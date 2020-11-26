Dry Fly launches new holiday-themed canned cocktail; plus Up North Distilling debuts whiskey

click to enlarge Derek Harrison photo

Just ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend, Dry Fly Distilling added another premixed, canned cocktail to its growing lineup. The Hooked on the Holidays Spice Cranberry debuted Nov. 20, and is available for purchase at the distillery's tasting room in east Spokane, at 1003 E. Trent Ave.

The tasting room remains open for retail purchases, but the bar there remains closed under current COVID-19 restrictions. Retail hours at the tasting room are Monday through Wednesday from noon to 4 pm and Thursday through Saturday from noon to 6 pm.

The new, 12-ounce spice cranberry cocktail features Dry Fly's signature vodka and measures in at 5.7 percent alcohol by volume. Other drinks in the Cocktails on the Fly line include huckleberry lemonade, Moscow mule, spicy lemonade, and gin and tonic, all of which can often be found at local grocers in addition to Dry Fly's headquarters.

LOCAL CHEF WINS BIG IN NATIONAL PIZZA COMPETITION

Spokane's Ricky Webster has done it again. Last week he was named the grand prize winner of the second annual Real California Pizza Competition, taking home a total prize package of $15,000. The chef and owner of the newly opened west downtown bakery and cheese shop Rind & Wheat entered his version of pizza homage to San Francisco, made with a sourdough crust topped with white clams, fennel, potato, bacon, onions and garlic. In addition to taking home the grand prize for his pie, dubbed "The Wharf," Webster also took first place in the "Real Californian" category. The national, annual competition is organized by the California Milk Advisory Board. More at pizzacontest.realcaliforniamilk.com.

UP NORTH DISTILLERY LAUNCHES FIRST WHISKEY; WINS AWARDS FOR OTHER SPIRITS

The Post Falls distillery recently launched its first whiskey, a North Idaho single malt, after several years waiting for the spirit to barrel age. The whiskey is made from malted Northwest barley, and customers can sample the new release at the distillery's tasting room at 846 N. Boulder Court in Post Falls, where bottles from the first batch are also for sale.

In addition to the long-awaited launch, Up North has other good news to share: It was awarded several medals at the Best of the Northwest Spirits Competition, hosted by Seattle-based Sip Northwest Magazine. Up North's apple brandy took home a double gold, while its barrel-aged apple brandy took silver. The distillery was also awarded a double gold and a gold for its honey spirits.

Up North was in good company alongside two other local distilleries in the region that took home awards in the annual competition, Dry Fly Distilling (gold for its gin) and Warrior Liquor (double gold for its peanut butter cup whiskey). ♦