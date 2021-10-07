Dining Out Guide 2021

click to enlarge Pork Tenderloin au Poivre at Wild Sage Bistro - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Pork Tenderloin au Poivre at Wild Sage Bistro

Imagine the moment. A beautifully composed plate of food comes floating through the dining room on a server's steady arm. It's placed on the table in front of you with a flourish. You grab your phone to snap a couple quick photos for social media, and dig in before the anticipation from your salivating taste buds becomes unbearable.

Next, your senses begin to automatically identify the food's myriad nuances: spicy, sour, sweet; chewy, crispy, creamy. Maybe it evokes a memory — a similar dish prepared for you long ago by a loved one, a special moment in time or place in the world.

Before you know it, the meal is over, your plate wiped nearly clean. You sit back, wipe your mouth, take a sip of water. Your belly is full — perhaps even too full — and soon the check will come, and you'll head home.

At any time during this theoretical meal, or any real dining experience you've had, though, how often does your mind wander beyond the brain signals coming from your eyes, nose, mouth, hands? Do you often wonder just how the food made it from a field or farm or factory to this kitchen, your plate, your belly? What about the countless people whose own hands had a role in that extensive process, no less those of the chef of the restaurant you're in?

These are the sorts of questions and emotions we set out to ask and explore for this year's fall Dining Out issue. We talked to three chefs and one restaurant owner about their personal and professional culinary journeys, their processes for menu and recipe creation, sourcing ingredients and much more. We hope these stories leave you both hungry to eat and hungry to learn more next time you dine at one of the region's multitude of great restaurants.

— CHEY SCOTT, Food Editor

DINING OUT GUIDE 2021

Wild Sage's pork tenderloin au poivre.

They tweaked their seasonings and swapped out their pig farm, but Wild Sage's tenderloin is as tender as ever

Masselow's USDA Prime ribeye

Masselow's Steakhouse's new fixed-price menus help control quality, costs while serving 100 steaks a night

Terraza Waterfront Caf&eacute; infuses a passion for Central and South American cooking into its complex chicken en mole negro

Terraza Waterfront Café infuses a passion for Central and South American cooking into its complex chicken en mole negro

Since opening 15 years ago, &#10;Ambrosia Bistro has become a &#10;Spokane Valley dining destination

Since opening 15 years ago, Ambrosia Bistro has become a Spokane Valley dining destination

The original print version of this article was headlined "Deconstructing the Dish"

© 2021 Inlander
