINJA ZONE GYMNASTICS CAMP

A fusion of gymnastics, martial arts, obstacle course training and freestyle movement. Ninja sport includes combinations of flips, rolls, and kicks designed to help improve total body coordination, build strength and improve agility. Obstacle course skills are taught in an active and fast-paced class, along with an introduction to basic gymnastics skills and structured rotations on all apparatus. Beyond skill, this camp teaches self-confidence, discipline, impulse control, responsibility and instinctual safety. Campers get to show off the skills they have learned at a Friday performance. All ages. July 11-15 with morning, afternoon and full-day sessions. At Spokane Gymnastics. $199-$299. spokanegymnastics.com 509-315-5433

NUTCRACKER BALLET CAMP

Nutcracker camp prepares dancers by exposing them to the steps that each role may be asked to demonstrate during this year's Nutcracker ballet auditions. Dancers take daily ballet technique classes and learn choreography for roles such as snowflakes, mice, party children, Polichinelles, etc. This camp is jam-packed with all the magic of this holiday classic. Offered in two sessions: Aug. 15-19 from 5-6:30 pm (Ages 3.5-6) and 5-7 pm (Ages 7-12) at Ballet Arts Academy, Spokane. $180-$200. balletartsacademy.com 509-838-5705

ONCE UPON A TIME CAMP

Campers enjoy a magical week of dance classes, games, stories, crafts and activities based on stories from Frozen, Moana, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid and Tangled. Ages 3-8. July 18-21 from 10 am-12 pm at Isabelle's Dance Time. $140. isabellesdancetime.com 509-927-0972

PARKOUR GYMNASTICS CAMP

An introduction to safety, basic techniques for jumping, vaulting, climbing and swinging, with special emphasis on falling drills, safely bailing skills and landing. Students learn the parkour-specific terminology and train in the main gym, in addition to the parkour-specific room with wooden obstacles and bars. Campers get to show off their new skills in a Friday performance. Ages 6-14. July 11-15 with morning, afternoon and full day sessions, at Spokane Gymnastics. $199-$299. spokanegymnastics.com

PRESCHOOL GYMNASTICS CAMP

Structured gymnastics lesson on all events are taught by creative, fun and encouraging coaches. Campers enjoy games, storytime and gymnastics activities. Ages 3-5. Sessions offered June 27-July 1 and Aug. 8-12 with morning (8-11 am), afternoon (12:30-4 pm) and full day (8 am-4 pm) sessions, at Spokane Gymnastics. $199-$299. spokanegymnastics.com 509-315-5433

SANDRA OLGARD STUDIO SUMMER INTENSIVE

Deepen your practice and prepare for your first class in the fall. June's session includes pointe, tap for beginners and experience dancers and more. August's session includes ballet, world dance, jazz and hip-hop and more. Offered June 27-30 and Aug. 1-11 at Sandra Olgard Studio of Dance. $40-$200/session or class. sandraolgardsstudioofdance.com

SKYHAWKS CHEERLEADING

Kids learn essential skills to lead crowds, including proper hand and body movements, jumping and choreographed performance skills. Ages 5-12. Held at parks and schools in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. Summer sessions offered from June-August; see site for complete list of dates and locations. $85-$220/session. skyhawks.com

SPOKANE BALLET STUDIO INTENSIVE

An intermediate/advanced session in ballet, pointe, modern and jazz with additional focus on character, injury prevention, variations and performance. Aug. 1-12, meets Mon-Fri from 10 am-3:30 pm at Spokane Ballet Studio. $550, $60/day. spokaneballetstudio.com 509-714-3650

SPOKANE BALLET STUDIO: CHILDREN'S WORKSHOP

This session covers ballet, jazz and modern, and includes crafts, ballet history, pilates and a mini performance. Ages 8-12. July 12-21 from 10 am-3 pm at Spokane Ballet Studio. $275, $55/day. spokaneballetstudio.com 509-714-3650

SUMMER DANCE INTENSIVE

A course to develop strength, stamina and flexibility while improving technique in ballet, pointe, jazz, contemporary, lyrical, tap, musical theater, tumbling, hip hop and more. Ages 10+. Aug. 8-11 and Aug. 15-18 at Dance Center of Spokane. $300/week or $500/both weeks. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2426

TEEN DANCE CAMP

Dancers learn at least six new dance routines during the week, which also includes trampoline jumping, swimming, field trips and games. Ages 13+. July 18-21 from 2:30-9 pm; July 22 from 10 am-4 pm at Bleker School of Dance, Spokane Valley. $160. blekerschoolofdance.com 509-892-7977

TRAMPOLINE & TUMBLING CAMP

Campers enjoy a week of high-flying action featuring instruction on the Tumbl Trak, double mini trampoline, Eurotramp trampoline, rod floor, as well as spring floor and air floor mixed with fun games and activities. Campers learn important skills such as air awareness, progressive tumbling, strength and coordination, as well as flipping and twisting safely. July 18-22 from 8:30 am-noon at the team facility, Spokane Gymnastics Pines. $199-$299. spokanegymnastics.com 509-315-5433

UCA CHEER CAMP

A three-day, elite cheerleading camp for middle and high school cheerleaders and cheer teams. This year's theme is "Friday Night Lights." July 26-29 with overnight and commuter options, camp held at the Coeur d'Alene Casino Resort. $297-$689. uca.varsity.com

YOUTH DANCE CAMP

Dancers learn five-plus routines, jump on the trampolines, go on field trips to swim, and play games. Ages 7-12. July 25-29 from 8:30 am-3 pm at the Bleker School of Dance, Spokane Valley. $160. blekerschoolofdance.com 509-892-7977