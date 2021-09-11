Designer Kimberlee Melcher's favorite space is her newly renovated custom kitchen

By

click to enlarge home3-1-396ca1a42c86c3ce.jpg

Kimberlee Melcher had her dream studio in Spokane not once, but twice, early in her interior design career with her contractor-husband Kevin Melcher under the moniker Downtown Kitchen & Design, and then again in 2014.

"We opened our first design showroom in 2001 renovating an old historic building, creating display kitchen vignettes with working appliances and using the space for trade events and hosting client parties," says Melcher.

But things change, and within a few years of rebranding under Kimberlee Kristine, Melcher closed the downtown studio and decided to fashion the company's new design studio closer to home. Her home.

click to enlarge home3-2-74ef669d31076da4.jpg

The couple renovated their Millwood-area residence into a space to entertain clients, as well as to highlight cabinetry, surface, flooring, countertops and lighting for which they are dealers.

The newly completed kitchen is now her favorite space, combining function and form, says Melcher, and does double duty as a showcase for her husband's master craftsmanship, especially notable in the stacked crown molding.

click to enlarge home3-3-2c96604dfa70d698.jpg

Open concept galley kitchens featuring large islands for family life and entertaining are enjoying enduring popularity with clients, says Melcher. Her own welcoming island cabinetry is finished in a distressed soft French blue, while the custom inset cabinetry in the rest of the kitchen is robed in a delicate white. An integrated armoire refrigerator is flanked by tall pantry cabinets, while an elegant wood hood tops the gas range. The farmhouse sink is crafted from firecay, which is scratch-resistant and less prone to harboring bacteria. The floors are French oak, with an oil finish and radiant floor heating underneath.

click to enlarge home3-4-715a1f0cf854cbb8.jpg

Although the color scheme is mostly neutral, a carefully curated mix of textures, patterns and finishes adds a subtle energy. The glass tile behind the stove, for example, is an intriguing visual combination of mother-of-pearl and marble. The light fixtures (sourced from Spokane's Revival Lighting) and cabinet hardware mix various metals to add a subtle visual zing.

Melcher credits her "eclectic elegant" design style to her own family history. "My family heritage is boutique clothing shops," she explains. "My grandmother had exquisite taste and I attribute my love of elegance and fine things to her."

click to enlarge home3-5-a6e6d29aca4979da.jpg

At Kimberlee Kristine, the design focus is on kitchens and baths, says Melcher, although they also do full-house renovations and additions, with projects ranging from historic to contemporary structures.

click to enlarge home3-6-415d5b18e483dd7d.jpg

"I aim to mix old, new, and favorite things into our clients' projects," says Melcher. "I love the details that take a project over the top — tile design, cabinet finish, lighting, and cabinet hardware — making sure all the elements work together."

Tags

Trending

A tiny home and portable studio nourish the expansive spirit of artist Vanessa Swenson
Inlander Give Guide Initiative: A partnership with Innovia Foundation and Horizon Credit Union
North Idaho schoolteacher Steve Von Till brings his dark musings to life with a new solo album and poetry book
We're catching a glimpse of our future, and it's terrifying
Inside the lasting power of Hitchcock's shocking horror classic; plus, where to see it on the big screen
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Home

A tiny home and portable studio nourish the expansive spirit of artist Vanessa Swenson

By Carrie Scozzaro

"We designed and built the tiny house ourselves over the course of one year," Vanessa Swenson says. "The trailer was custom and specific for tiny houses from a company called Iron Eagle Trailers in Portland."

Going from bland to uniquely beautiful is a process. Our experts give you the tools to experiment. 

By Carrie Scozzaro

Avoiding clutter around artwork gives it "room to breathe."

Celebrated textile designer Anna Benham develops new tile line

By Carrie Scozzaro

Celebrated textile designer Anna Benham develops new tile line

Reforest Spokane Day, Northwest BachFest, and more events

Reforest Spokane Day, Northwest BachFest, and more events
More »

Readers also liked…

Deanna Goguen's favorite spaces in her home are nothing alike

By Carrie Scozzaro

One home can house many moods, as these two bathrooms in designer Deanna Goguen's house demonstrate.
More Home »
All Health & Home »

Things To Do

Art on Monroe

Art on Monroe @ North Monroe Business District

Sat., Oct. 10, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Carrie Scozzaro

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • October 9- 6, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation