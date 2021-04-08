Education Camps

click to enlarge Join Spark Central for one of its free camps for toddlers and kids.

Kids Code Online

Youth are empowered to discover new computer science concepts at their own pace, and encouraged to bring all of the stories, characters and games they can dream up into reality. Attendees receive a link to join the program virtually after registering. Grades 3-8. Upcoming sessions on June 19 and July 17 from 12-1:30 pm. Online; registration required. Free. spark-central.org 509-279-0299



Camp Invention

Fuel the imagination of your future world-changer with an innovative and fun hands-on STEM experience, now with in-person or at-home options. Register with peace of mind and the flexibility to change your preference later. This year’s theme is Recharge, and includes activities in reverse engineering, building a test launch device, experiments with circuits and energy and prototyping a morphing vehicle for water, air and land. Grades K-6. June 21-25 (virtual session, also in-person at Northwest Expedition Academy, Coeur d’Alene), June 28-July 2 (Moran Prairie Elementary), July 5-9 (Betz Elementary, Cheney), Aug. 9-13 (virtual). Programs take place from 9 am-3:30 pm; extended day options available at some locations. $235-$240. invent.org/camp 800-968-4332

Tech Trek

This year’s 8th annual weeklong girls STEM camp is going virtual. Tech Trek introduces girls to local successful female STEM professionals, teaches girls that their intellectual skills will grow over time and demonstrates that it is possible to break traditional female career stereotypes. Camp will be as complete of an experience as we can provide without the college and dorm experience. Qualifying campers should be entering grade 8 in the fall, and girls must be nominated by a teacher. July 11-16. $50 registration fee; campers must be nominated and selected. techtrek-wa.aauw.net

Online Camp Read-a-Rama

This online camp has themes based on books that spark the imagination, plus related camp activities, crafts, music, games, and more! Make reading part of your summer, and set yourself up for success. Camp materials will be available for pick up at select SCLD branch libraries for all registered participants. Grades 2-5. Offered July 12-15, July 19-22, July 26-29 and Aug. 2-5 from 10-11:30 am or 3-4:30 pm. Online. Free. scld.org

Camp Metamorphosis

A one-week, non-residential program for gifted and talented children who choose an area of focus for the week (this year’s interest areas are arts, outdoors and STEM). For students entering grades 4-6. July 12-16, meets Mon-Fri from 9 am-4 pm at Whitworth University. $350. whitworth.edu/campmetamorphosis 509-777-3226

Blast Off Into Space!

Learn about the planets, stars, moons and much more while creating fabulous galactic art. Ages 3-5. July 19-23 from 12:30-3 pm at Corbin Art Center. $74. spokanerec.org

Camp Opportunity

A weeklong, project-based camp to engage gifted youths’ creativity and help them discover their passions through investigations in academics and specific interest areas. This year’s program is broken into three interest pods: Artistic Adventures, Get Outside and Super STEM. For students entering grades 6-9. July 12-23 from 9 am-4 pm at Whitworth University. $350. whitworth.edu/campopportunity 509-777-3226

Lego Robot Zoo Camp

Campers’ task is to build and program a Lego robot animal who moves around to find food, uses sensors to avoid enemies and care for young. They’ll also build a habitat for their animal to “live” in. Builders (grades 1-3) use motors, gears and Lego bricks and WeDo, while Engineers (grades 4-7) use Lego Mindstorms EV3 programmable bricks. Grades 1-7. July 19-23 from 9 am-2:30 pm. At Westminster Congregational UCC Church, Spokane. $150. discoveryrobots.org 509-294-3642

LEGO Robotics Challenge Camp

Younger campers (Builders, grades 1-3) are challenged to design motorized or simple machine models to meet daily challenges. Older campers (Engineers, grades 4-7) build an EV3 robot that can meet a challenge like programming the robot to go through mazes, pushing objects on a game board, using sensors, following a line and the completing missions on the FLL “Into Orbit” Robot Game Board. Grades 1-7. July 26-30 from 9 am-2:30 pm. Hosted at Westminster Congregational UCC Church, Spokane. $150. discoveryrobots.org 509-294-3642

Squiggly Bugs & Slimy Slugs

Budding entomologists learn about insects, including how they eat, move, work and what makes them special. Kids read stories, go on nature walks and discover the bugs living around the art center. Ages 3-5. Aug. 2-6 from 9-11:30 am at Corbin Art Center. $74. spokanerec.org

Bloom Coaching College Application Camp

A camp for high school students to get a jump start on the college application process while experiencing traditional camp activities. Campers depart with a heightened sense of awareness, confidence, direction, and plan for their future education. Grades 10-11. Aug. 8-13; resident and day (9 am-5 pm) camp sessions offered. At Lutherhaven camp facilities. $1,000-$1,500. youandibloom.com/camp-2021 406-533-5582

Online Pajama Story Time

Toddlers (ages 1-5) and their guardians are invited to join this online event in their pajamas. Booksellers from Wishing Tree Books choose their favorite picture books to read aloud to preschool kids with interactive elements. Free; registration required. Mondays from 10:30-11 am. Free. spark-central.org 509-279-0299