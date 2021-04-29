DRINK LOCAL: Another Round

click to enlarge Derek Harrison photo

A

— DAN NAILEN,

Arts & Culture editor

most of us could use a drink. Whether to celebrate a new vaccination or (finally!) a gathering with friends or family, a glass, bottle or can would go down nicely right about now. The Inland Northwest’s wineries, distilleries, cideries and breweries are here to help, and in this year’s Drink Local section, you’ll learn how hard seltzer got normalized, how local vintners navigated the pandemic and where you can get a proper celebratory cocktail, among other things. Dig in, tip one back, and enjoy!

INSIDE THE DRINK LOCAL ISSUE:

