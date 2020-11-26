Dry Fly launches new holiday-themed canned cocktail; plus Up North Distilling debuts whiskey

By

click to enlarge DEREK HARRISON PHOTO
Derek Harrison photo

Just ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend, Dry Fly Distilling added another premixed, canned cocktail to its growing lineup. The Hooked on the Holidays Spice Cranberry debuted Nov. 20, and is available for purchase at the distillery's tasting room in east Spokane, at 1003 E. Trent Ave.

The tasting room remains open for retail purchases, but the bar there remains closed under current COVID-19 restrictions. Retail hours at the tasting room are Monday through Wednesday from noon to 4 pm and Thursday through Saturday from noon to 6 pm.

The new, 12-ounce spice cranberry cocktail features Dry Fly's signature vodka and measures in at 5.7 percent alcohol by volume. Other drinks in the Cocktails on the Fly line include huckleberry lemonade, Moscow mule, spicy lemonade, and gin and tonic, all of which can often be found at local grocers in addition to Dry Fly's headquarters.

LOCAL CHEF WINS BIG IN NATIONAL PIZZA COMPETITION

Spokane's Ricky Webster has done it again. Last week he was named the grand prize winner of the second annual Real California Pizza Competition, taking home a total prize package of $15,000. The chef and owner of the newly opened west downtown bakery and cheese shop Rind & Wheat entered his version of pizza homage to San Francisco, made with a sourdough crust topped with white clams, fennel, potato, bacon, onions and garlic. In addition to taking home the grand prize for his pie, dubbed "The Wharf," Webster also took first place in the "Real Californian" category. The national, annual competition is organized by the California Milk Advisory Board. More at pizzacontest.realcaliforniamilk.com.

UP NORTH DISTILLERY LAUNCHES FIRST WHISKEY; WINS AWARDS FOR OTHER SPIRITS

The Post Falls distillery recently launched its first whiskey, a North Idaho single malt, after several years waiting for the spirit to barrel age. The whiskey is made from malted Northwest barley, and customers can sample the new release at the distillery's tasting room at 846 N. Boulder Court in Post Falls, where bottles from the first batch are also for sale.

In addition to the long-awaited launch, Up North has other good news to share: It was awarded several medals at the Best of the Northwest Spirits Competition, hosted by Seattle-based Sip Northwest Magazine. Up North's apple brandy took home a double gold, while its barrel-aged apple brandy took silver. The distillery was also awarded a double gold and a gold for its honey spirits.

Up North was in good company alongside two other local distilleries in the region that took home awards in the annual competition, Dry Fly Distilling (gold for its gin) and Warrior Liquor (double gold for its peanut butter cup whiskey). ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Cran in a Can"

Tags

Trending

Kaiser Aluminum experiments with a new way to break down toxic chemicals
After an abrupt end to last season, the region's college basketball teams look to make the unusual 2020-21 season unforgettable as well
Released 30 years ago this month, Home Alone tapped into childhood fantasies to become a Christmas classic
Holidays on Hold
An open letter to Cathy McMorris-Rodgers
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of To-go Box

Restaurants, bars in Washington state can now only serve takeout or seat small parties outdoors

By Chey Scott

Takeout and outdoor dining are the only options until Dec. 14.

Cascadia Public House is opening a second location; applications now open for Spokane County hospitality grant

By Chey Scott

Cascadia co-ownerJustin Oliveri. |Jennifer DeBarros photo

The Wonder Building's indoor farmers market continues; Ladder Coffee expands

By Chey Scott

Ladder Coffee is expanding.

Steel Barrel Taproom launches new meatball menu, plus creative, outdoor winter dining and more COVID casualties

By Samantha Wohlfeil and Chey Scott

The Davenport Grand isn't the only spot with dome dining this winter.
More »

Latest in Food News

Local nonprofits team up to provide critical mental health resources to the hard-hit hospitality industry

By Chey Scott

FaiSafe for Life president and founder Sabrina Votava

Heated outdoor dining options open around the Inland Northwest as indoor service is prohibited

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Osprey Restaurant's patio overlooking the Spokane River has heaters and fire pits to keep guests warm.

Restaurants, bars in Washington state can now only serve takeout or seat small parties outdoors

By Chey Scott

Takeout and outdoor dining are the only options until Dec. 14.

As Inland Curry's new owner, India native Noreen Hiskey hopes to introduce diners to the rich diversity of her culture and cuisine

By Chey Scott

Inland Curry's beef kofta with cumin rice.
More »

Readers also liked…

The Inland Northwest's family-friendly breweries keep the whole gang entertained

By Josh Kelety

Perry Street Brewing is a place to hang out for &#10;everyone, not just adults.

Big Island BBQ in Liberty Lake aims to keep its food fresh and fun

By Dan Nailen

Big Island's Cody and Berni Young.

The Lumberyard brings the modern food hall concept to Pullman with six food vendors, two bars, entertainment and more

By Jacob Jones

Pullman's new modern food hall opened last fall.

A historic Coeur d'Alene farmstead offers specialty pumpkins, pie-making classes and a farm experience for visitors

By Chey Scott

The farm opens to the public twice a week through October.
More Food News »
All Food »

Things To Do

Epicurean Delight: Bites and Delights

Epicurean Delight: Bites and Delights

Through Dec. 15

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Chey Scott

Chey Scott is the Inlander's food and listings editor. She compiles the weekly events calendar for the print and online editions of the Inlander, manages and edits the food section, and also writes about local arts and culture. Chey (pronounced Shay) is a lifelong Spokanite and a graduate of Washington State University...
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • November 26- 2, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation