Director Sam Raimi proves he's still got it with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

By

click to enlarge Strange days, indeed.
Strange days, indeed.

A flawed film that makes up for its shortcomings with an abundance of flair, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is an experience elevated by the direction of Sam Raimi, who more than proves he still has the chops to bring a surprisingly creative vision to life. While not the director of the original Spider-Man trilogy's best work, which remains 1981's The Evil Dead, his sense of charm shines in a horror-infused kaleidoscope of chaos whose vibrancy is occasionally dulled when its story begins to drag.

Description of said story is best kept to a minimum, though it once again centers on Benedict Cumberbatch's Dr. Stephen Strange, a deeply flawed and often arrogant man whose command of magic is matched only by his propensity for snark. After a bit of a belabored setup, he discovers there is a crisis facing the world that will send him hurtling through the various multiverses. Key to this is the young America Chavez, played by the wonderfully witty Xochitl Gomez, who crashes into our world with a monster in tow. She's become a target as she is the only one who can make the leap between the various universes, an ability that could be used for nefarious purposes if controlled by a familiar face.

Whenever there is a new entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is a lingering question of how much of a mark the filmmaker will be allowed to leave. In the case of Raimi, who hadn't made a film since 2013, his name alone brought an interest that was tempered with the expectation that inevitable compromises would be made to fit into the franchise filmmaking machine. So it's a pleasant surprise how much of Raimi's distinct vision and panache made it in. He still has to color within the lines, but count me impressed at how refreshing this film manages to be.

From the action scenes that make use of the director's love for slapstick to the gloriously absurd heights it reaches in its conclusion, this may be the most fun a filmmaker's had in working within the MCU. When the film bumps into the narrative guardrails, it is almost always able to bounce away and twist into something interesting. Even a series of cameo appearances that feel shoehorned in for fan service are turned on their head in the unexpected way Raimi (and screenwriter Michael Waldron) takes them, doing so with a wink and a smile.

Is this still a Marvel film through and through with all the baggage that comes with it? Yes. Does it throw said baggage out the window whenever it can? Also yes. This may catch some fans of the franchise off guard. It is about time a director wrongfooted us and our expectations for where this all is going. There is still plenty of connection to the broader story, with the WandaVision series being the clearest one, though there was something profoundly enjoyable about this film just being good on its own terms and not getting too bogged down in setup for other stories to come.

Even as the director correctly prepared us for how this wouldn't have the same freedom as his other works, it is still remarkable for what we did get. Whether it is in the moments where he moves the camera in a flowing manner reminiscent of his early works, to the more deadly and dark sense of humor he has in playing around with light horror, the film is a testament to the importance of letting directors really sink their teeth into MCU material. Even when it feels like he is being held back, Raimi still pulls Multiverse of Madness in intriguing directions through his sheer commitment to the craft. ♦

Three Stars DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS
Rated Rated PG-13
Directed by Sam Raimi
Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez

Trending

The original print version of this article was headlined "The Doctor Is in... and Out... and Everywhere"

Tags

Latest in Movie Reviews

Jim Broadbent plays a well-meaning art thief in the gentle British dramedy The Duke

By Josh Bell

A successful art heist can really raise the spirits.

A boxer and Holocaust survivor gets the familiar biopic treatment in The Survivor

By Josh Bell

Ben Foster's Harry Haft literally fights for his life in The Survivor.

Nicolas Cage stars as "Nick" Cage in a new meta-movie that will test how much "Cage rage" you need

By Maryann Johanson

Despite all his rage he is still just a Cage playing Cage.

Robert Eggers' The Northman is a gorgeously primal revenge epic

By Josh Bell

Apparently there are no carbs in Scandinavia.
More »
More Movie Reviews »
All Screen »

Trending in the Alternative Press

Things To Do

Spokane Symphony: Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert

Spokane Symphony: Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert @ Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

Sat., May 7, 8 p.m. and Sun., May 8, 3 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • May 5-11, 2022

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2022 Inlander
Powered By Foundation