Data on financial transfers bolstered suspicions that Russia offered bounties

By

click to enlarge Members of the American military in a helicopter over Helmand province, Afghanistan, Sept. 26, 2019. United States intelligence officers and Special Operations forces in Afghanistan alerted their superiors as early as January to a suspected Russian plot to pay bounties to the Taliban to kill American troops in Afghanistan, according to officials briefed on the matter. - JIM HUYLEBROEK/THE NEW YORK TIMES
Jim Huylebroek/The New York Times
Members of the American military in a helicopter over Helmand province, Afghanistan, Sept. 26, 2019. United States intelligence officers and Special Operations forces in Afghanistan alerted their superiors as early as January to a suspected Russian plot to pay bounties to the Taliban to kill American troops in Afghanistan, according to officials briefed on the matter.
Charlie Savage, Mujib Mashal, Rukmini Callimachi, Eric Schmitt and Adam Goldman
The New York Times Company

U.S. officials intercepted electronic data showing large financial transfers from a bank account controlled by Russia’s military intelligence agency to a Taliban-linked account, which was among the evidence that supported their conclusion that Russia covertly offered bounties for killing U.S. and coalition troops in Afghanistan, according to three officials familiar with the intelligence.

Though the United States has accused Russia of providing general support to the Taliban before, analysts concluded from other intelligence that the transfers were most likely part of a bounty program that detainees described during interrogations. Investigators also identified by name numerous Afghans in a network linked to the suspected Russian operation, the officials said.


The intercepts bolstered the findings gleaned from the interrogations, helping reduce an earlier disagreement among intelligence analysts and agencies over the reliability of the detainees. The disclosures further undercut White House officials’ claim that the intelligence was too uncertain to brief President Donald Trump. In fact, the information was provided to him in his daily written brief in late February, two officials have said.

Afghan officials this week described a sequence of events that dovetails with the account of the intelligence. They said that several businessmen were arrested in Afghanistan over the past six months and are suspected of being part of a ring of middlemen who operated between the Russian intelligence agency, known as the GRU, and Taliban-linked militants.

On Monday, the administration invited several House Republicans to the White House to discuss the intelligence. That briefing focused on intelligence information that supported the conclusion that Russia was running a covert bounty operation and other information that did not support it, according to two people familiar with the meeting.

Both people said the intent of the briefing seemed to be to make the point that the intelligence on the suspected Russian bounty plot was not clear cut.


Democrats and Senate Republicans were also separately briefed at the White House on Tuesday. Democrats emerged saying that the issue was clearly not, as Trump has suggested, a “hoax.”

“I find it inexplicable in light of these very public allegations that the president hasn’t come before the country and assured the American people that he will get to the bottom of whether Russia is putting bounties on American troops and that he will do everything in his power to make sure that we protect American troops,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Tags

Trending

It is no longer possible for me to remain stationary
While multiplexes remain closed, the country's remaining drive-in theaters attract audiences
Spokane's Kitty Cantina cat cafe offers a laid-back space for cat lovers and adoptable cats to meet
Spokane native Scott Moran and comedian Rory Scovel co-created Comedy Central's first binge-oriented sitcom
At a smaller scale and a lower volume, live music starts to return to the Inland Northwest
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Nation & World

How Trump and the Black Lives Matter Movement Changed White Voters’ Minds

By The New York Times

Washington State Patrol Lt. Kris Schweigert, left, speaks with Renee White to help keep the peace with one group of demonstrators in front of the Spokane County Public Works building during a recent protest.

Biden Criticizes Trump Over Intelligence on Russian Bounties on U.S. Troops

By The New York Times

Former Vice President Joe Biden in Dallas, March 2, 2020.

A company run by a White House 'volunteer' with no experience in medical supplies got $2.4 million from the feds for medical supplies

By ProPublica

A company run by a White House 'volunteer' with no experience in medical supplies got $2.4 million from the feds for medical supplies

$1 Billion In Government Coronavirus Payments Went To Dead People

By The New York Times

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and President Donald Trump during an update on the coronavirus small business relief plan at the White House in Washington, April 7, 2020.
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

By Josh Kelety

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

Elderly defendant spends over two years in Spokane County Jail waiting for trial as his public defenders keep quitting

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Courthouse

Invasive and voracious, northern pike are inching closer to salmon habitat, but Washington plans to fight the threat

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Thousands of northern pike have been removed from the Box Canyon reservoir since 2012.
More Nation & World »
All News »

Things To Do

Magic the Gathering: Learn to Play

Magic the Gathering: Learn to Play @ The Comic Book Shop (NorthTown)

Saturdays, 1-2 p.m. Continues through Jan. 30

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

The New York Times

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • June 25- 1, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation