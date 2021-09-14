Eastern State Hospital shakes up top leadership accused of ignoring DV allegations by a former nurse now charged with murder

By

click to enlarge Eastern State Hospital: under new management for the time being. - YOUNG KWAK PHOTO
Young Kwak photo
Eastern State Hospital: under new management for the time being.

Eastern State Hospital's Chief Executive Officer Mark Kettner and Chief Operating Officer Ronda Kenney have both been "temporarily reassigned," officials say, while the state investigates how top hospital leadership responded to domestic violence allegations against a former nurse now accused of murder.

The former nurse, Joshua Phillips, allegedly stabbed to death an Eastern State employee he'd been dating, Kassie Dewey, and attempted to kill her 5-year-old daughter, court documents say.
Related
Employees at Eastern State hospital tell the Inlander that management was dismissive when a nurse now accused of murder was previously accused of domestic violence.

An Eastern State Hospital nurse abused one co-worker he dated. Now he's accused of murdering another

In May, the Inlander detailed how Phillips previously was arrested for choking a different Eastern State co-worker he'd dated. But without an internal investigation, and without the hospital reporting the allegations to the state health department, Phillips was allowed to return to work. Staff at Eastern State warned upper-level management that Phillips was dangerous, but they say their concerns were dismissed before Dewey was killed.
click to enlarge Mark Kettner, no longer CEO of Eastern State Hospital
Mark Kettner, no longer CEO of Eastern State Hospital

Last week, the Department of Social and Health Services released an internal review of Phillips' employment via a public records request that further confirmed the Inlander's reporting. Tyler Hemstreet, a spokesman for DSHS, confirmed that the personnel investigation into Kettner and Kenney is related to the handling of Phillips.

DSHS has named Tony Bowie and Mary Joe Currey as interim CEO and COO, respectively. Bowie previously worked as CEO for the Child Study and Treatment Center at Western State Hospital in Lakewood. Currey previously worked in an administrative role at the Department of Corrections.


The internal review released last week to the Inlander confirms that Eastern State management did not follow its own policies and procedures following Phillips' domestic violence arrest for second-degree assault in July 2019. The review and subsequent report were directed by DSHS assistant secretary Sean Murphy.

The report says management was aware of the charges against Phillips in the summer of 2019, as the Inlander has previously reported. Phillips allegedly strangled a co-worker he was dating who asked that the Inlander identify her by her first name, Jennifer. She says he reacted violently that night when she tried to break up with him.

Still, nobody at Eastern State initiated an internal investigation into Phillips in accordance with a DSHS administrative policy on workplace domestic violence, the review says. That policy stated that Phillips could have been subject to dismissal because of the arrest.
Related
A nurse at Eastern State Hospital was convicted of abusing one co-worker he dated before allegedly murdering another.

Records show top Eastern State Hospital officials were warned of domestic violence by nurse before alleged murder

In a decision approved by Kettner, the hospital placed Phillips on alternate assignment in a non-patient care position and he didn't return to work until spring of 2020 due to a medical condition. When he did return, a no-contact order was still in place between him and the victim.

"Eastern State Hospital does not have a clear process for staff to follow when providing a no-contact order to management," the review states. "This was confirmed when various supervisors provided different answers when we asked them what the process was for staff to turn in no-contact orders." 

Phillips pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic violence charges in June of 2020. While that conviction did not disqualify him from having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults, state Department of Health policy says the hospital, which knew of the conviction, should have notified the Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission of the charge. They could have investigated whether Phillips could keep his nursing license.


Meanwhile, staff remained concerned about the safety of Jennifer and other women working with Phillips.

On July 10, 2020, nursing director Shelli Huey sent an email to Kenney relaying concerns.

"This staff is concerned for [Jennifer's] safety — he is still coming to her house, dropping things off etc.", Huey wrote, referencing the staffer who sent her the email.
 
But that summer, Jennifer, who continued to feel terrorized by Phillips, quit and left town.

Jennifer says she still struggles with the abuse she previously suffered by Phillips, especially after seeing what he's alleged to have done to Dewey. She tells the Inlander now that she feels somewhat validated by the internal review and the reassignment of Kettner and Kenney.

"I needed for someone to recognize what they've done to me, the neglect. And it's not just those two [Kettner and Kenney], but also the other managers that knew about it," Jennifer says. "I don't know if anyone realizes that I will never ever be the same."

By the time Jennifer had left Eastern State, Phillips had started dating Dewey, a 35-year-old mental health technician there. On April 9, 2020, Dewey broke up with Phillips, kicking him out of the house and changing the locks on the doors.

Two days later, he sneaked into her detached garage and attacked her, stabbing her 26 times, according to court documents. He also stabbed her daughter, Lilly, charges say.


Phillips remains in Spokane County Jail on $1.5 million bail. 

Trending

Tags

Related Articles

Speaking of...

Idaho seeking $2M worth of project ideas to reduce phosphorous in Lake Coeur d'Alene

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Idaho's Department of Environmental Quality will award $2 million for projects meant to protect Coeur d'Alene Lake from dangerous water chemistry changes.

Oregon marijuana raid, Schedule I research recommendations and psilocybin make news

By Will Maupin

Some in Washington state would like patients to have the "right to try" psilocybin.

'Cleaner Energy' Prop 1 to block natural gas bans won't go on Spokane ballot

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Prop 1 would have prevented the Spokane City Council from ever banning natural gas or hydropower. But a judge ruled the measure oversteps what's allowed to be passed in a local initiative.

Delta-8 THC and THC-O products aren't subject to the same strict quality control, regulation and testing as goods sold on Washington's legal market

By Will Maupin

Since delta-8 THC is produced from legal hemp, it too is considered to be legal.
More »

Latest in Local News

There was a country truly changed by 9/11 — but it wasn't America

By Daniel Walters

World Relief Community Ambassador Kazim Abdullahi at an anti-Taliban rally at Riverfront Park.

Idaho seeking $2M worth of project ideas to reduce phosphorous in Lake Coeur d'Alene

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Idaho's Department of Environmental Quality will award $2 million for projects meant to protect Coeur d'Alene Lake from dangerous water chemistry changes.

As Afghanistan falls to the Taliban, Spokanites try, mostly in vain, to rescue their Afghan friends and family

By Daniel Walters

Numerous family members of Spokane-area Afghan refugees have been left in Kabul, a capital larger than any other American city but New York.

North Idaho College tried to impose a mask mandate. The right-wing board of trustees nixed it after four days

By Wilson Criscione

Masks are no longer required on North Idaho College's campus.
More »

Readers also liked…

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

By Samantha Wohlfeil

Washington puts moratorium on evictions, expands unemployment, hiring for Spokane Valley call center

Why Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell voted against a racial equity goal in a recent criminal justice reform meeting

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell

With a new coronavirus sweeping the world, how much should you really worry?

By Samantha Wohlfeil, Josh Kelety and Wilson Criscione

As testing expands, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is expected to increase.

Value Village, a for-profit thrift store, engaged in deceptive advertising for years, a Washington judge recently ruled

By Josh Kelety

If you thought Value Village was a nonprofit you'd be wrong, but you also wouldn't be alone.
More Local News »
All News »

Things To Do

Thursday Night Live (TNL)

Thursday Night Live (TNL) @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Third Thursday of every month. Continues through Sept. 16

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Wilson Criscione

Wilson Criscione, born and raised in Spokane, is an Inlander staff writer covering education and social services in the Inland Northwest.
More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 9-15, 2021

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2021 Inlander
Powered By Foundation