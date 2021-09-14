Eastern State Hospital shakes up top leadership accused of ignoring DV allegations by a former nurse now charged with murder

click to enlarge Young Kwak photo Eastern State Hospital: under new management for the time being.

Eastern State Hospital's Chief Executive Officer Mark Kettner and Chief Operating Officer Ronda Kenney have both been "temporarily reassigned," officials say, while the state investigates how top hospital leadership responded to domestic violence allegations against a former nurse now accused of murder.

Tyler Hemstreet, a spokesman for DSHS, confirmed that the personnel investigation into Kettner and Kenney is related to the handling of Phillips.





Still, nobody at Eastern State initiated an internal investigation into Phillips in accordance with a DSHS administrative policy on workplace domestic violence, the review says. That policy stated that Phillips could have been subject to dismissal because of the arrest.

In a decision approved by Kettner, the hospital placed Phillips on alternate assignment in a non-patient care position and he didn't return to work until spring of 2020 due to a medical condition. When he did return, a no-contact order was still in place between him and the victim.



"Eastern State Hospital does not have a clear process for staff to follow when providing a no-contact order to management," the review states. "This was confirmed when various supervisors provided different answers when we asked them what the process was for staff to turn in no-contact orders."





Meanwhile, staff remained concerned about the safety of Jennifer and other women working with Phillips.

Phillips pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic violence charges in June of 2020. While that conviction did not disqualify him from having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults, state Department of Health policy says the hospital, which knew of the conviction, should have notified the Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission of the charge. They could have investigated whether Phillips could keep his nursing license.

On July 10, 2020, nursing director Shelli Huey sent an email to Kenney relaying concerns.



"This staff is concerned for [Jennifer's] safety — he is still coming to her house, dropping things off etc.", Huey wrote, referencing the staffer who sent her the email.

