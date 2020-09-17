Edibles offer a healthier, if pricier, alternative to flower. Here's where to find the deals

click to enlarge Apex Cannabis offers a weekly special on edibles every Monday.

Now is as good a time as ever to give your lungs a break without breaking the bank.

Smoke season has descended on the Inland Northwest and it's as bad as it's ever been. Looking out my window on Sunday afternoon as I write, the sky looks like the inside of a bong primed and ready to send its user into a multi-minute coughing fit. Simply living under this cloud of smoke is tough enough. The last thing I want to do is add any more to it.

So, put down the lighter and pass on taking a puff. Grab an edible instead.

Interest in edibles has spiked to an all-time high in 2020 due in large part to a respiratory disease strangling all of human society. "Customers have been buying increasing amounts of edibles since March," Brandon St Germain, district leader at Cannabis & Glass, previously told the Inlander. "Consumer behavior moving towards more health-conscious choices is something we'd anticipated seeing happen in the cannabis market."

Now that Spokanites are trying to dodge the coronavirus as well as smoke particles, making a health-conscious choice is more important than before. The problem with edibles is there's a trade-off. While your body will thank you, your wallet might not. Edibles tend to be a bit pricier than traditional flower. First of all, they're rarely sold by the serving. If you've never tried a specific strain or brand before, you've got plenty of options to sample from that will only set you back a few bucks. With edibles, you're more often forced to buy servings 10 at a time.

Thankfully, almost every dispensary in Spokane offers a weekly special on edibles, giving discounts from 15-25 percent. You just need to know when and where, and we're here to help. The Inlander reached out to all 33 dispensaries in Spokane County to compile the complete list of weekly deals on edibles around town. There are deals to be found almost every day of the week.

Sunday: Greenhand, Smokane, the Green Nugget, Royals

Monday: Apex Cannabis, Cinder, Kush21, Satori, Primo Cannabis, Spokane Green Leaf, the Top Shelf, the Vault, Toker Friendly, Treehouse Club

Tuesday: Sativa Sisters

Wednesday: Treehouse Club

Thursday: Toker Friendly (drinkables only)

Friday: Lucky Leaf ♦