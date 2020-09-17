Edibles offer a healthier, if pricier, alternative to flower. Here's where to find the deals

By

click to enlarge Apex Cannabis offers a weekly special on edibles every Monday.
Apex Cannabis offers a weekly special on edibles every Monday.

Now is as good a time as ever to give your lungs a break without breaking the bank.

Smoke season has descended on the Inland Northwest and it's as bad as it's ever been. Looking out my window on Sunday afternoon as I write, the sky looks like the inside of a bong primed and ready to send its user into a multi-minute coughing fit. Simply living under this cloud of smoke is tough enough. The last thing I want to do is add any more to it.

So, put down the lighter and pass on taking a puff. Grab an edible instead.

Interest in edibles has spiked to an all-time high in 2020 due in large part to a respiratory disease strangling all of human society. "Customers have been buying increasing amounts of edibles since March," Brandon St Germain, district leader at Cannabis & Glass, previously told the Inlander. "Consumer behavior moving towards more health-conscious choices is something we'd anticipated seeing happen in the cannabis market."

Now that Spokanites are trying to dodge the coronavirus as well as smoke particles, making a health-conscious choice is more important than before. The problem with edibles is there's a trade-off. While your body will thank you, your wallet might not. Edibles tend to be a bit pricier than traditional flower. First of all, they're rarely sold by the serving. If you've never tried a specific strain or brand before, you've got plenty of options to sample from that will only set you back a few bucks. With edibles, you're more often forced to buy servings 10 at a time.

Thankfully, almost every dispensary in Spokane offers a weekly special on edibles, giving discounts from 15-25 percent. You just need to know when and where, and we're here to help. The Inlander reached out to all 33 dispensaries in Spokane County to compile the complete list of weekly deals on edibles around town. There are deals to be found almost every day of the week.

Sunday: Greenhand, Smokane, the Green Nugget, Royals

Monday: Apex Cannabis, Cinder, Kush21, Satori, Primo Cannabis, Spokane Green Leaf, the Top Shelf, the Vault, Toker Friendly, Treehouse Club

Tuesday: Sativa Sisters

Wednesday: Treehouse Club

Thursday: Toker Friendly (drinkables only)

Friday: Lucky Leaf ♦

The original print version of this article was headlined "Snack on This"

Tags

Trending

The executive chef of Gilded Unicorn talks growing up in a restaurant-owning family, her favorite foods and more
A tribute to the late "Toots" Hibbert, and other new music we love
How a fire destroyed the town of Malden in a matter of hours
After COVID made Bloomsday "virtual," 25,000 runners are still participating. We talked to a few
Seeing the world in absolutes may feel good, but it's no way for us to live
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of Edibles , Deals

Casual local dining spots get creative with takeout deals while following public health guidelines

By Chey Scott

Lost Boys Garage co-owner Jhon Goodwin says, “Even at 50 percent we are busy — busier than we’ve ever been.”

Stay fresh with cannabis-infused mints

By Will Maupin

Stay fresh with cannabis-infused mints

Weed can actually taste good

By Will Maupin

Weed can actually taste good

Take Super Sunday to the next level

By Will Maupin

Take Super Sunday to the next level
More »

Latest in Green Zone

Congress will take a vote on descheduling marijuana this month

By Will Maupin

Cannabis comes to Congress.

Budget-friendly and ready to smoke, prerolls are one of the best ways to enjoy cannabis

By Will Maupin

Budget-friendly and ready to smoke, prerolls are one of the best ways to enjoy cannabis

Updates on the cannabis market from Montana, Maine and beyond

By Will Maupin

Recreational cannabis is on the ballot this fall in Montana, South Dakota and Arizona.

American Heart Association says smoking cannabis could be harmful to cardiovascular health

By Will Maupin

Surprise! Smoking may not be great for your heart.
More »

Readers also liked…

A new program pairs mental health specialists with police officers in hopes of directing people toward help — rather than jail

By Josh Kelety

Jae Dobbs with Officer Joe Dunsmoor.

Justice Department agrees to hand over Mueller evidence, Ferguson sues over Spokane River, and other headlines

By Josh Kelety

Attorney General William Barr at the “First Step Act Celebration” at the White House in Washington, April 1, 2019.

Sheriff's Office would likely face cuts without renewal of criminal justice tax, officials say

By Josh Kelety

Sheriff's Office would likely face cuts without renewal of criminal justice tax, officials say

With TV show COPS getting scrutinized, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office's relationship with the program raises questions

By Josh Kelety

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hairston was featured on COPS.
More Green Zone »
All News »

Things To Do

Bloomsday 2020

Bloomsday 2020 @ Spokane

Sept. 18-27

  • Submit an Event

  • Submit an Event

  • or

    Browse all Film Times

About The Author

Will Maupin

More

Get Free Updates & Deals

Current Issue

Digital Edition

  • September 17-23, 2020

Special Issues

Read Past Issues

The Inlander on Facebook
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters
© 2020 Inlander
Powered By Foundation