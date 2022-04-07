click to enlarge Camp Allotta Fun is hosted this summer by Spokane’s Northeast Youth Center.

ADVENTURE HEIGHTS

Get out, explore and seek fun and adventure with Airway Heights Parks & Rec during breaks from school. Enjoy daily activities and field trips such as ice skating, rock climbing, swimming, movies, games, crafts and more. Pack your own lunch; snack and breakfast provided. This year's program is limited to 20 participants. All Adventure Heights trips and activities for summer 2020 are currently TBD. Ages 7-12. Weekly sessions offered June 20-Aug. 26, meets Mon-Fri from 7:30 am-5:30 pm at the Airway Heights Recreation Center. $170/week. airwayheightsparksandrec.org 509-244-4845

CAMP ALOTTA FUN

The Spokane Northeast Youth Center's summer day camp is a hands-on enrichment program encouraging recreation and fun with daily arts, music, sports and weekly field trips. A USDA-approved breakfast, lunch and snack are included. Ages 5-12. Weekly sessions offered June 21-Aug. 31; meets Mon-Fri from 6 am-6 pm. $185/week. spokaneneyc.com 509-482-0708

CAMP CASLO

Each week is based on a theme to provide campers with opportunities to play recreational games, make arts and crafts, go on field trips, hikes and walks, and participate in the Cheney Library's summer reading program. Ages 5-12. Sessions offered June 20-Aug. 19 at the Wren Pierson Community Center, Cheney. $184/week. cityofcheney.org

CAMP DART-LO

This forested, 51-acre camp on the Little Spokane River offers archery, leadership, outdoor activities, swimming, storytelling and more. Bus transportation also offered from several Spokane and Spokane Valley drop-off locations. Ages 3-18. Ten week-long sessions offered June 20-Aug 19; meets Mon-Fri from 8:50 am-4:15 pm (extended hours and bus transportation from select locations available). $235/week. campfireinc.org 509-747-6191

Teen Leadership Program Program Aides in Learning (PALS) is a program for teens in grades 6-9 offering hands-on training and experience with camper groups. Teens work with adults and younger campers to develop camp program skills, behavior management and teaching skills. During the PALs program, teens enjoy traditional camp activities while guiding younger campers in outdoor play, communications, service-learning and team-building. Jr. PALS (grades 6-8) is July 11-29; Sr. PALS (grades 7-9) is June 27-July 8. Youth in grades 8-12 can also serve as a Camper Buddy, assisting special needs campers. Application process/prerequisites needed. $235-$350. campfireinc.org 509-747-6191

CAMP KA-MEE-LIN

The City of Post Falls hosts this summer day camp offering a variety of fun and safe outdoor enrichment programs including swimming, crafts, games, weekly field trips and more throughout 11 weeks of themed camp sessions like "Wizarding Academy" and "Ninjas vs. Pirates." Ages K-8. Sessions offered June 13-Aug. 26, camp meets from 9 am-4:30 pm, with extended care options available. Counselor-in-Training opportunities for teens (ages 13-15) also available; application required by May 2. $40-$250/week. postfallsidaho.org/camp 208-773-0539

CAMP SANDERS DAY CAMP

A non-denominational Christian camp exploring the outdoors and nature with swimming, hiking, sports, crafts, music and more. Grades 1-6. Dates and times TBD. TBD. campsanders.net 208-262-6756

CAMP SWEYOLAKAN: OUTBACKER DAY CAMP

A traditional rustic day camp for boys and girls on Lake Coeur d'Alene, accessible only by boat. Campers enjoy swimming, boating, archery, outdoor activities, ropes courses, arts and crafts and more. Grades 1-6. Three sessions: July 18-22, July Aug. 1-5 and Aug. 8-12. Transportation from four Coeur d'Alene locations included. $235/session. campfireinc.org 509-747-6191

CUB SCOUT DAY CAMP



A daytime Scout camp with activities and adventures such as BB guns, crafts, games and more. Ages K-5. June 11-12 at Camp Easton, June 11-12 at Latah County Fairgrounds and June 18-19 at Camp Cowles. $50/session. nwscouts.org

