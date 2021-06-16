Dwight Yoakam, Fitz and the Tantrums heading to Spokane

By

click to enlarge Dwight Yoakam - CAMBRIA HARKEY
Cambria Harkey
Dwight Yoakam

Another day, another couple of concert announcements sure to thrill music fans in the Inland Northwest.

Country star (and incredibly cool dude) Dwight Yoakam had a show scheduled for last fall at the First Interstate Center for Arts, but of course COVID had other plans. He's coming around this fall to make up for lost time, with a show slated for the same venue Sept. 19. Tickets range from $57.50 to $87.50, and go on sale Friday at 10 am via TicketsWest outlets.

Dance-rock crew Fitz and the Tantrums are also heading our way, joining the ever-growing lineup at the Spokane Pavilion with a show on Aug. 18. Tickets are $25-$40, and also on sale Friday at 10 am through the pavilion website. 

