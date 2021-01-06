Democrats Win Both Georgia Races to Gain Control of Senate

By

click to enlarge Poll workers sort ballots at the Dekalb County Commissioners office in Decatur, Ga., on Tuesday night, Jan. 5, 2021. Democrats inched closer to taking control of the Senate on Wednesday, winning one of the two Georgia seats up for grabs in a pair of runoff elections while the second contest remained too close to call. - NICOLE CRAINE/THE NEW YORK TIMES
Nicole Craine/The New York Times
Poll workers sort ballots at the Dekalb County Commissioners office in Decatur, Ga., on Tuesday night, Jan. 5, 2021. Democrats inched closer to taking control of the Senate on Wednesday, winning one of the two Georgia seats up for grabs in a pair of runoff elections while the second contest remained too close to call.

By Richard Fausset, Jonathan Martin and Stephanie Saul
The New York Times

ATLANTA — Democrats captured control of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday with a pair of historic victories in Georgia’s runoff elections, assuring slim majorities in both chambers of Congress for President-elect Joe Biden and delivering an emphatic, final rebuke to President Donald Trump in his last days in office.

The Rev. Raphael Warnock defeated Sen. Kelly Loeffler, becoming the first Black Democrat elected to the Senate from the South. And Jon Ossoff, the 33-year-old head of a video production company who has never held public office, defeated David Perdue, who recently completed his first full term as senator.


The twin victories were overshadowed in Washington when supporters of Trump stormed the Capitol. The police were forced to evacuate members of Congress as clashes erupted on the steps and rioters broke through into Capitol itself.

By midafternoon, protesters had gathered at Georgia’s Capitol, prompting the evacuation of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and some of his staff members. Raffensperger had come under fire from Trump supporters for certifying the results of Georgia’s election, delivering Georgia’s 16 electoral votes to Biden.

The results of the Georgia Senate races will reshape the balance of power in government. Although the Democrats will have the thinnest of advantages in the House and the Senate, where Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will break the 50-50 tie, they will control the committees as well as the legislation and nominations brought to the floor. That advantage will pave the way for at least some elements of Biden’s agenda.

“For the first time in six years, Democrats will operate a majority in the United States Senate — and that will be very good for the American people,” Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, who will become the new majority leader, said at a celebratory news conference in the Capitol.


With 98% of the vote counted late Wednesday afternoon, Warnock led Loeffler by about 62,000 votes, and Ossoff was ahead by about 25,000 votes.

The runoffs were an important bellwether for a Deep South state where formerly dominant Republicans have begun to see their advantage slip because of an increasingly diverse electorate and the changing preferences of suburban voters.

Tags

Trending

A Water Protector, a Human Saver
The region's restaurant industry was devastated by COVID-19, but there are still bright spots to celebrate
Folk, funk and Fiona Apple: We run down our favorite albums, old and new, of 2020
Bombshell After Bombshell: How 2020 changed everything
This year was devastating for the arts and culture community, but there was brilliance among the wreckage
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Nation & World

Congress Strikes Long-Sought Stimulus Deal to Provide $900 Billion in Aid

By The New York Times

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) listens as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks during a press conference at the Capitol in Washington, on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

Front-Line Workers and People Over 74 Should Get Shots Next, CDC Panel Says

By The New York Times

Director of nursing education Loraine Hopkins Pepe, left, administers the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Dr. Richard Fine, head of anesthesiology, at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, Dec. 16, 2020. Striking a compromise between two high-risk population groups, a panel advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Sunday to recommend that people 75 and older be next in line to receive the coronavirus vaccine in the United States, along with about 30 million “frontline essential workers,” including emergency responders, teachers and grocery store employees.

Moderates Pare Back Stimulus Plan in Hopes of Breaking Stalemate

By The New York Times

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) walks to his office at the Capitol in Washington on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

America Begins Its Most Ambitious Vaccination Campaign

By The New York Times

America Begins Its Most Ambitious Vaccination Campaign
More »

Readers also liked…

Arbitrator upholds 2018 firing of Spokane County Sheriff deputy

By Josh Kelety

Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich

Mike Sparber named director of Spokane County Detention Services

By Josh Kelety

The Spokane County Jail

Idaho state officials pitched creating an inmate 'community re-entry center' in Kootenai County. Then the community rebelled

By Josh Kelety

The community re-entry center in Nampa.

Over 1 million less children with health insurance, Trump lashes out over impeachment, and other headlines

By Josh Kelety

Over 1 million less children with health insurance, Trump lashes out over impeachment, and other headlines
More Nation & World »
All News »

Things To Do

Open House at the Music Conservatory of Coeur d'Alene @ Music Conservatory of Coeur d'Alene

Thu., Jan. 7, 3-6 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

The New York Times

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • December 30- 6, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation