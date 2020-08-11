Did the George Floyd protests boost Democratic voter registration?

By

click to enlarge Demontrators listen to speakers at the Lilac Bowl Amphitheater at Riverfront Park. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Demontrators listen to speakers at the Lilac Bowl Amphitheater at Riverfront Park.
Nick Corasaniti and Isabella Grullón Paz
The New York Times Company

In the nationwide protests after the killing of George Floyd in police custody, Democratic leaders held out hope that the sweeping calls for racial justice and structural change would have a decidedly conventional side effect: more people would be motivated to vote in the fall. Activists holding voter registration clipboards became commonplace at protests.

Now, new voter registration data shows that a surge in sign-ups driven by the protests may have indeed rippled across the electorate.


In the first half of June, a month when, during an election year, voter registration normally suffers from a summer lull, more than 520,000 Democrats registered to vote. That’s a nearly 50% increase over the previous month’s total and a rate that outpaced Republicans in nearly every state during those two weeks, according to data compiled by TargetSmart, a Democratic data firm.

Some states, like Wisconsin, still had not reported their registration statistics for June at the time the report was released, meaning the increase is probably larger.

Republican voter registration in the same time period increased just 6%, to 304,000.

The surge was momentary and did not universally change the overall dynamics of voter registration in 2020 — by the end of the month, Republicans had caught up in many red states and some swing states, and the registration numbers for both parties are still well below 2016 levels. And there may have been other factors at work other than the protests: Early June brought an easing of pandemic-related restrictions around the country, such as the reopening of election offices and motor vehicle commissions, which most likely made it easier to register to vote.


Still, the sheer size of the increase during such a specific time — early June — makes it likely that the protests played a significant part in the surge. And however short it lasted, it gives hope to Democrats that they can convert the energy in the streets into votes this fall.

Tags

Trending

Triggered: How America's social unrest and weakened institutions have incited vigilantes
Spokane comedian Deece Casillas tries to work past COVID to help people laugh
A trio of recent streaming releases helps usher in a new thriller subgenre: Airbnb horror
Arbor Crest Wine Cellars debuts a new menu created via a collaboration with chef Chad White
Remembering John Lewis, My Hero
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Nation & World

Hurricane forecast: ‘One of the most active seasons on record’

By The New York Times

In a satellite image provided by NOAA, Hurricane Hanna approaches the Texas coast on July 25. 2020. Following a record number of Atlantic Ocean storms over the past two months, including five that struck the United States, government scientists updated their forecast for the remainder of the hurricane season on August 6, saying it was likely to be extremely active.

Facebook must better police online hate, state attorneys general say

By The New York Times

A sign at Facebook’s headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., July 15, 2020. In a letter to Facebook, twenty state attorneys general have called on the company to better prevent messages of hate, bias and disinformation from spreading, and said the company needed to provide more help to users facing online abuse.

After Census Bureau announces early end to its count, fears of a skewed tally rise

By The New York Times

Steven Dillingham, director of the U.S. Census Bureau, testifies to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 12, 2020. The Census Bureau confirmed late Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, that it plans to cut four weeks from the schedule for finishing its count of the nation’s 330 million residents, a turnabout that census experts said would deeply imperil an accurate tally of the population.

District attorney is investigating Trump and his company over fraud, filing suggests

By The New York Times

President Donald Trump during a roundtable discussion on donating plasma at the headquarters of the American Red Cross in Washington on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The Manhattan district attorney’s office suggested on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, that it has been investigating Trump and his company for possible bank and insurance fraud, a significantly broader inquiry than the prosecutors have acknowledged in the past.
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

By Josh Kelety

Inmate dies at Spokane County Jail, marking ninth death in the facility since 2017

Elderly defendant spends over two years in Spokane County Jail waiting for trial as his public defenders keep quitting

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Courthouse

Invasive and voracious, northern pike are inching closer to salmon habitat, but Washington plans to fight the threat

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Thousands of northern pike have been removed from the Box Canyon reservoir since 2012.
More Nation & World »
All News »

Things To Do

Screen on the Green

Screen on the Green @ University of Idaho

Thu., Aug. 13, Sat., Aug. 22 and Thu., Aug. 27

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

The New York Times

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • August 6-12, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation