Dance, Cheer & Gymnastics Camps

ADVANCED DANCE CAMP

A camp focusing on ballet, lyrical, jazz, tap and musical theater for experienced dancers. Ages 8-12. Sessions offered Aug. 7-10 and Aug. 14-17, meets from 1-3 pm at Dance Center of Spokane. $125/session. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2464

ADVENTURE GYMNASTICS CAMP

Each day focuses on different challenges and adventures; prepare for scavenger hunts, obstacle courses and all kinds of gymnastics activities with a different theme each day. Previous themes have included "Amazing Race," "Disney Day," "Superheroes" and "Circus." Ages 5-14. Sessions offered July 31-Aug. 4 with morning (8-11:30 am) and afternoon (12:30-4 pm) sessions offered, at Spokane Gymnastics. $219-$329. spokanegymnastics.com 509-315-5433

BALLET ARTS ACADEMY SUMMER CLASSES

Summer courses and camps offered by Ballet Arts Academy for all ages and skill levels include beginner ballet training, ballet levels 1 and 2 classes, and open ballet classes. Sessions offered from June through August, see website for details and registration. $60-$330. balletartsacademy.com 509-838-5705

BALLET ARTS ACADEMY SUMMER DANCE INTENSIVE

A dance intensive meant to improve dancers' pointe work, pre-point work and overall ballet technique with stretch and strengthening sessions, Nutcracker variations and one-on-one technique correction. Offered in three sessions; dates TBD. Price TBD. balletartsacademy.com

BALLET ARTS ACADEMY SUMMER INTENSIVE

This summer intensive focuses on ballet, pointe, variations, contemporary and stretch and strengthening. Summer intensives are a valuable time for dancers to build strength and refine technique as they have fun while being introduced to different styles each week. Students will be placed in appropriate level on the first day of intensive. August 14-31; meets Mon-Thu from 12-5 pm. $330-$775. balletartsacademy.com 509-838-5705

BALLET CONTINUATION CAMP

For dancers who desire to maintain an after-school routine, learn skills that weren't emphasized during the dance year. Dancers can sharpen skills and have fun with fresh, new exercises in a small-group setting. May 30-June 29, times vary by grade level. At Sandra Olgard Studio of Dance. $70/hour. sandraolgardsstudioofdance.com 509-838-7464

BALLET/JAZZ FUSION DANCE CAMP

A dance camp focusing on jazz, contemporary and ballet for experienced teens and adults. Ages 8-12. Sessions offered June 26-29 and July 24-27 at Dance Center of Spokane. $125. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2464

BEGINNING BALLET CAMP: COPPÉLIA

A beginning session for young dancers who listen, learn and play in a ballet class that includes crafts and a mini performance. Ages 4-7. June 26-30 from 9:30 am-12:30 pm at Spokane Ballet Studio. $230. spokaneballetstudio.com 509-714-3650

BEGINNING BALLET CAMP: THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS

A beginning session for young dancers who listen, learn and play in a ballet class that includes crafts and a mini performance. Ages 4-7. July 17-21 from 9:30 am-12:30 pm at Spokane Ballet Studio. $230. spokaneballetstudio.com 509-714-3650

CHEER GYMNASTICS CAMP

Campers learn gymnastics, stunts, dance and cheers in a fun and fast-paced camp, plus tumbling skills on the Tumbl Trak, rod floor, spring floor and air floor, plus progressions on the new "air pillow" pit. Campers are grouped by age and skill, and each group performs a routine during a Friday performance for family and friends. All ages. July 17-21 with morning, afternoon and full-day sessions. At Spokane Gymnastics. $219-$329. spokanegymnastics.com 509-315-5433

CHEERTOTS

Kids play a variety of games to develop balance, movement and motor skills as well as listening to instructions. Sessions also introduce basic cheerleading skills, songs and chants. Ages 3-6. Offered June 20-Aug. 1; meets once a week at Edgecliff Park, Spokane Valley. $108-$119/session. supertotsports.com

CHENEY PARKS & REC CHEER/DANCE CAMP

Learn fundamental cheerleading skills such as motions, cheers, dances, jumps and stunting through the use of games, drills and activities to prepare your athlete for a future in sideline cheerleading. Ages 6+. Aug. 7-11 from 9-11 am at the Wren Pierson Community Center in Cheney. $150. cityofcheney.org

CHILDREN'S DANCE CAMPS

These theme-based camps for boys and girls include age-appropriate dancing, yoga, crafts and storytelling. Fun choreography promotes rhythm and musicality while introducing foundational ballet movements. Dancers may wear comfy clothes, ballet attire or costumes. Ages 3-8 (varies by session). Four-day sessions offered June 26-29, July 10-13 and Aug. 14-17 at Sandra Olgard Studio of Dance. $60/session. sandraolgardsstudioofdance.com 509-838-7464

DANCE CENTER OF SPOKANE CAMPS

These dance camps focus on various styles of dance for children. Sessions include Under the Sea (Aug. 7-10), Dazzling Disney (Aug. 14-17), Pirates and Mermaids (July 24-27) and more. Ages 3-12. July 17-Aug. 17. See website for full schedule. $125/week. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2464

