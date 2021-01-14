Due to COVID-19, Spokane's annual homeless survey won't count unsheltered individuals, city says

Typically, the point-in-time count involves events like Spokane Homeless Connect, which offered services and is used to count people experiencing homelessness. That event usually accounts for a large portion of those surveyed in the point-in-time count. Alexander says that will be a loss for people who may need those services, which he considers a bigger impact than people not being counted.



"Those events usually brought them together with service providers in a way that being disconnected cannot," he says.



This year's count will involve staff at shelters and transitional housing counting only the number of people using their services. But by not counting those outside of shelters, the point-in-time count will offer a more incomplete picture of how many people are unhoused in the community.The city says it will try to fill in that gap using data from street outreach teams that come into contact with unsheltered individuals throughout the year. With that data, Alexander expressed confidence that it won't impact the city's ability to apply for grants and other funding with the goal of addressing homelessness.Maurice Smith, a documentary filmmaker advocating for homeless people, says he's frustrated that the city won't count unsheltered people this year. He says the city didn't communicate enough with partners about this decision, calling that a "pattern of behavior.""The point-in-time count will be inaccurate regardless of how they do it this year," he says.While he understands the concerns about COVID-19, Smith says he knows that people would have volunteered to conduct the count and signed a waiver releasing the city of liability if needed."We could have easily put together two or three outreach teams of volunteers," Smith says.Tija Danzig, senior manager for the community housing and human services department, says the city considered a "number of different options" for safely conducting the count this year. Ultimately, the city decided it would be difficult to get quality data without holding the events it usually does — and in consultation with health officials, those events were deemed unsafe.