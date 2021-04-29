DRINK LOCAL: Another Round

click to enlarge DEREK HARRISON PHOTO
Derek Harrison photo

A

fter the past year, most of us could use a drink. Whether to celebrate a new vaccination or (finally!) a gathering with friends or family, a glass, bottle or can would go down nicely right about now. The Inland Northwest’s wineries, distilleries, cideries and breweries are here to help, and in this year’s Drink Local section, you’ll learn how hard seltzer got normalized, how local vintners navigated the pandemic and where you can get a proper celebratory cocktail, among other things. Dig in, tip one back, and enjoy!
— DAN NAILEN,
Arts & Culture editor

INSIDE THE DRINK LOCAL ISSUE:

Related
A coconut hard seltzer at Four-Eyed Guys Brewing Co.

Four-Eyed Guys and other local craft breweries embrace the rise of hard seltzer

Related
The taproom at Liberty Lake's Snow Eater Brewing Company

Local brewery openings during the pandemic

Related
Roman, the general manager at Volstead Act, caps a bottle for a to-go Negroni.

Will Washington state preserve some of the looser liquor regulations bars were granted during the pandemic - or will they be cut off?

Related
Latah Creek Winery&#39;s Natalie Barnes is anxious to talk wine again.

Regional wineries team up for Spring Release Weekend after a challenge-filled year

Related
The Kalispel Royal at Masselow's Steakhouse

Some options for emerging from a pandemic in the tastiest way possible

Related
A Chile Mango Pineapple Margarita Aguas Fresca at Cochinito Taqueria

These beautiful cocktails look as great as they taste

Related
For the Love of God owner and brewer Steve Moss

Some of our staff's favorite breweries, bars and local libations for your consideration

Trending

Idaho activists are trying to make "equity" and "social justice" taboo on college campuses
Stop Saying the 'I' Word: No human being is illegal
Choose your fighter: Does the new Mortal Kombat movie have anything to offer a non-fan?
With their most successful album turning 50, the Carpenters turn out to be more than just soft-rock siblings
Some suggested routes showcasing the best of Spokane for this year's virtual Bloomsday
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Four-Eyed Guys and other local craft breweries embrace the rise of hard seltzer

By Derek Harrison

A coconut hard seltzer at Four-Eyed Guys Brewing Co.

Local brewery openings during the pandemic

By Derek Harrison

The taproom at Liberty Lake's Snow Eater Brewing Company

Will Washington state preserve some of the looser liquor regulations bars were granted during the pandemic - or will they be cut off?

By Daniel Walters

Roman, the general manager at Volstead Act, caps a bottle for a to-go Negroni.

Regional wineries team up for Spring Release Weekend after a challenge-filled year

By Chey Scott

Latah Creek Winery&#39;s Natalie Barnes is anxious to talk wine again.
More »

Latest in Food News

Local restaurant owners reflect on how COVID is leaving lasting changes to the hospitality industry

By Chey Scott

Eat Good Group's Adam Hegsted hopes COVID makes restaurants more purposeful.

Four-Eyed Guys and other local craft breweries embrace the rise of hard seltzer

By Derek Harrison

A coconut hard seltzer at Four-Eyed Guys Brewing Co.

Local brewery openings during the pandemic

By Derek Harrison

The taproom at Liberty Lake's Snow Eater Brewing Company

Will Washington state preserve some of the looser liquor regulations bars were granted during the pandemic - or will they be cut off?

By Daniel Walters

Roman, the general manager at Volstead Act, caps a bottle for a to-go Negroni.
More »

Readers also liked…

A historic Coeur d'Alene farmstead offers specialty pumpkins, pie-making classes and a farm experience for visitors

By Chey Scott

The farm opens to the public twice a week through October.

Newly opened in Hayden, Belle's Brunch House serves classic brunch fare all day long

By Carrie Scozzaro

Belle's serves tasty and Instagram-worthy dishes.

There's an increasing number of breweries around the region operating at a small scale

By Derek Harrison

For the Love of God owner and brewer Steve Moss checks his mash tun while brewing a New England-style IPA.

The new chef at North Hill on Garland talks goals, her love of Vietnamese pho and influential local chefs

By Chey Scott

Chef Kadra Evans.
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

Spring Release Weekend

Spring Release Weekend

May 7-9, 12-5 p.m.

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • May 6-12, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation