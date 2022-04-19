Downtown Spokane COVID test site reopens near CHAS this week

The company Curative will reopen a downtown Spokane COVID testing site this week at 1001 W. Second Ave.
The testing site, located in a shipping container in the parking lot at the CHAS Health Denny Murphy Medical Clinic, will offer COVID testing from 11 am to 3 pm, Tuesdays through Fridays.
Appointments can be scheduled at curative.com, and you'll be asked to provide insurance if you have it.
Insurance will cover the Abbott ID NOW rapid molecular test, which will be available at the site and enables people to get their test results within a few hours. A PCR test will be available for people who don't have insurance, with results available within a few days.
The site is reopening ahead of a potential wave of infections from a subvariant of omicron called BA.2, which caused a spike in infections in Europe recently.
The subvariant is already estimated to be responsible for the majority of current cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Nowcast data tracking tool.