DANCE CENTER OF SPOKANE CHEER CLINICS

This clinic covers tumbling, dance, and cheer stunting techniques. Coed, ages 9-18. July 11-15 from 12:30-3 pm at Dance Center of Spokane. $155. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2426

DANCE CENTER OF SPOKANE JAZZ INTENSIVE

A camp focused on jazz dance taught by Kaisa-Mikale Hance and Dave Massey. July 31-Aug. 3; time TBD. At Dance Center of Spokane. $95/day, $350/week. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2464

DYNAMIC ATHLETIC CENTER

Dynamic Athletic Center offers programs from recreational to competitive gymnastics and cheer to keep kids active and busy this summer. Program details/dates and price TBA. dynamicathleticcenter.org 509-489-5867

ENCANTO BALLET CAMP

Your little dancer will be paired up with a teen volunteer, dressed in costume, who will dance, play and craft alongside them this week. Experience ballet and creative expression with the music from Encanto. Ages 3.5-4. Aug. 14-17 from 1-2 pm at Ballet Arts Academy, Spokane. $120. balletartsacademy.com 509-838-5705

ENCHANTED DANCE CAMP

Campers enjoy a magical week of dance classes, games, stories, crafts and activities based on stories from Frozen, Moana,The Little Mermaid and Tangled. Ages 3-8. June 18-22 from 10 am-12 pm at Isabelle's Dance Time. $140. isabellesdancetime.com 509-927-0972

FOREST FAIRIES BALLET CAMP

Miss Kenzie teaches young dancers how to portray a forest fairy in this ballet camp featuring crafts and games. Ages 5-7. Offered Aug. 14-17 from 2:30-3:34 pm at Ballet Arts Academy. $140. balletartsacademy.com 509-838-5705

FROZEN BALLET CAMP

Your little dancer will be paired up with a teen volunteer, dressed in costume who will dance, play and craft alongside them while exploring the ice, snow and music from the film Frozen. Pay in full by April 30 and receive a Frozen costume for free. Ages 3.5-7. Aug. 7-11 from 10:30 am-12 pm at Ballet Arts Academy, Spokane. $190. balletartsacademy.com 509-838-5705

GET THE SUMMER STARTED CAMP

A special promotional camp to kick off the summer with general gymnastics and activities appropriate for all abilities. Ages 5-14. June 20-24 with morning, afternoon or full-day sessions, at Spokane Gymnastics. $199-$279. spokanegymnastics.com 509-533-9646

GONZAGA SUMMER DANCE INTENSIVE

This year's summer dance intensive focuses on ballet and contemporary technique, with supplemental classes in jazz, hip-hop, modern, dance composition, pilates and musical theater. All classes are taught by Gonzaga faculty and guest artists in the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center. Ages 13-20. July 24-28 (ages 13-20; intermediate/advanced) and July 31-Aug. 4 (ages 9-13; beginner/intermediate). $200-$400. gonzaga.edu/summerdance 509-313-6508

GYMNASTICS FUN CAMP

Basic gymnastics are taught via structured lessons on all events plus games, challenges, crafts and themed activities. Ages 6-14. Sessions offered Aug. 7-11 with morning (8-11:30 am), afternoon (12:30-4 pm) and full day (8 am-4 pm) sessions, at Spokane Gymnastics. $219-$329. spokanegymnastics.com 509-315-5433

HIP HOP ROCKS!

A camp focused on hip-hop dance. Ages 11+. Aug. 8, 10, 15 and 17 from 8-9 pm at Dance Center of Spokane. $65/class. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2464

JUNIOR SUMMER DANCE INTENSIVE

This dance intensive is for younger dancers who want to take their dance to the next level. Students dance for three hours daily in ballet, jazz, stretch, strengthening and more. Intended for dancers in levels 1-3. Offered in two sessions: July 24-27 and July 31-Aug. 3 from 2-5 pm Mon-Thu at Ballet Arts Academy, Spokane. $245-$405. balletartsacademy.com 509-838-5705

MARESSA'S SCHOOL OF DANCE SUMMER SESSION

Summer sessions include programs in pre-primary ballet, cheerleading, jazz, hip-hop, lyrical, modern, ballet and more. Ages 1.5 to adults. July 5-Aug. 26 session times vary by age and skill level, see website for complete schedule and class options. $145-$165. maressasdance.com 509-599-4048

MINI JAZZ INTENSIVE

A camp focusing on jazz technique, with afternoon sessions on lyrical, musical theater and jazz turns. This program is guest taught by Kaisa-Mikale Hance, an L.A.-based choreographer. Ages 6-10. July 31-Aug. 3 from 11 am-12:30 pm at Dance Center of Spokane. $150. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2426

MOUNTAIN VIEW GYMNASTICS SUMMER CAMP

A camp filled with gymnastics stations, themed activities, obstacle courses, games and more. Sessions offered in 2023 include "super hero," "science," "beach," "ninja" and "jungle" weeks. Ages 4-14. June 26-Aug. 18, meets Mon-Fri for half (9 am-noon) or full (9 am-3:30 pm) day sessions. $49-$276. mvgymnastics.com 509-244-7061

