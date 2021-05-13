Deputize Costco sample ladies, and 19 other wild ideas to get more people vaccinated

If Photoshopped thirst-trap vaccine selfies of local journalists can't convince more people to get vaccinated, nothing can.



"I t’s super important that we get employees back to work downtown. The downtown economy relies on those employees," Richard told the Inlander earlier this month . "[ Vaccines] are one of the few ways to take control back of the situation and get back to normal. If we don’t do this, we’re leaving it in other people’s hands and to chance. That’s going to be a really slow and costly process in so many senses of the word."



Richard has been working on ways to make downtown vaccine clinics fun enough to attract the 20- to 40-year-old crowd, the age group that is less likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID, but likely to contract it and spread it.



That means making a vaccine clinic look more like a block party, he says. Think live music , outdoor sidewalk games and free food.



The Downtown Spokane Partnership's next pop-up vaccine clinic is being held May 18 at Brick West Brewing from 4:30 to 7:30 pm "I





"We're open to other ideas," Richard says.

Give away

!

Offer a

!

Put Anthony Fauci in a

!



As the saying goes when you're brainstorming, there are no bad ideas. Let's test that theory with some ideas of limited value of our own:

Promotion where if you make a half-court shot at the Spokane Arena vaccination clinic you get free vaccines for life.

Bring banished former Spokane Health Officer Bob Lutz out of hiding for one last job.



3.

- B.1.1.9: Makes the B.1.1.7 variant look like the B.1.1.3 variant.



- Ms. Covid-19: Variant that looks identical to COVID-19, but with a little pink bow on its head



- Covid Classic: Covid as it was meant to be experienced. Spreads largely via surface contact with grocery bags, mail and playground equipment. Masks are ineffective with this variant, but you'll be safe if you wash your hands and avoid touching your face .



- COVID-19: The Snyder Cut: Symptoms last twice as long, with victims reporting slowed reaction times, a reduced ability to perceive color, and the loss of a sense of humor.



- Corvid-19: Also infects ducks and other waterfowl.

Task political ad gurus to produce a spot where COVID-19 is shown in black-in-white with scary music as a deep-voiced narrator says things like "COVID-19: Wrong for your respiratory system, wrong for America" and reveals skeletons lurking in COVID's past, like that one time it killed

583,000 Americans. Follow it up with a warmly lit ad where Moderna and Pfizer are shown walking together as a smiling couple down a suburban street pushing their beaming baby, J.J., in a stroller, as their adorable golden retriever, Novavax, trots alongside.



"Vaccines," Voice of Trustworthiness Morgan Freeman narrates, "They gave you a shot. Isn't it time you returned the favor?"



Use taxpayer dollars to buy a tremendous amount of

advertising.