EARLY LEARNERS ACADEMY

The Spokane Northeast Youth Center offers the best of summer with weekly day camps for preschoolers. The hands-on enrichment program is led by a licensed teacher who encourages education mixed with arts, activities, sports and weekly field trips. Includes a USDA-approved breakfast, lunch and snack. Ages 2.5-5. Sessions offered June 21-Aug. 31; meets Mon-Fri from 6 am-6 pm. $225/week. spokaneneyc.com 509-482-0708

ELITE GAMING DAY CAMP

This gaming-centered camp includes cooperative and competitive video gaming, indoor activities including soccer and basketball mini games, and tabletop games like foosball and ping pong. An emphasis is placed on building healthy screen time habits with breaks for physical activity. Ages 7-14. June 20-Aug. 31, meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-4 pm at Elite Gaming Center. $125-$200. elitegamingcompany.com 509-306-4313

GENERATION ALIVE

This camp is designed to offer students a fun and exciting opportunity to dive deep into the needs of their city. Throughout the week, students volunteer at various local nonprofits, where they spend time working for each organization and learning the work that goes into solving needs in their community. June 27-30 (Leadership Camp for returning campers), July 12-14 (Grades 6-8), July 26-28 (Grades 9-12) and Aug. 7-9 (Grades 7-12). $125-$175. generationalive.org

GIRL SCOUTS CAMP ASHWELL

Each week of camp has a theme, and campers create art, explore science and go on trips related to that theme. On Friday afternoons, campers celebrate the week with All-Camp, and perform skits, play games and show off what they've learned to the entire camp. Each week ends with a ceremony of achievement to honor badges, patches and other accomplishments from the week. Girls, grades K-8. Offered June 21-Aug. 26; meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-4 pm with optional extended hours from 7:30 am-5:30 pm, at 1401 N. Ash St., Spokane. Members only for 2022. $150/week; scholarships available. gsewni.org 509-747-8091

GIZMO-CDA SUMMER CAMPS

Gizmo offers week-long day camp experiences for youth. Campers use tools and technology to create one-of-a-kind projects and build creative confidence, teamwork and problem solving skills. Sessions offered in 2022 include "Make Some Noise" (June 13-17), "Level Up!" (June 27-July 1), "Mind Over Metal" (July 18-22) and more. Ages 7-17. June 13-Aug. 19 at the Hedlund Building on NIC's Coeur d'Alene campus. $225. gizmo-cda.org 208-929-4029

KIDS COOKING CAMP

Kids learn how to cook, improve safe knife skills, kitchen safety and cleanliness. Campers eat what they make and take home recipes. Ages 8-12. Sessions June 27-30 and July 18-21; meets from 2-4 pm at Second Harvest, Spokane. $100. secondharvestkitchen.org

KROC CENTER ADVENTURE CAMPS

Adventure camp is all about building friendships, having fun, and exploring your curiosities. Each week campers participate in various new activities. Ages 11-14. Sessions offered weekly from June 20-Aug. 26, meets Mon-Fri from 8:30 am-3:30 pm at the Kroc Center, Coeur d'Alene. Some sessions include overnight stays. $152-$190. Scholarships available. kroccda.org 208-763-0594

KROC CENTER DISCOVERY CAMPS

Each week of camp offers a fun, new theme with crafts, games, activities and a movie. Visit the rock wall, swim in the cove pool, play gym/field games and more in a faith-based environment. Ages 6-10. Sessions offered weekly from June 20-Aug. 26, meets Mon-Fri from 8:30 am-3:30 pm at the Kroc Center, Coeur d'Alene. $152-$190. Scholarships available. kroccda.org 208-763-0594

KROC CENTER MINI CAMPS

Mini camps allow children to focus on one activity for two hours each day. Sessions offered in 2022 include Pom Pom Perfection Dance Camp (June 20-24; ages 7-10), Graphic Design Camp (June 27-July 1; ages 7-9), 3-D Printing Camp (Aug. 15-19; ages 10-14) and more. June 20-Aug. 19, times vary. See website for full schedule. At the Kroc Center, Coeur d'Alene. $48-$60. Scholarships available. kroccda.org 208-763-0594

