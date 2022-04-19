Downtown Spokane COVID test site reopens near CHAS this week

By

click to enlarge The Spokane Curative test site is housed in a shipping container in the parking lot of CHAS Health Denny Murphy clinic downtown. - PHOTO COURTESY OF CURATIVE
Photo courtesy of Curative
The Spokane Curative test site is housed in a shipping container in the parking lot of CHAS Health Denny Murphy clinic downtown.

The company Curative will reopen a downtown Spokane COVID testing site this week at 1001 W. Second Ave.

The testing site, located in a shipping container in the parking lot at the CHAS Health Denny Murphy Medical Clinic, will offer COVID testing from 11 am to 3 pm, Tuesdays through Fridays.

Appointments can be scheduled at curative.com, and you'll be asked to provide insurance if you have it.


Insurance will cover the Abbott ID NOW rapid molecular test, which will be available at the site and enables people to get their test results within a few hours. A PCR test will be available for people who don't have insurance, with results available within a few days.

The site is reopening ahead of a potential wave of infections from a subvariant of omicron called BA.2, which caused a spike in infections in Europe recently.

The subvariant is already estimated to be responsible for the majority of current cases in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Nowcast data tracking tool. 

About The Author

Samantha Wohlfeil

Samantha Wohlfeil covers the environment, rural communities and cultural issues for the Inlander. Since joining the paper in 2017, she's reported how the weeks after getting out of prison can be deadly, how some terminally ill Eastern Washington patients have struggled to access lethal medication, and other sensitive...
