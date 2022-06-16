click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Simon Moorby and Renée Cebula, your craft cocktail professors.

Summer and drinking go hand in hand. There's no denying it. A cold beverage just tastes better on a beach, in the middle of a lake or in the woods surrounded by green trees and blue skies. While we wait for the hot weather to finally arrive, here are five intoxicating events we're already preparing for.

CAMP COCKTAIL

Hogwash Whiskey Den has been crushing the craft cocktail game in Spokane since it opened in 2016. Now, Hogwash's Simon Francis Moorby is partnering with Renée Cebula of Raising the Bar — a vintage barware shop and cocktail culture expert — to host Camp Cocktail. The three interactive classes are spread across summer at the Den and explore the drinks of three iconic American cities.

The summer series starts on Sunday, June 26 with New York City night. Master mixologist Moorby walks "campers" through the step-by-step process of three drinks while cocktail historian Cebula explains how each relates to the Empire City. Camp Cocktail then heads to San Francisco (July 31) and New Orleans (Aug. 21). Classes start at 5 pm and include bartending stations equipped with tools, fresh ingredients and vintage glassware, as well as appetizers and a recipe booklet that guests can take home. Tickets ($65) are available at raisingthebarnw.com/event or by searching "Camp Cocktail" on Eventbrite.

ALES FOR THE TRAIL

This annual event to raise funds for the North Idaho portion of the Centennial Trail returns to Coeur d'Alene's City Park on Saturday, Aug. 20. Local craft beer, wine and cider will be flowing while Kyle Richard (2-5 pm) and the Jam Shack Band (5-8 pm) provide live tunes. The best part? All proceeds go to the North Idaho Centennial Trail Foundation, meaning every cent from each ticket sold supports the preservation and development of the trail. Ride your bike to the park and take advantage of a free bike corral. Tickets start at $35 with a VIP option available for $55. Get details at nictf.org/ales.

BARONESSE BARLEY HARVEST DAY

If you're looking for a road trip, hop in your car on Saturday, Aug. 20 and head to Colfax for the Baronesse Barley Harvest Day — trust us. Joseph's Grainery kicked off this one-of-a-kind experience in 2018. Since then it's only gotten better. LINC Malt joins the farmer with regional brewers and distillers for a day of sampling beer and spirits in the Palouse. Listen to the music of local band Tone Sober while the Joseph's Grainery crew harvests the 2022 crop. Where else can you sip on brews and booze while standing in the very field where the barley in your glass was grown? They call it a "full circle moment," and we have to agree. Sure, gas is expensive, but it's free to register, and it's definitely worth the commute. Secure your pint glass and directions to the party at josephsgrainery.com.

click to enlarge Schweitzer photo Please keep your hands on your beers when riding Schweitzer's lift on Labor Day.

FALL FEST

Don't let the name fool you. The Labor Day weekend festival up at Schweitzer is one of the biggest drinking events of the summer. Over the course of four days (Sept. 2-5), 80 beers, ciders, seltzers and wines are available for sampling with live music and sightseeing via the Great Escape Quad chairlift. Whether you're planning on bringing a designated driver or your kids, or you just want to enjoy the views, there's also a fancy soda station for nonalcoholic imbibement. Add some lodging to the festivities, and you won't even have to worry about the drive home. Head to schweitzer.com to find out more information.

AMONG THE PINES

When two quality Spokane breweries team up, you know nothing but greatness will follow. That's what happened when YaYa Brewing Company partnered with Precious Things Fermentation Project to launch the inaugural Among the Pines beer festival last year. The event, nestled in the woods adjacent to the Precious Things taproom, featured 13 local breweries, unlimited pours and a collaboration wild ale bottle for each attendee.

It's returning Sunday, Sept. 4, from 12-4 pm, and already has more than 20 breweries committed to participating. Among those serving beer under the trees this year are Whistle Punk, Brick West, Golden Handle Project and Garland Brew Werks.

The festival also serves as a charity event benefiting the LiveLikeLara Foundation. The nonprofit, named in honor of YaYa owners Chris and Jason Gass' late sister Lara, raises money for various charities and its scholarship fund. More details to come at livelikelara.org. Space is limited (last year's event sold out quick) so follow along and make sure to snag your tickets when they're available. ♦