KROC CENTER PEE WEE CAMPS

Preschoolers gain social skills in a creative, fun, safe environment. Each week is centered around a theme including superheroes, mythical creatures and "Neverland." Campers enjoy all the Kroc has to offer: Rock climbing, swimming, arts and crafts, Bible lessons, field/gym games, scavenger hunts, science experiments and more. Ages 4-5. Sessions offered weekly from June 20-Aug. 26, meets Mon-Fri from 8:30 am-12:30 pm at the Kroc Center, Coeur d'Alene. $96-$120. Scholarships available. kroccda.org 208-763-0594

NATURE ADVENTURERS DAY CAMP

A day camp teaching outdoor awareness and stewardship through nature immersion, games, crafts, storytelling, songs and exploration. Ages 6-13. June 13-17 (two sessions) and July 11-15 from 9 am-3 pm daily, locations vary. $315 (scholarships available). twineagles.org 208-265-3685

NATURE NINJAS DAY CAMP

A day camp teaching outdoor skills including natural camouflage, stealth, sensory awareness, wild animal tracking and more through games and activities. Ages 6-13. July 4-8 from 9 am-3 pm at the Spokane House. $315 (scholarships available). twineagles.org 208-265-3685

PLUM TREE SCHOOL SUMMER CAMPS

Plum Tree School is a small, home-based care and education program for young children and their families. This year's camps include "Tell Me A Tale," "Fairies and Elves," "Treasure Hunt" and more. Ages 3-6. June 20-Aug. 12 at Plum Tree School. $160. plumtreeschool.com

SAINT GEORGE'S SCHOOL ADVENTURE CAMP

Experience the outdoors every day with a new activity. Hike a three-mile loop, rock climb on real rocks, build forts, learn to use GPS and kayak/stand-up paddleboard in the runoff pond behind the parking lot. Grades 3-5. June 13-17, meets daily in the climbing gym from 12-4 pm. $200. sgs.org 509-466-1636

SCHWEITZER ADVENTURE CAMP

Each week, campers can climb the rock wall, take chairlift rides, experience the trampoline jumper, hike, play games, swim and more. Includes transportation from the bottom of the mountain. Ages 6-10. Weekly sessions offered June 20-Aug. 19, meets Mon-Fri from 8 am-4 pm at Schweitzer, Sandpoint. $250. schweitzer.com 208-255-3081

SKYHAWKS DAY CAMP

A fun, safe and positive environment for kids to be introduced to a new sport each week, along with arts and crafts, swimming, field trips and other activities. Ages 5-12. Weekly sessions offered June 20-Aug. 18 at Pavillion Park, Liberty Lake. $115-$180/week. skyhawks.com

SOLE LEADER OF THE DAY

Camp participants head out on the trail or water for five days where they engage in adventure-based and service-learning activities with their peers. There, they learn firsthand about the local community's and environment's needs, providing them an the opportunity to develop outdoor skills and their own wildland ethic. Ages 10-12. July 18-22. Camp hosted in North Idaho; details TBA. $270. soleexperiences.org

SOLE NATURE DETECTIVES

An outdoor science camp letting young kids explore various mini-ecosystems of the natural world through free-play and experiential education lessons. Ages 4-6. Sessions offered June 13-15 and July 11-13 and Aug. 15-17; all three sessions hosted in Sandpoint. $124. soleexperiences.org

click to enlarge SOLE’s Nature Explorers program immerses kids in the great outdoors.

SOLE NATURE EXPLORERS

Campers collect clues as they explore the natural world outdoors and learn about the environment around them during each themed day of camp. Ages 7-9. Sessions offered June 13-17, July 1 and Aug. 15-19; all three sessions hosted in Sandpoint. $180. soleexperiences.org

SPOKANE VALLEY SUMMER DAY CAMP

The City of Spokane Valley offers fun, creative and memorable activities. Each week, campers go on field trips and visit local parks. Themed camps may include "Hollywood Bound," "Invention Dimension," "Let's Go to the Luau" and "Color Me Crazy." Ages 6-11. Sessions offered June 20-August 26. $156/week. spokanevalley.org/recreation 509-720-5408