NINJA ZONE GYMNASTICS CAMP

A fusion of gymnastics, martial arts, obstacle course training and freestyle movement. Ninja sport includes combinations of flips, rolls, and kicks designed to help improve total body coordination, build strength and improve agility. Obstacle course skills are taught in an active and fast-paced class, along with an introduction to basic gymnastics skills and structured rotations on all apparatus. Beyond skill, this camp teaches self-confidence, discipline, impulse control, responsibility and instinctual safety. Campers get to show off the skills they have learned at a Friday performance. All ages. July 17-21 with morning, afternoon and full-day sessions. At Spokane Gymnastics. $219-$329. spokanegymnastics.com 509-315-5433

PARKOUR GYMNASTICS CAMP

An introduction to safety, basic techniques for jumping, vaulting, climbing and swinging, with special emphasis on falling drills, safely bailing skills and landing. Students learn the parkour-specific terminology and train in the main gym, in addition to the parkour-specific room with wooden obstacles and bars. Campers get to show off their new skills in a Friday performance. Ages 5-14. July 17-21 with morning, afternoon and full day sessions, at Spokane Gymnastics. $219-$329. spokanegymnastics.com 509-315-5433

PRESCHOOL GYMNASTICS CAMP

Structured gymnastics lesson on all events are taught by creative, fun and encouraging coaches. Campers enjoy games, storytime and gymnastics activities. Ages 3-5. Sessions offered Aug. 7-11 with morning (8-11:30 am), afternoon (12:30-4 pm) and full day (8 am-4 pm) sessions, at Spokane Gymnastics. $219-$329. spokanegymnastics.com 509-315-5433

SANDRA OLGARD STUDIO SUMMER INTENSIVE

Deepen your practice and prepare for your first class in the fall. Learn choreography in familiar and new genres, and increase flexibility. Offered July 31-Aug. 10 at Sandra Olgard Studio of Dance. $600. sandraolgardsstudioofdance.com 509-838-7464

SKYHAWKS CHEERLEADING

Kids learn essential skills to lead crowds, including proper hand and body movements, jumping and choreographed performance skills. Ages 5-11. Summer sessions offered from June-July; see site for complete list of dates and locations. Held at parks and schools in the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene area. $130-$230/session. skyhawks.com

SPOKANE BALLET STUDIO INTENSIVE

An intermediate/advanced session in ballet, pointe, modern and jazz with additional focus on ballet history, pilates, variations and performance. July 24-Aug. 4, meets Mon-Fri from 10 am-3:30 pm at Spokane Ballet Studio. $550, $60/day. spokaneballetstudio.com 509-714-3650

SPOKANE BALLET STUDIO: CHILDREN'S WORKSHOP

This session covers ballet, jazz and modern, and includes crafts, ballet history, pilates and a mini performance. Ages 8-12. July 10-14 from 10 am-3 pm at Spokane Ballet Studio. $275, $55/day. spokaneballetstudio.com 509-714-3650

SUMMER DANCE INTENSIVE

A course to develop strength, stamina and flexibility while improving technique in ballet, pointe, jazz, contemporary, lyrical, tap, musical theater, tumbling, hip hop and more. Ages 10+. Aug. 7-10 and Aug. 14-17 at Dance Center of Spokane. $300/week or $500/both weeks. dancecenterofspokane.com 509-448-2426

TANGLED BALLET CAMP

Your little dancer will be paired up with a teen volunteer, dressed in costume, who will dance, play and craft alongside them this week. Experience ballet and creative expression with the music from Tangled. Pay in full by April 30 and receive a Tangled costume for free. Ages 3.5-7. June 26-30 from 1:30-3 pm at Ballet Arts Academy, Spokane. $190. balletartsacademy.com 509-838-5705

TRAMPOLINE & TUMBLING CAMP

Campers enjoy a week of high-flying action featuring instruction on the Tumbl Trak, double mini trampoline, Eurotramp trampoline, rod floor, as well as spring floor and air floor mixed with fun games and activities. Campers learn important skills such as air awareness, progressive tumbling, strength and coordination, as well as flipping and twisting safely. Ages 6+. July 31-Aug. 4 from 8:30 am-noon at the team facility, Spokane Gymnastics Pines. $219-$329. spokanegymnastics.com 509-315-5433

UCA CHEER CAMP

A three-day, elite cheerleading camp for middle and high school cheerleaders and cheer teams. This year's theme is "Just Like Magic." July 26-29 with overnight and commuter options, camp held at the Spokane Convention Center. $252-$925. uca.varsity.com

WAREHOUSE DANCE CAMP

A fun, safe environment where kids learn the basics of contemporary dance, modern dance, hip hop and more. Performance for family is on the last day of class. Offered July 5-Aug. 11; meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-noon at the Warehouse, Spokane. $159/week. warehouseathletics.com 509-484-2670