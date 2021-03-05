Despite wide swaths of our economy struggling, state tax revenue in the Pacific Northwest keeps increasing

"We gave out a record-sized kicker in the 2020 tax year — well over $1 billion off of the total. That really affects those growth rates," McMullen says.Sometimes, that kicker can set the state up for a budget nightmare: Right before the Great Recession hit in 2008, he says, the state gave out a massive kicker, leaving state coffers depleted heading into economic collapse. McMullen says that's not happening here.

"When the pandemic hit, we blew a $2 billion hole in the budget, assuming that all of those job losses were going to turn into revenue losses," McMullen says. That didn't occur."

"In terms of our budget situation, revenue losses is not what we're experiencing," McMullen says.

SPECIAL K

rental assistance, direct $600 checks and forgivable business loans to prevent layoffs — worked.





rental assistance, direct $600 checks and

forgivable business loans to prevent layoffs — worked.







"One of the lessons of the last recession is the deep cuts prolong the recession," Washington state Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig says. "One of the reasons that Washington has done better is we have not had a knee-jerk reaction to cut services at the time when people need help."



Yet, as both Republicans and Democrats will tell you, there's a dark story hidden among the positive state revenue news.





"If the state is getting a modest slowdown, nobody would think that restaurants are getting a lot of slowdown, right," Schumacher says. "Restaurants are getting creamed."



estaurant workers,

Beloved alt-weekly newspapers saw a massive chunk of their advertising revenue evaporate.

The entire tourism

industry practically disappeared overnight.

Without access to in-person school or child care, single parents who couldn't work from home found it difficult to hold a job.







"As of the forecast we did last week, we now expect more revenue than we did heading into the pandemic," he says. Adjust for the kicker and the new corporate tax, and he says Oregon tax revenues are actually up about 5 percent. As with most things these days, the state revenue data has become a partisan inkblot test. In Idaho, Republican politicians like Gov. Brad Little and U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo have used Idaho's success as a cudgel against the Democrats' $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal, arguing that the $350 million targeted at state budgets will end up rewarding "irresponsible" states that put into place more stringent lockdowns at the expense of their economies. But Democrats have argued that it's proof of the power of government intervention. The trillions of economic stimulus — supercharged unemployment benefits, increased rental assistance, direct $600 checks and forgivable business loans to prevent layoffs — worked. We're in the middle of what economists call a "K" shaped recovery. Picture an economic chart with a line splitting off into two — one line soaring, while another line plunges — in a shape somewhat reminiscent of, well, the letter K. If you average the two lines, like with state revenue, you'll miss the real trend: The economic tide has lifted some boats and capsized others. The lockdowns made some industries effectively illegal: Event coordinators and musicians have watched their businesses get shuttered. Airline travel slowed, and Washington's aerospace industry suffered. Restaurant workers, beloved alt-weekly newspapers saw a massive chunk of their advertising revenue evaporate. The entire tourism industry practically disappeared overnight. Without access to in-person school or child care, single parents who couldn't work from home found it difficult to hold a job.