SUMMER DAY CAMP AT MERKEL

This camp lets kids explore a variety of activities, discover new interests, make friends and gain confidence while trying something new. Activities include traditional camp games, arts and crafts, sports, BMX bike riding, skate park activities and more. Ages 7-11. Weekly sessions offered June 20-Aug. 12, meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-4 pm at Dwight Merkel Sports Complex. $180-$225/session. spokanerec.org

TEEN OUTDOOR ADVENTURE DAY CAMPS

Weekly team-building activities in this small-group camp (12 participants per session) include hiking, kayaking, rafting, disc golf, stand-up paddleboarding, rock climbing and more. Ages 12-15. Sessions offered June 20-24, July 5-8, July 18-22 and Aug. 8-12; meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-4 pm at Riverside State Park, Bowl & Pitcher. $249. spokanerec.org

THE ZANIAC COMES ALIVE

Alex Zerbe, aka "The Zaniac," moves like a rubber band from one end of the stage to the other. Campers experience a comedic onslaught of absurd ideas and odd skills in person. All ages. Sessions offered June 21-24 at various locations in Spokane, hosted by the Spokane County Library District. Free. scld.org

TWINLOW DAY CAMPS

Day campers get to do the same activities and programs as overnight campers, including nature walks, archery, swimming, kayaking, sports, games and more in a faith-based setting. Grades 1-5. Weekly sessions offered June 20-Aug. 26; meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-5 pm (full) or 9 am-3 pm (half). $175/week half-day; $215/week full-day. twinlow.org 208-352-2671

WILDERNESS CAMP

A summer day camp program offering weeklong sessions covering outdoor education including trip planning, proper camping skills and outdoor safety skills, followed by a two-night campout in Farragut State Park. Grades 5-9. Sessions offered Aug. 11-15 and Aug. 25-29. $250/session. postfallsidaho.org/camp 208-773-0539

WILDERNESS CRAFTS & FORAGING CAMP

This camp immerses kids in the fields, forests and riversides to gather natural materials to make functional crafts, tools, foods and medicine, while also learning how to identify native and non-native species, and ethical harvesting practices. Ages 6-13. July 11-15 (Sagle, Idaho) and Aug. 8-12 (Spokane). Both sessions meet daily from 9 am-3 pm. $315 (scholarships available). twineagles.org 208-265-3685

WILDERNESS SURVIVAL CAMP

Participants work on their own and in teams to problem solve and master the basics of shelter, fire, tool use and knife safety, traps, rope and knots, plant uses, animal tracking, primitive skills, navigation and more. June 27-July 1 (ages 6-9) from 9 am-2:30 pm and July 11-15 (ages 9-14) from 9 am-4 pm at Camp Sekani Park. $299. spokanerec.org

WILDERNESS SURVIVAL DAY CAMP

Campers experience nature and learn skills including wilderness survival, wildlife tracking, finding wild edible plants, obtaining clean water and more. Ages 6-13. June 20-24 (Spokane and Sagle, Idaho); June 27-July 1 (Spokane and Coeur d'Alene). All sessions meet 9 am-3 pm daily. $315 (scholarships available). twineagles.org 208-265-3685

YMCA SUMMER DAY CAMP

Summer programs are designed to help children grow in their sense of belonging as they meet new people and develop lifelong friendships in a fun and adventurous atmosphere. The YMCA offers a wide variety of exciting and enriching activities kids to engage over the summer and school breaks. Ages 5-12. June 20-Aug. 30, meets Mon-Fri from 6 am-6:30 pm. See website for complete details. $147-$245/week. ymcainw.org 509-777-9622

YOUTH OUTDOOR ADVENTURE CAMPS

Weekly adventures include stand-up paddleboarding, rock climbing, hiking, kayaking, disc golf and more. Ages 8-11. Weekly sessions offered June 20-24, June 27-July 1, July 11-15, July 25-29, Aug. 1-5 and Aug. 15-19; meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-4 pm at Riverside State Park's Bowl & Pitcher picnic shelter. Sessions limited to 12 participants. $249. spokanerec.org